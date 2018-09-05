



STAT BLOG: 9/4/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - JD Johnson (Pinnacle)

The 6-4, 200-pounder made his first varsity start for Pinnacle against rival Horizon. Filling in for an injured Spencer Rattler (ankle), Johnson completed 18 of his 26 passes for four touchdowns and 401 yards in a 49-35 win. Two of his scoring tosses went to junior receiver Marcus Libman. Johnson, who carries a 3.85 GPA, got his feet wet during the Pioneers' previous game against Mountain Pointe (250 yards and 3 TDs off the bench). It's likely that Johnson returns to the sideline this week as Rattler appears to be back in action in California.

Next Up: Pinnacle (3-0) is playing JSerra Catholic (3-0) at Moorpark HS in Ventura County, Calif. this Saturday.

RUNNING BACK - Anthodius Ashley (Fairfax)

The 5-10, 185-pound senior running back had six rushing touchdowns. Ashley finished with 235 yards on his 33 carries with his longest run at 30 yards. The two-year starter crossed the 30 TD mark (he now has 32) in his varsity career in a 62-49 victory over Desert Mountain. A 27-yard run late in the first half boosted Fairfax to a two-score lead at 42-28. The rushing total is a new career-best for Ashley. After being shut out the previous week, Fairfax got its first win of the season.

Next Up: Fairfax (1-2) is at home in Laveen against Kellis (0-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Coleman Owen (Higley)

The 5-10, 165-pound player had another 100-yard game (his third) as the Knights boosted their record to 3-0. Owen had three touchdown catches giving him seven for the season as Higley defeated Marana Mountain View, 39-14. The senior, who missed his junior year due to injury, is averaging 161 yards a game and is also a threat in the return game. Owen has 777 all-purpose yards (259 yards per game).

Next Up: Higley (3-0) travels to California to face Moorpark (2-0) this Saturday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Braxten Croteau (Liberty)

The senior defensive end tallied four sacks and had nine tackles for the Lions as they won for the third straight week. Croteau (6-5, 240), a Cal commit, was part of a Liberty defense that had eight sacks and a pair of interceptions. It may seem strange talking about that side of the ball during a 49-43 shootout victory over Sunrise Mountain, but LHS made the plays down the stretch to rally for the win. Cody Cameron covered this game for Arizona Varsity and has the recap from this wild game.

Next Up: Liberty (3-0) is on the road in East Mesa against Desert Ridge (2-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Amelec Juntunen (Pinnacle)

The 5-11, 180-pound senior was the game's leading tackler on Friday in a 49-35 win over Horizon. Juntunen had 17 tackles and intercepted a pass, bringing it back 75 yards for a score. He also turned in a big play on offense with an 88-yard touchdown run keeping the Pioneers perfect against Horizon (12-0 all time).

Next Up: Pinnacle (3-0) is playing JSerra Catholic (3-0) at Moorpark HS in Ventura County, Calif. this Saturday.



DEFENSIVE BACK - Tawee Walker (Centennial)

Centennial earned a big national victory over Bishop Gorman (Nevada) last week. In a defensive battle that was scoreless at halftime, the Coyotes prevailed by a 13-7 score with Bishop Gorman's touchdown coming in the final seconds. Walker, a transfer from Mojave HS in Las Vegas, had five tackles and recovered a fumble returning it 41 yards. On offense, he scored both touchdowns and rushed for 117 yards. The 5-9, 200-pound senior has breakaway speed and made strides in the weight room this summer.

Next Up: Centennial (2-0) is at home in Peoria against Cienega (2-0) this Friday.



SPECIAL TEAMS - Jacob Cowing (Maricopa)

The 5-10, 165-pound senior started the game against Apollo by bringing the opening kick back 85 yards for a touchdown. Cowing made plays on both the offense and defense as well in a 27-20 victory. He had four catches for 72 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown catch to break a 20-all tie. Cowing sealed the win for the Rams with a deflection on a fourth-down pass.

Next Up: Maricopa (2-1) is on the road in South Phoenix against South Mountain (1-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Highland

Coming off a win over Hamilton, the Hawks unleashed the power of their offense against Boulder Creek. The Highland offensive line opened up the holes for the run game, which totaled 351 yards and eight touchdowns. Three of those were by Kohner Cullimore, who also plays defense. Also adding a trio of TDs was Dayton Huffman. Highland's defense allowed just one touchdown. Senior Cade Camac intercepted a pass and had three solo tackles. On special teams, Austin McNamara put six of his kickoffs into the end zone, booted a 52-yard punt (in his only attempt), and was 10-of-10 in his extra points. Highland had a breakthrough year in 2017, and is white-hot as we roll into September in 2018.

Next Up: Highland (3-0) is on the road in East Mesa against Skyline (1-2) this Friday.

