STAT BLOG: 11/6/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Nick Wallerstedt (Mountain Pointe)

Rolling on to a fourth straight victory, the 6-3, 180-pound signal caller was more than playoff-ready as the Pride opened the postseason with a 40-7 win over Brophy. Wallerstedt did damage both through the air (two TD passes, 62 percent completion rating) and on the ground (10 carries, 100 yards, four touchdowns), accounting for all six of Mountain Pointe's touchdowns. The Pride was in control throughout in a game (8 vs. 9) that featured close seedings. Both of his TD passes went to Jathan Washington, who had 111 yards in his three catches. For the season, the dual-threat Wallerstedt has 16 touchdown passes and 14 more scores via runs. He will lead the Pride into a road game at the top seed in 6A this week.

Next Up: Mountain Pointe (7-4) will travel to Chandler (10-1) in a 6A quarterfinal game this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Terrell Hayward (Cienega)

The Bobcats won a first-round playoff game for the third straight year and the 5-10, 160-pound senior was a big reason why. In a home game against Marana, Hayward had 23 carries for 306 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 victory. He also had 59 return yards in the game. In his career, the do-everything wide receiver, free safety, and kick returner had never had more than eight rushing attempts in a game. However, with Geo Owens out with an injury, Hayward was the feature back and scored on runs of 96, 75, and 3 yards. The 306 yards was the second-highest single-game total in school history. Last Friday's game pushed him over the 50-mark (he has 51) in career touchdowns.

Next Up: Cienega (9-2) will travel to Peoria to take on Centennial (11-0) in a 5A quarterfinal game this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Coleman Owen (Higley)

The Knights had an easy time with Ironwood Ridge in the first round last Friday. Leading receiver Owen (5-11, 170) kept up his breakout season with 144 yards on seven catches and three touchdowns in a 47-21 win over the Nighthawks. For the season, he has 1,194 yards and 20 TDs after missing his entire junior year due to injury. Higley is averaging 38.9 points per game and has reached 45 or more six times. Next week's opponent held the Knights to just 24 the first time around.

Next Up: Higley (8-3) will travel to Queen Creek to take on Casteel (9-2) in a 5A quarterfinal game this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Dalton Card (Casteel)

Card (6-0, 210) plays on the Colts' line at defensive end. The junior tallied 15 tackles with five for a loss in Casteel's 49-10 victory over Horizon. This one was over early as the Colts raced out to 21 points in the first quarter and led 42-3 at the half. The firsts continue for the Southeast Valley school as this was the Colts' inaugural playoff game at the 5A level. For the season, Card has 81 tackles with 27 for a loss.

Next Up: Casteel (9-2) will host Higley (8-3) in Queen Creek in a 5A quarterfinal game this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Kohner Cullimore (Highland)

The two-way player made 15 tackles with two for a loss in the Hawks' 45-7 win over Cesar Chavez. Cullimore (6-1, 195), a senior, had two rushing touchdowns and also brought back a punt for a score. He totaled 250 all-purpose yards. Highland limited Chavez to 77 rushing yards. The Hawks have reached double digits in the win column for just the second time in school history (joining the 1994 team).

Next Up: Highland (10-1) is on the road in Peoria at Liberty (10-1) in a 6A quarterfinal game this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field)

Pola-Gates, a 6-2, 180-pound senior, intercepted two passes in a 42-7 victory over Maricopa giving him five for the season. He totaled 60 return yards in those two picks. In addition to his six tackles, Pola-Gates also blocked a field goal. Williams Field stretched its win streak to 10 games and will host one more playoff game on their turf field.

Next Up: Williams Field (10-1) is at home in Gilbert against Sunrise Mountain (8-3) in a 5A quarterfinal game this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Connor McKernan (Gilbert)

In his final high school game, McKernan left it all out on Bemis Field against Notre Dame. In the special teams department, he blocked a field goal and had 21 yards on a kickoff. But it was his all-around night that earns McKernan a spot here. The 5-8, 157-pounder rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, scored a two-point conversion, hauled in six passes for 138 yards and two TDs, and threw a touchdown pass to Anthony Elzy. And that wasn't all! On defense, he made three tackles (one for a loss). Gilbert's season ended with a 46-30 loss at Notre Dame.

TEAM - Red Mountain

While it can't be considered an upset, the Mountain Lions were the only team in 5A or 6A to go on the road and win last Friday. Red Mountain battled to a 7-7 draw with Queen Creek in the first half before the points piled up in the second half. The Mountain Lions faced a 34-30 deficit with just over a minute remaining and the ball on their own half of the field. Darren Smith rolled right and hit Ramses Rivera for a 60-yard touchdown to regain the lead. Cody Cameron covered this game for Arizona Varsity and has the recap. Smith finished with four touchdown passes with two to Rivera, one to Alex Randle, and one to Zach Molina. On defense, sophomore safety George Ramirez had a team-high 11 tackles, defensive end Francis Kumi registered two sacks, and senior linebacker Braydon Janzen had his first two interceptions of the season. Some wondered how Red Mountain would respond as the schedule wasn't that difficult due to the East Valley Region being down (hence the No. 10 seed as an 8-2 team), but Red Mountain was up for the challenge against a gritty QC team last week that always plays hard. This week, another road game against another backup quarterback.

Next Up: Red Mountain (9-2) is on the road in North Phoenix against Pinnacle (10-1) in a 6A quarterfinal this Friday.

