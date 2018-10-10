STAT BLOG: 10/9/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jack Miller (Chaparral)

The 6-3, 200-pound Ohio State commit had his best game of the season for the Firebirds. For the season, the junior has 24 touchdown passes. Six of those came last Friday night as Miller accounted for all of Chaparral's touchdowns through the air in a 40-37 victory at O'Connor. He threw for 369 yards as CHS bounced back from a loss the week before. Marcus Norvell and Jack Helsten each caught TD passes. The other four were scored by junior Tommy Christakos (who caught a total of four passes in the game). Chaparral, which improved to 5-2, is ranked No. 13 in the 6A playoff rankings by the AIA.

Next Up: Chaparral (5-2) is at home in Scottsdale against Mountain Pointe (3-4) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Rashaad Henderson (Flowing Wells)

The 5-7, 175-pound senior did a lot with a little touches. Henderson rushed for 228 yards on just nine carries and scored four touchdowns in a 64-8 win at Rincon. He has gone over the century mark in all seven games for the Caballeros and surpassed 1,000 yards for the season on Friday. Henderson has scored multiple TDs in a game six times and has 17 on the year. Flowing Wells moved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in 5A Sonoran Region play.

Next Up: Flowing Wells (6-1) is at home in Tucson against Desert View (3-4) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Jaleel Walker (Cesar Chavez)

The 6-2, 165-pound junior was a part of the passing game during a balanced attack by the Champions down in Tucson as they took command of the 6A Metro Region with a 46-14 thumping of the Badgers. Walker caught seven passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns with the longest coming on a 74-yard play. In all, Chavez rolled up 533 yards of offense with QB Lucas Arnds throwing for 262 and RB Andrew Blitzke rushing for 210. After surviving a difficult non-region schedule of Red Mountain, Queen Creek, and Perry, the Champions have won three straight games heading into their bye week.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (5-3) is off this week and resumes at Trevor Browne (3-5) on Oct. 19.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Cameron Little (Ironwood)

The junior nose guard had two sacks and six tackles as the Eagles defeated Apollo, 35-13. Little (5-10, 250) was part of an Eagle defense that forced a pair of turnovers and limited a strong AHS ground attack. Apollo was averaging 27 points per game coming in and was held to two touchdowns below that. Ironwood is in playoff position at No. 13 in 5A with three games remaining. It's been seven years since the Eagles have played in a postseason game.

Next Up: Ironwood (5-2) is at home in Glendale against Centennial (7-0) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Brock Locnikar (Notre Dame)

The 6-1, 215-pound junior was instrumental in keeping the Saints undefeated for the season. Locnikar posted 13 tackles and recovered a pair of fumbles as Notre Dame rallied from a 35-22 deficit to top Horizon, 51-35. In addition to playing middle linebacker, he wrestles, and holds a GPA of 4.2. NDP has won 23 consecutive regular season games.

Next Up: Notre Dame (8-0) is on the road in North Phoenix against North Canyon (2-6) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jadon Pearson (Williams Field)

The Black Hawks keep rolling as they won for the seventh straight week. Williams Field was in a battle last Friday as the halftime score against Maricopa was knotted at 14. WFHS pulled away in the second half for a 34-21 victory. Pearson (6-3, 175) piled up 17 tackles and intercepted a pass. Williams Field sacked the quarterback five times in the second half and improved to 3-0 in the 5A San Tan Region, certainly the toughest region in 5A and arguably, the most difficult in the state. Pearson, a senior, has three interceptions on the year, and has blocked two field goal attempts.

Next Up: Williams Field is off this week and resumes at Campo Verde (6-2) on Oct. 19.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Varney Larson (Marana Mountain View)

The 5-7, 180-pound junior plays running back for the Mountain Lions. His special teams work was also on display as he brought a punt back for a touchdown in Mountain View's 62-0 win over Empire. He also rushed for 132 yards (in seven carries) and a pair of touchdowns. It was a rough first half of the year for MVHS as they began 0-5, but there has been no quit in these Lions as they've put together back-to-back wins in 5A Sonoran Region play.

Next Up: Mountain View (2-5) is at home in Tucson against Rincon (1-6) this Friday.

TEAM - Desert Vista

One of the goals for the Thunder this season was to Take Back 'Tukee and last Friday night, Desert Vista did just that. It was a seven-year wait between victories in the 'Tukee Bowl against archrival Mountain Pointe, but a touchdown reception by Dominic Shepardson with just under five minutes remaining gave the Thunder the lead. They secured the win, 28-27, with an interception in the end zone as the clock expired. Quarterback Parker Navarro completed the pass to Shepardson, but most of the offensive damage came in the ground game. DVHS rushed for 200 yards on 48 carries and scored three touchdowns (two by Colby Humphrey and one by Armando Delgado). The Thunder won despite the absence of leading rusher Tyson Grubbs (foot injury). 2011 was the last time Desert Vista won the 'Tukee Bowl. It's the last year the Thunder was 6-1 at this point of the season. It's also the last time DVHS won State.

Next Up: Desert Vista (6-1) is at home in Ahwatukee against Boulder Creek (3-4) this Friday.

