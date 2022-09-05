It was week one for teams in the 6A-4A conferences. Kicking off the year in the Northwest Valley, Liberty and Sunrise Mountain resumed the biggest rivalry in the West Valley

Sept. 2: Liberty 50, Sunrise Mountain 0

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER #50

The final score seemed ludicrous entering the night, given the history of this neighborhood rivalry. But once Liberty entered halftime up 42-0, a 50-0 win in honor of Zach Hunzinger became THE goal. Since the series resumed in 2016 five of the six meetings were decided by 6 points or less and both teams had three wins.

Hunzinger started at center and wore #50 as a junior for the 2017 Lions. Before the 2018 season he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Following chemotherapy and surgery to remove part of his femur bone, he was able to return to campus before graduation in 2019. For some time he was cancer free, but in November 2020 he and his family learned the cancer metastasized to both lungs and attached to his heart.

When not undergoing chemotherapy of further surgeries, he trained to become a Phoenix Police officer, following in the footstep of his father, Chuck. In November 2021 the department named Zach an honorary officer.

Zach Hunzinger died July 5 followed a more than four-year battle with cancer. Liberty and Sunrise Mountain quickly agreed to put together a pregame tribute and set up fundraising opportunities for the Hunzinger family as they deal with medical and funeral costs. Help the family at this GoFundMe page.

What happened the rest of the night added poignance to an otherwise lopsided game. Less than five minutes into the third quarter, junior Jaqua Anderson scored on a 3-yard run to make it 48-0. There was no question why the Lions would go for two, and senior Zach Wallace scored to make it 50-0.

Junior Kian Knapp fell on a bad Sunrise Mountain snap to set up Liberty in the red zone. After getting down to the Mustangs’ 5, Coach Colin Thomas was able to use the quarter break to tell his players to preserve the score. The Lions knelt down several times, including on fourth and goal, for Zach.

“You don’t go into the game thinking that. We’ve had some battles with those guys and have so much respect for them. At halftime when we saw it was 42, we kind of decided if we got a stop and score, we were going to try for 50 and hopefully hold out from there,” Thomas said. “It was kind of tough because your other kids just got in and want to get reps and play. Once the quarter went out I could talk to the guys and tell them what we’re doing. I saw his mother (Megan) in school yesterday and she told me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be 50-0 tomorrow night.’ To do that for our team, this program and that family … we’re very thankful that we were able to do that for them.”



