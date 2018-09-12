STAT BLOG: 9/11/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Chubba Purdy (Perry)

The 6-2, 195-pound signal caller enjoyed a breakout game against O'Connor. A week after being held to 68 yards, Purdy was 26-of-32 for 419 yards with five touchdowns. But that wasn't all! The younger brother of Brock (now at Iowa State), also rushed for 92 yards on seven carries and had 3 TDs in the Pumas' wild 75-68 road victory. It was the third consecutive win for PHS as it gains steam in the non-region portion of its schedule. Leading the way in receiving for Perry was Colby Dickie (10 receptions, 144 yards, 2 TDs) and Clayton Schmitz (3 catches, 95 yards, 1 TD).

Next Up: Perry (3-1) is at home in Gilbert against Cesar Chavez (2-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Manny Collier (Westwood)

The 5-10, 175-pound senior usually does his damage catching passes and in the return game. But in Yuma against Cibola last Friday, Collier was a workhorse running back with 39 carries for 385 yards and five touchdowns. The Warriors needed all of them in a 34-26 win over CHS. Prior to last week, Collier had 26 rushing attempts in the first three games. Using his sprinter's speed, he took off on a 49-yard run to give Westwood a 13-0 first-quarter lead. He also broke tackles successfully on inside trap runs. After an 0-2 start, the Warriors have won back-to-back weeks.

Next Up: Westwood (2-2) is home in Mesa against Dobson (1-3) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek)

The 6-1, 185-pound senior won his showdown with Corona del Sol's Ricky Pearsall. Johnson had 214 yards receiving with three touchdowns. He also covered Pearsall on defense and limited the ASU-commit to two catches for 15 yards. Chilly took the Sideline Vlog out to Tempe last Friday and interviewed Johnson after the Jaguars' 35-22 win. An 80-yard pass from quarterback Caden Austin to Johnson broke a 22-22 tie early in the fourth quarter.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (2-1) is home in Anthem against O'Connor (1-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jade Moss (Westview)

The senior defensive end had his first two sacks of the season as the Knights shut down Alhambra 58-0. Westview had six quarterback takedowns as a team and Moss (5-11, 205) had nine tackles in the team's second straight shutout victory. This is his second year as a varsity starter. Prior to the last two weeks, the last shutout by Westview came back in 2013 (Maryvale).

Next Up: Westview (2-1) is on the road in Mesa against Red Mountain (3-1) this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Jace Accurso (Liberty)

The 6-foot, 215-pound junior had a team-high 15 tackles to keep the Lions undefeated. In addition to his play on defense (five solo tackles), Accurso scored a pair of touchdowns in his three carries on offense. Both of them were as a Wildcat quarterback. In the second score, late in the game, Accurso had to chase down a wild snap from the 4-yard line turning a short run into a longer one. In a physical game against Desert Ridge, the game was scoreless at halftime before LHS rallied for a 21-14 win.

Next Up: Liberty (4-0) is home in Peoria against Leland (CA) (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Eddie McClendon (Mesa)

Mesa got in the win column for the first time last week with a 45-20 victory over Trevor Browne. McClendon tallied nine tackles and intercepted a pass. He was also one of five different Jackrabbit receivers to catch a touchdown. Mesa broke open a close (24-20) game after three quarters with three TDs in the final period. McClendon isn't just versatile on the football field, he's a three-sport athlete (basketball & track).

Next Up: Mesa (1-3) is at home against Maryvale (0-4) this Friday.



SPECIAL TEAMS - Octavius Thomas (Tucson)

The 5-8, 155-pound junior had 249 all-purpose yards in a 50-0 win over North. Thomas scored in three different ways for the Badgers. He intercepted a pass and brought it back 58 yards for a score. In the return game, he was lethal with a kickoff (70 yards) and a punt (52 yards) taken back to the house. Tucson is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the 6A Metro Region.

Next Up: Tucson (4-0) is at home against Marana Mountain View (0-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Millennium

The Tigers give their fans their money's worth each week! Millennium (3-0) has won its games by five, three, and four points. None more thrilling that last week's late comeback win over Desert Edge, 24-20. Ralph Amsden covered this game for Arizona Varsity and called it an "instant classic". Anthonie Cooper played on both sides of the line against the Scorpions, had eight tackles, and forced a fumble. On Tuesday, he committed to Arizona State. Isaac Oliver had a pair of touchdowns and did damage in the return game. Wide receiver Jaelon Taylor, who had a touchdown wiped out on a bad call, scored the game-winner with 17 seconds remaining on a wild play (see Ralph's video in the above link). Before the season, in a preseason article about Millennium, I expressed concern about a four-week stretch of Ironwood Ridge, Desert Edge, Higley, and Centennial. The Tigers are 2-0 at the midway point of that.

Next Up: Millennium (3-0) is on the road in Gilbert against Higley (3-1) this Friday.

