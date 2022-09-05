A Night for 50: Liberty Honors Hunzinger, Blanks Rival
It was week one for teams in the 6A-4A conferences. Kicking off the year in the Northwest Valley, Liberty and Sunrise Mountain resumed the biggest rivalry in the West Valley
Sept. 2: Liberty 50, Sunrise Mountain 0
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER #50
The final score seemed ludicrous entering the night, given the history of this neighborhood rivalry. But once Liberty entered halftime up 42-0, a 50-0 win in honor of Zach Hunzinger became THE goal. Since the series resumed in 2016 five of the six meetings were decided by 6 points or less and both teams had three wins.
Hunzinger started at center and wore #50 as a junior for the 2017 Lions. Before the 2018 season he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. Following chemotherapy and surgery to remove part of his femur bone, he was able to return to campus before graduation in 2019. For some time he was cancer free, but in November 2020 he and his family learned the cancer metastasized to both lungs and attached to his heart.
When not undergoing chemotherapy of further surgeries, he trained to become a Phoenix Police officer, following in the footstep of his father, Chuck. In November 2021 the department named Zach an honorary officer.
Zach Hunzinger died July 5 followed a more than four-year battle with cancer. Liberty and Sunrise Mountain quickly agreed to put together a pregame tribute and set up fundraising opportunities for the Hunzinger family as they deal with medical and funeral costs. Help the family at this GoFundMe page.
What happened the rest of the night added poignance to an otherwise lopsided game. Less than five minutes into the third quarter, junior Jaqua Anderson scored on a 3-yard run to make it 48-0. There was no question why the Lions would go for two, and senior Zach Wallace scored to make it 50-0.
Junior Kian Knapp fell on a bad Sunrise Mountain snap to set up Liberty in the red zone. After getting down to the Mustangs’ 5, Coach Colin Thomas was able to use the quarter break to tell his players to preserve the score. The Lions knelt down several times, including on fourth and goal, for Zach.
“You don’t go into the game thinking that. We’ve had some battles with those guys and have so much respect for them. At halftime when we saw it was 42, we kind of decided if we got a stop and score, we were going to try for 50 and hopefully hold out from there,” Thomas said. “It was kind of tough because your other kids just got in and want to get reps and play. Once the quarter went out I could talk to the guys and tell them what we’re doing. I saw his mother (Megan) in school yesterday and she told me, ‘Hey, it’s going to be 50-0 tomorrow night.’ To do that for our team, this program and that family … we’re very thankful that we were able to do that for them.”
THE SCENE
It was an overflow crowd at Liberty, as it always is for this game. But for the first time in the 11 meetings, another storyline overshadowed the rivalry of these sister schools 2.3 miles apart in North Peoria. It started with a tribute video featuring Hunzinger’s head coach at Liberty, Mark Smith, along with younger sister and Liberty senior Emma, school counselor Jennifer Hospelhorn, Liberty athletic trainer and close friend Josh Dean, defensive line coach Brian Cherry and Thomas. Then the 2022 Lions formed a tunnel for the Hunzinger family and around 50 Phoenix Police officers as they joined both team’s captains and officials for the coin toss.
The crowd was as packed an as loud as ever for this showdown. But the dueling chants quickly dissipated as the night went on and turned into a Liberty party and highlight reel.
Many people on the sidelines and in the stands wore shirts with“You vs. You” on the front and “Too Stubborn To Quit -Zach” emblazoned on the back.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
It’s hard to pick a Lion. Anderson did a little of everything, taking over the Jordon Guevara role in the slot. Wallace gained 100 yards on only eight carries. Junior quarterback Navi Bruzon was an efficient 11-14 for 133 yards and three touchdowns. But in truth, like most high school blowouts, the defense set the table by giving the offense short fields all night. So I’ll pick senior LB Anthony Ruiz, who set a physical tone with some big hits. Ruiz forced a fumble at the Mustangs’ 3 that led to Noah Olson’s rushing touchdown on the next play. Before that he also added a first quarter two-point run to make the lead 21-0.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
This, on the other hand, is an easy call. Sunrise Mountain’s opening kickoff went out of bounds. On the rekick, they went with a squib down the middle. Senior Raneill Calvin bobbled initially, gathered it and burst past the Mustangs and down his sideline for the 79-yard touchdown. The rout was on.
THEY SAID IT
Anthony Ruiz: “I’ve got to give it up to the other linebackers Rune Tepolt and Keaton Stam, Jax’s little brother. They’re ballers who come out every day and work real hard. We’re hitters and love to compete.”
Jaqua Anderson: “When I got switched going to receiver was hard, trying to figure out what position was right for me. Was I going to go outside, in the slot or to the boundary? As soon as I figured out I was going to play slot I knew they we’re going to get the ball in my hands on the jet sweeps a lot.”
Colin Thomas: “It was a busy day and our kids handled it really well. We have a lot of seniors and a lot of experience. They’ve been in multiple Open games. So I don’t think the moment is too big for us. We had a ton of people in the stands cheering us on, so we wanted to give them the show they deserved for coming and supporting us.”
5 THINGS I LEARNED
· Liberty is now well into ”plug-and-play” status as a program. The Lions play with speed and intensity across the field, even with six new starters on each side of the ball. Liberty is not rolling along at quite the clip Peoria rival Centennial was from 2006-2009 or 2014-2018, but this program is getting closer to this level and looks prepared to carry the banner for the West Valley for the third straight year.
· The new receiving corps is an example of the program’s depth. Senior Grant Brunelle is still the team’s top route runner and a three-year starter. But each of the three new starters caught a touchdown pass from Bruzon. Junior Braylon Gardner, son of Lions assistant Ian, leaked out on a classic Liberty tight end seam route for a 25-yard score. Senior Prince Zombo thrived as a deep threat, improvising a 13-yard TD pass from Bruzon on the run. Anderson is still learning after moving from running back but scored on a 12-yard catch just before halftime.
· Defensive end My’Keil Gardner will attract a ton of attention in his final year before heading to Oregon. Ruiz has help cleaning up behind him. Senior Rune Tepolt and junior Keaton Stam laid the lumber a couple of times.
· With Keaton’s older brother, Jax, now playing for Arizona the secondary is the Lions’ biggest question mark. Although the Lions totally shut down Sunrise Mountain’s passing game, it’s safe to call those results inconclusive. The Mustangs essentially abandoned their passing game by the second quarter. Pinnacle’s duo of tight end Duce Robinson and receiver Myles Libman will give the Lions’ secondary and pass rush the most stern test possible next week.
Sunrise Mountain is in search of a band aid offensively until quarterback transfers Austin Glimpse (a senior) and Vanden Duggar (a sophomore) become eligible in game six. Senior Hector Sifuentes and sophomore Nathan Anderson alternated and looked completely overwhelmed. So the Mustangs’ top two athletes, seniors Micah Johnson and De’Mykal Anderson, took turns operating the offense as a Wildcat quarterback. With an extra day before Long Beach Millikan comes in Sept. 10 look for coach/offensive coordinator Steve Decker to put in more options for that duo as running quarterbacks.
