STAT BLOG: 10/16/18

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle)



The 6-2, 180-pound signal caller left another mark to his high school football legacy with a stirring come-from-behind win over previously-unbeaten Liberty. Trailing 33-14 with just three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Rattler threw two of his four touchdown passes as Pinnacle stormed back by scoring the game's last 20 points. The yardage total (166) certainly doesn't rank among his most productive, but the desire and will to refuse to lose was clear in the offense as the team's confidence wasn't shaken. Rattler, who is the all-time state passing leader with 11,083 yards, threw TD passes to seniors Kaleb Covington and Quinton Powell as well as juniors Marcus Libman and Shane Sunday. The Oklahoma commit has the Pioneers at 7-1.

Next Up: Pinnacle (7-1) is at home in North Phoenix for a nationally-televised game (7 p.m. on ESPNU) against Chaparral (5-3) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Devon Grubbs (Desert Vista)

The 5-11, 170-pound freshman had a breakthrough game and announced his presence with a tremendous night for the Thunder. Grubbs rushed for 237 yards on 14 carries and scored five touchdowns. It was his first 100-yard game as his workload increased due to an injury to his older brother, Tyson, who leads Desert Vista in rushing. The Thunder moved its record to 7-1 with a 66-23 thumping of Boulder Creek in a non-region game. Four of Grubbs' touchdowns came in the second half where DVHS erupted for 56 points. It was a big-play highlight night as three of his TDs came on runs of 47, 48, and 83 yards.

Next Up: Desert Vista (7-1) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (1-7) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Andrew Cook (Ironwood Ridge)

The 5-11, 160-pound senior leads the Nighthawks (who normally like to run the ball) in receiving. Cook had eight receptions for 196 yards and three of those resulted in touchdowns in a 29-12 win at Sunnyside. Quarterback Octavio Audry-Cobos completed nine of his 14 passes with almost all of them to Cook. Ironwood Ridge trailed 12-0 after a quarter, but rallied to even its record and keep playoff hopes alive in Oro Valley.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (4-4) is at home in Oro Valley against Buena (5-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jonathon Parks (Verrado)

Facing a six-game losing streak, the Vipers were in desperate need of a win. Parks helped provide them with one during a 41-15 victory over Independence. Parks (6-3, 245) plays defensive end and had two sacks. Of his five tackles in the game for Verrado, three resulted in a loss. Parks holds offers from Arizona Christian and Whittier (Calif.).

Next Up: Verrado (2-6) is on the road in North Phoenix at Goldwater (5-3) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Patrick Long (Paradise Valley)

The 5-8, 165-pound senior had himself a night in another victory for the Trojans. Long had a team-high 13 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in a 32-8 win over McClintock. Long brought that fumble back 85 yards for a score to record his first touchdown in his three years on varsity. Paradise Valley plays just 22 players each week, but the Trojans remain in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Next Up: Paradise Valley (6-2) is on the road in Scottsdale at Horizon (4-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Mandrell Garrick (Buena)

Buena is in contention for its first playoff berth since 2013. Garrick intercepted a pass and took it back 36 yards for a touchdown in a 51-7 rout of Nogales. That was one of two TDs for the 5-11, 190-pound cornerback, who also had a receiving touchdown. Garrick, who possesses offers from Western New Mexico, Arizona Christian, and Ottawa, has scored in each of Buena's last four games.

Next Up: Buena (5-3) is on the road in Oro Valley against Ironwood Ridge (4-4) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Terrell Hayward (Cienega)

In one of the biggest games in Southern Arizona this season, Cienega raced out to an early lead and held off Marana, 44-28. The Bobcats led 13-0 before Marana got on the board. Immediately afterward Hayward (5-10, 160) took away any of the momentum for the Tigers was he housed an 81-yard kickoff return. Hayward also caught five passes for 148 yards and two scores, plus he intercepted a pass.

Next Up: Cienega (7-1) is on the road against Nogales (2-6) this Friday.

TEAM - Tolleson

The Wolverines went up to Surprise and found themselves in a defensive struggle that was knotted at zeroes at halftime. Valley Vista went on top 7-0 in the third quarter and later threatened for more, but Tolleson was up to the task with a goal-line stand. In the fourth, senior Patrick Ortega connected with Arizona State-commit Andre Johnson in the end zone. Johnson leaped for the ball with two defenders in the area and pulled it down for the tying score. The game went to overtime, where Arnell Christen, Jr. scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season leaving it up to the defense. Valley Vista was kept out as the fourth-down pass fell incomplete. Senior defensive lineman AJ Walker had a game-high 14 tackles and put pressure on the Monsoon, who threw for just 50 yards. Shemar Wilson played a big role on special teams as he blocked a field goal attempt. Tolleson is ranked #20 in the 6A power points, but don't count the Wolverines out just yet. TUHS is seeking its first trip to the playoffs since 2013.

Next Up: Tolleson (5-3) is at home against Copper Canyon (1-7) this Friday.

