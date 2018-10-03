STAT BLOG: 10/2/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jacob Conover (Chandler)

The 6-1, 205-pound BYU commit had his most productive game of the season for the Wolves. Through six games, Conover has 18 touchdown passes. Four of those came last Friday night during a 45-34 victory over Perry in a rematch of last year's 6A title game. Senior Deseau Puffer caught a pair of TDs with the other two going to Gunner Maldonado and Brayden Liebrock. Chandler is atop the latest AIA power rankings and the Wolves have started 1-0 in 6A Premier Region play.

Next Up: Chandler (5-1) is home against Brophy (6-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Anthodius Ashley (Fairfax)

The 5-10, 185-pound senior keeps on rolling week after week. Ashley rushed for 282 yards on 22 carries and scored three touchdowns. It was the sixth time in seven games that he's gone over the century mark. Ashley has posted back-to-back games with three TDs and has crossed the goal line 20 times this year. The Stampede moved its record to 2-0 with a 40-7 win over Carl Hayden.

Next Up: Fairfax (4-3) is on the road in South Phoenix against South Mountain (4-3) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Eddie McClendon (Mesa)

To say McClendon had a breakout game last Friday would be an understatement. The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back and receiver had nine catches against Dobson and seven went for touchdowns. In all, McClendon had 225 yards and actually scored all eight touchdowns in a 56-13 victory over the Mustangs. The other score came on a fumble recovery. After an 0-3 start, Mesa has won three of its last four games.

Next Up: Mesa (3-4) is at home against Westwood (3-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Cosmas Kwete (Central)

The senior defensive end had four sacks and eight tackles as the Bobcats earned their first win of the season (44-12) over Camelback. Kwete, who is 6-3, also forced a fumble and scored two rushing touchdowns on offense. It was the fourth year in a row that Central defeated the Spartans.

Next Up: Central (1-6) is on the road in West Phoenix against Carl Hayden (2-5) this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Zane Lalama (Queen Creek)

The 5-11, 185-pound junior went over the century mark in tackles for the season with 16 on Friday night in a 45-24 victory over Corona del Sol. Lalama also intercepted a pass as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1 in their first year in the 6A Conference. Playing in the difficult Central Region, QCHS is 2-0 in league play.

Next Up: Queen Creek (6-1) is on the road in East Mesa against Desert Ridge (3-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Sully Shannon (Brophy)

Brophy feasted on a relatively easy non-region schedule, but the Broncos showed they aren't to be taken lightly with a 14-13 win over Hamilton. In the victory, Brophy's defense picked off five passes. Two of those landed in the arms of Shannon, a 6-2, 205-pound senior safety. He also had eight tackles to give him 52 for the season. A year after finishing 1-9, Brophy has flipped the script and is 6-1.

Next Up: Brophy (6-1) is on the road at Chandler (5-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - David Haen (Sunnyslope)

The 6-1, 175-pound junior plays wide receiver and had 129 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns from his twin brother, Niko. His special teams work was also on display as he brought a punt back 53 yards for a score in a 56-34 victory at Kellis. It was the third straight win for the Vikings, who began the year at 0-3.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (3-3) is at home in Phoenix against Centennial (6-0) this Friday.

TEAM - BUENA

The Colts continue to make positive progress on the heels of last year's 6-4 record. On the road in Marana, Buena may have caught a break when starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet left the game early with an injury. The Colts took advantage and forced four turnovers in a 41-28 win over the Tigers. Kaleb Bryant had a tremendous night with 225 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jovoni Borbon wasn't intercepted and threw a TD pass to Mandrell Garrick. Garrick had six catches for 110 yards. Junior defensive end Jesse Avina had 10 tackles, two sacks, and recovered a fumble. Senior cornerback Nazir Riddle intercepted two passes and brought one back for a score. Buena bounced back from a tough, one-point loss to Apollo to push its mark to 4-2.

Next Up: Buena (4-2) is at home in Sierra Vista against Cienega (5-1) this Friday.

