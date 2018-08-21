



STAT BLOG: 8/20/18

The 2018 season has officially begun! For 62 of the 80 schools in 5A and 6A, the first of 10 regular season games has been played (the rest start up this Friday). For those that began last week, a bye week will surface at some point (possibly this week).

I launched this Monday night review last year where we look back at eight different categories and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Spencer Brasch (Higley)



The 6-4, 190-pound signal caller rallied his team to a victory over Paraclete (CA) while throwing for 396 yards while tying a 5A record with seven touchdown passes in a 48-47 victory. Brasch connected with six different receivers with seniors Coleman Owen (186 yards, 1 TD) and Jaxen Gibbons (109 yards, 3 TDs) hauling in most of his 24 completions. Brasch, a Cal commit, matched the mark set by Horizon's Dalton Sneed in 2013 against Mountain Ridge. The Knights trailed the Lancaster school by 13 points with less than three minutes remaining. The winning extra point came following a 12-yard strike to James Mageo.

Next Up: Higley plays Horizon this Saturday night at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.

RUNNING BACK - Aaron Wood (Skyline)



The 5-9, 175-pound senior found the end zone twice and finished with 214 yards on the ground. One of the state's top running backs, this was Wood's return after suffering a season-ending injury during Week 9 in 2017. The Coyotes powered past Mountain Ridge on the road with an easy 47-7 victory. Wood is a three-year starter in the backfield for Skyline.

Next Up: Skyline is on the road at Boulder Creek in Anthem this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tommy Christakos (Chaparral)



The 6-4, 195-pound athlete did a job on the Hamilton secondary with 12 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. That TD catch was one of three for Firebird receivers from the arm of Jack Miller (453 yards) in a 36-33 overtime win over the Huskies. It was the first game for Chaparral under new head coach Brett Barnes. In addition to his receiving prowess, Christakos was clutch in converting a game-tying 43-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining to force the extra period.

Next Up: Chaparral is home in Scottsdale against Desert Mountain this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Grant Collins (Liberty)



The junior defensive tackle tallied a pair of sacks for the Lions as they shut out Brophy in a 7-0 slugfest. Collins was part of a Liberty defense that kept the Broncos off the scoreboard for the first time since the 2014 opener (Bishop Gorman, Nev.). Like Chaparral, Liberty made its return to 6A a positive one. Collins is on a line with Braxton Croteau and that held Brophy to just 130 yards in the coaching debut for Jon Kitna. In addition to the team's four sacks, Liberty defensive back Jaren Pina had a pair of interceptions.

Next Up: Liberty is on the road at Copper Canyon in Glendale this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Anthony Giraldi (Red Mountain)



The senior middle linebacker was all over the field as he totaled 19 tackles (seven solo) as the Mountain Lions started their season with a 24-6 victory over Desert Ridge. Giraldi and the Red Mountain D stood strong against the pass, limiting the Jaguars to just 73 yards through the air. It was the first season-opening win for RMHS since 2012 and the team nearly had a shutout. Desert Ridge's lone score came with just 18 seconds remaining.

Next Up: Red Mountain is on the road at Cesar Chavez in Laveen this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Tyler Hironaka (Gilbert)



The 5-8, 160-pound junior cornerback intercepted a pass against Mesquite and brought it back 46 yards. After trailing (7-3) at halftime, the Tigers cranked it up in the second half for a 33-20 victory. Hironaka also played a role in the offense with a 15-yard gain on his only rushing carry along with three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats were limited to just 103 passing yards.

Next Up: Gilbert is at home against Cactus Shadows this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jay Anderson (Sunrise Mountain)



The 5-11, 165-pound senior makes this space with his ability on punt returns against Central. Anderson totaled 85 yards in his three runbacks to help set the offense up with a shorter field. Sunrise Mountain took advantage of that in a 42-8 victory over the Bobcats. When he wasn't returning punts, Anderson had a pair of tackles, forced a fumble, caught a 15-yard pass, and had one rushing attempt.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain is on the road at Williams Field in Gilbert this Friday.

TEAM - Apollo



When we last saw the Apollo Hawks under the Friday night lights, their season ended at Ironwood Ridge in the first round of the playoffs in a wild, 48-41 double overtime game. Once again, the points were piling up. This time, it was in Scottsdale against Desert Mountain and USC-bound QB Kedon Slovis (401 yards). But no overtime was needed on this night as Apollo came away with the victory (ironically by the same 48-41 score). Ali Mohamed, who rushed for 1,530 yards last season had a very strong start to his senior year with 256 yards on a workman-like 34 carries with five total touchdowns (four rushing). A check of last week's Arizona Varsity Top 10 poll showed Desert Mountain on four of the five ballots (including mine), while Apollo was only listed on one (not mine). This week's shows a different story with the Hawks cracking the Composite Top 10 heading into Week 2.



Next Up: Apollo is at home in Glendale against Casteel this Friday.

