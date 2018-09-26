STAT BLOG: 9/25/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Alex Verdugo (Empire)

The 6-foot, 180-pound signal caller continued his outstanding run for the Ravens. In the past three games, Verdugo has 12 touchdown passes. Five of those came last Friday night in a 37-18 victory at Nogales. Verdugo, a senior, had three of those TD passes in the second half as EHS pulled away. Of his 391 passing yards, a total of 247 went to junior receiver Cody Pacheco, who scored four of the touchdowns. The other TD pass went to Jalen Smith, who had 135 yards. Empire, which began the season at 0-3, has won back-to-back games as 5A Sonoran Region play begins this week.

Next Up: Empire (2-3) is home in Tucson against Flowing Wells (4-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Jalen Young (Perry)

The 5-10, 195-pound senior had a memorable night for the Pumas. Young rushed for a school-record 338 yards on just 20 carries and a pair of touchdowns in a 66-32 win over Boulder Creek. He leads Perry in rushing with 762 yards and is averaging 11.4 yards per carry. The Pumas have posted 65 or more points in three straight games. The ground game was particularly strong against BC with 525 yards rushing.

Next Up: Perry (5-1) is home in Gilbert against Chandler (4-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Ty Sifferman (Basha)

The 5-10, 155-pound athlete made plays in all three areas during the Bears' 24-17 victory at Red Mountain. Sifferman caught 12 passes for 134 yards and even threw for a touchdown. On defense, he had seven tackles and a key late-game interception. In addition, the senior booted a 42-yard field goal. Football isn't the only sport he excels at. Sifferman, an outfielder, has committed to Grand Canyon University.

Next Up: Basha (5-1) is on its bye week. The Bears resume on Oct. 5 at home against Hamilton.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Logan Maxwell (Higley)

The senior defensive end had four of the Knights' 11 sacks in a 63-14 win at Maricopa. Maxwell (6-4, 205) was part of a shutdown defense that allowed just 48 yards on the ground last Friday. In addition to the sacks, Higley forced five turnovers to improve to 5-1. Maxwell, who committed to Utah State over the summer, has eight sacks this season and 26 in his varsity career.

Next Up: Higley (5-1) is home in Gilbert against Casteel (4-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Braxen Tessler (Chaparral)

The 5-9, 180-pound junior bounced back from the Saguaro defeat in a big way with a 60-3 rout of Mountain Ridge. In the game, Tessler had six tackles (one for a loss) and recovered two fumbles. Tessler leads the Firebirds in tackles with 52 and his older brother Zien is close behind with 45. The victory over MRHS started Chaparral off at 1-0 in the 6A Desert Valley Region.

Next Up: Chaparral (4-1) is on the road in Anthem against Boulder Creek (2-3) this Friday.



DEFENSIVE BACK - Scooter Brown (Williams Field)

The Black Hawks are led by their defense, particularly their secondary, and Brown and his teammates were up for the challenge against Gunner Cruz and Casteel. Williams Field captured its fifth straight win (27-22) as a pair of first-quarter interceptions led to scores. Brown notched the first of those and took it back 50 yards to the house just two minutes in. He later added a second INT and had four tackles.

Next Up: Williams Field (5-1) is on the road at Gilbert (4-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Connor McKernan (Gilbert)

Gilbert was locked into a defensive battle with Campo Verde with the Tigers leading 10-0 at the half. In the second half, the floodgates opened and it started with a 57-yard punt return for a score by McKernan. The 5-8, 157-pound senior also passed for a touchdown on a trick play and caught four passes for 71 yards to knock off the previously-unbeaten Coyotes by a 34-3 score. For the season, McKernan is averaging 33 return yards on kickoffs and 12 yards on punts.

Next Up: Gilbert (4-2) is at home against Williams Field (5-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Queen Creek

The Bulldogs made the move up to 6A this year after a long and successful run at the lower levels. Friday night, Queen Creek had a statement win by rallying late to spoil Homecoming at Mountain Pointe. Trailing 28-23 with just over two minutes remaining, Devin Larsen led QCHS down the field on a nine-play, 80-yard drive. Included in that were a pair of keepers (totaling 28 yards). With just 50 seconds remaining, sophomore Trey Reynolds plunged in the winning points from the 2-yard line. Queen Creek plays with an up tempo offense and it paid off with the clutch drive. Larsen threw for 205 yards and a touchdown, which was caught by Ryan Dobbs. Dobbs had four catches for 70 yards in the first 6A Central game for the Bulldogs. The performance led to head coach Travis Schureman being named the Arizona Cardinals' Coach of the Week. Want to see video highlights from this game? Chilly took his Sideline Vlog out to Ahwatukee and has all the plays and interviews.





