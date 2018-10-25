STAT BLOG: 10/24/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Zareq Brown (Millennium)

The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller had his biggest game of the season as the Tigers clinched the 5A Desert West Region title. Brown passed for 421 yards and six touchdowns (on 18-of-22 attempts) in Millennium's 61-0 shutout of Willow Canyon. In his second year as the starter at MHS, Brown has 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions as the Tigers are 7-2. Millennium, ranked No. 7 in the current 5A AIA rankings, will break a four-year playoff drought. Back in July, Millennium said they were ready to compete. And they certainly have.

Next Up: Millennium (7-2) is on the road in Glendale against Independence (3-6) this Friday.



RUNNING BACK - Lucas Wright (Desert Ridge)

Going up against Mountain Ridge, Wright was the workhorse back with 36 carries for 297 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the first 200-plus game for the three-year varsity player for the Jaguars. The 6-2, 210-pound Wright has five 100-yard games out of the seven he has played in this year. He is a member of NHS and has been a member of the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team.

Next Up: Desert Ridge (3-6) is on the road, but still in Gilbert, at Highland (8-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Zach Molina (Red Mountain)

Red Mountain came out throwing last Friday against Mesa and Molina hauled in seven passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns. In the 45-21 victory over the Jackrabbits, senior quarterback Darren Smith threw for four touchdowns. The Mountain Lions clinched the 6A East Valley Region with the win. Molina also contributed on special teams with a 50-yard kickoff return.

Next Up: Red Mountain (7-2) is on the road, but still in Mesa, at Westwood (5-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Daniel To'oto'o (Skyline)

To'oto'o plays on the Coyotes' line on both ends as a defensive end and tight end. The senior tallied nine tackles and four sacks in a 73-39 win over Mountain View. The 6-3, 230-pound To'oto'o is a senior that recently committed to Northern Arizona. For the season, he has 11 sacks.

Next Up: Skyline (4-5) is at home in Mesa against Mesa High (3-6) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Ryan Alsup (Horizon)

The 6-2, 175-pound junior posted double-digit tackles for the first time this year. Alsup, an outside linebacker, made 10 tackles, had a sack, and an interception in a 32-22 victory over Paradise Valley. The Huskies have battled back from an 0-3 start and are in position to make the playoffs as they finish their regular season.

Next Up: Horizon (5-4) is at home in Scottsdale against Desert Mountain (3-6) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Trey Hernandez (Empire)

The Ravens posted 69 points, and it wasn't all by the offense, in a 69-24 win at Rincon. Hernandez (5-9, 150) had a sack and recovered two fumbles. He also returned both of those for touchdowns. By being awarded a forfeit from an earlier loss to Douglas, Empire has a chance to finish its first season in 5A with a winning record.

Next Up: Empire (5-4) is at home in Tucson against Desert View (3-6) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - AJ Jackson (Centennial)

The senior, who also plays wide receiver and punts, had a pair of touchdowns on punt returns in a 48-0 shutout of Kellis. Jackson brought them back from 60 and 65 yards and also caught a touchdown in the Coyotes' 13th straight win (ninth this season). Centennial goes for the 5A Northwest Region title this week.

Next Up: Centennial (9-0) is at home in Peoria against Sunrise Mountain (7-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Highland

The Hawks became the first team to make a second appearance in this spot this season. I couldn't overlook them after a 38-7 demolition of Queen Creek in a battle of top 10 teams. Highland limited the Bulldogs in the air and intercepted three passes. Austin McNamara, who received an offer from UCLA this week, booted a field goal for the only points of the opening quarter. The duo of Kaleb Herbert (QB) and Noah Burdick (WR) connected on big-play touchdowns of 40 and 52 yards. On the defensive side, Kohner Cullimore forced a fumble, intercepted a pass, and tallied 15 tackles. Cullimore also ran for two touchdowns and was rewarded with an Ed Doherty medallion. The Hawks can take the 6A Central Region title by closing their season with a win.

Next Up: Highland (8-1) is at home in Gilbert against Desert Ridge (3-6) this Friday.

