



STAT BLOG: 9/18/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Will Plummer (Gilbert)

The 6-2, 205-pound junior signal caller did all he could last Friday night for the Tigers against Sunrise Mountain. Plummer completed 41-of-70 passes for 668 yards and six touchdowns. He even had a short TD run, but it wasn't enough in a 74-57 loss to the Mustangs. Briggs Dupree was his primary target with 10 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, however Plummer spread it around well as Marco Meza had 120 receiving yards and a TD plus Anthony Elzy hauled in 3 TDs and 93 yards. Plummer's older brother, Jack, was the starting QB at Gilbert last year and is now at Purdue.

Next Up: Gilbert (3-2) is at home against Campo Verde (5-0) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jakim McKinney (Mountain Pointe)

The 5-8, 170-pound senior had a monster game against Hamilton. McKinney rushed for 278 yards on 32 carries and scored the first four touchdowns of the game to give the Pride a 27-0 lead in the second quarter. Mountain Pointe held that lead throughout the night and defeated the Huskies, 55-20. McKinney's longest gain of the game was 76 yards. It was his second 100-yard game of the season and the ninth in his two-year varsity career.

Next Up: Mountain Pointe (2-2) is at home in Ahwatukee against Queen Creek (4-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Colby Dickie (Perry)

The 5-9, 170-pound junior continues to be the top receiver in the high-powered Puma offense. Dickie had eight catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns in a 70-40 victory over Cesar Chavez. After a season-opening loss to Pinnacle, the Pumas have reeled off four straight wins to hit the midway mark at 4-1. In each of the past two games, PHS has scored at least 70 points. Dickie's four TD catches were among six scoring throws for Chubba Purdy. This week is Perry's last game before 6A Premier Region play begins.

Next Up: Perry (4-1) is on the road in Anthem against Boulder Creek (2-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Ty Robinson (Higley)

The senior defensive end had six tackles and two sacks in the Knights' 57-22 win over previously-unbeaten Millennium. The highly-recruited Robinson now has 19 sacks in his three-year varsity HHS career. Robinson (6-6, 280) has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January, but hasn't declared a college for next year yet. Among the schools he is planning to visit this fall are California, Nebraska, and Alabama.

Next Up: Higley (4-1) is on the road at Maricopa (4-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Spencer Forsberg (Ironwood)

The 5-10, 175-pound senior had a productive game for the Eagles in a 21-17 victory over Goldwater. Forsberg made eight tackles (five solo), intercepted a pass, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in the win. The pick was brought back 55 yards for a score to boost Ironwood's record to 3-1. That's the best mark for IHS through four games since 2012.

Next Up: Ironwood (3-1) is on the road in Surprise against Willow Canyon (2-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Aidyn Parrish (North Canyon)

North Canyon picked up its second win of the season as Parrish, a safety, intercepted a pass and took it to the house (75 yards) for a touchdown. The 6-1, 175-pounder also had 12 tackles and caught a TD pass on offense in the Rattlers' 42-7 road win at Carl Hayden. Parrish is a multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball at NCHS.

Next Up: North Canyon (2-3) takes a short road trip (four miles) to Paradise Valley (3-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Mark Vargas (Tucson)

It was a rough weekend for kickers in the NFL last Sunday, but no such problems at Tucson High. The Badgers' offense was getting stopped on their marches to the end zone, but Vargas was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards, which proved to be the difference in a 19-14 victory over Mountain View. He also punted four times with an average of 41.5 yards placing three inside the 20-yard line. Tucson is 5-0 at the halfway point in the season for the first time since 1976.

Next Up: Tucson (5-0) also takes a short road trip (2.5 miles) to Salpointe (4-0) this Friday.

TEAM - Sunrise Mountain

A loss on Aug. 31 to rival Liberty (49-43) dropped the Mustangs to 1-2. Sunrise had to sit on that one for two weeks as it had its bye in Week 4. The Mustangs came out with a vengeance offensively in a wild 74-57 win over Gilbert. Quarterback Keegan Freid earned an Ed Doherty Medallion for his efforts (four TD passes, 200 rushing yards, four more TDs). He wasn't the only SMHS player to go over the century mark as sophomore Bryce Cord (159 and a TD) also did so. The four TD passes were distributed to Jay Anderson (two), Kyle Copley, and Drake Flores. Believe it or not, there was some defense in the game as Elijah Anderson and Alexander Gianoli each had interceptions while Coltin Church recovered a fumble. On special teams, Ezekiel Marshall brought back a kickoff 89 yards for a score.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (2-2) is at home in Peoria against Verrado (1-3) this Friday.

