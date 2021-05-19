A Team of Destiny, Liberty roars with first 6A Baseball title

It’s often in a season in many sports that a specific win or loss, a player, or a somber moment becomes the rallying cry for a run towards a championship or postseason berth. In the spring athletic season, the team of destiny who had their rallying cry moment was the baseball program at Liberty high school in north Peoria.

The Lions started the regular season off with a 2-3 record with three straight losses coming to neighborhood and region rivals Sandra Day O’Connor in a sweep and Mountain Ridge at the beginning of region play.





Following a 10-3 loss at Mountain Ridge on March 30, the Lions found themselves searching for not just an identity among themselves but an idea of where they wanted their season to go.





At that moment, the Lions met as a group and senior first baseman Braedon Nuttall laid on the table what needed to change for them to get to their goal of a state championship.





Nuttall said that the team needed to be “selfless” and that they needed to follow the idea of “agape love” towards and for all of their teammates.





Senior pitcher and Washington State commit Kaden Schiefelbein who started the state championship game going 3 ⅓ innings with 3 strikeouts said that the team bought into those ideals after that meeting, “our guys were loving each other and playing for each other and that made the difference following that meeting”





From April 1 to the state championship game on May 18, the love that Nuttall said the team needed was on full display.





Liberty won 19 straight games including the state tournament to finish the season. If love for one another was the team’s first love, hitting the ball might’ve been second as the Lions averaged 11 runs per game in their stretch of dominance to end the season.





As the Lions hit their stride, they weren’t beating below average teams. They were beating some of the best in the state such as nationally ranked and 6A semifinalist No. 1 Hamilton, No. 3 Mountain Ridge, No. 6 Sandra Day O’Connor in the semifinals, No. 7 Chaparral three times including in the quarterfinals, 5A runner-up No. 5 Sunrise Mountain, and lastly No. 4 Alhambra in the championship game.





In any normal year, the state championship game usually falls on a day that for most teams is the highlight of the specific day it’s on. For the Lions 14 seniors the title game took place less than three hours after their graduation at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the usual highlight of the majority of high schoolers. After the game most of the seniors who were changing out of cleats were putting back on dress shoes as players wore their gameday uniforms under their gown for the ceremony.





Schiefelbein described the moment as “a whirlwind of emotions throughout, but one of the best days of our lives so far”





The 10-0 Liberty victory although not close had an unusual twist of fate to it, the Lions had 14 hits in the contest. And it was senior No. 14 Carson Baker who had the 14th and final hit on the night as the final run of the night came across the plate on a night that was three years in the making since their last title in 5A.





The onslaught began with a four run 3rd inning as the Lions batted through the lineup which started with a single by Ryan Ambrosy. Ambrosy on base gave Sr. Braden Lovett the opportunity to hit another single for the Lions this time into left field, scoring Ambrosy and advancing senior Andrew Biddle to third base.





Biddle would score after junior Kolby Felix’s infield single making the score 2-0 which jumped to 4-0 after Baker’s two run single.





In the 4th inning, the Lions offense started again with a single this time by junior Daniel Osborn who would reach home after a Kolby Felix single into right field.





Lastly, in the 5th inning the Lions painted the final touches on a dominant win as Osborn drove in two runs, senior Brexton Clubb drove in another, and Baker brought the game sealing runs home.





The Lions clinched their third baseball title in school history with the combination of love, teamwork, and timely hitting. They may lose 14 close knit seniors but will return 11 varsity players and if those players follow the same ideals that brought the 2021 team together, the idea that the Lions will be back in the same position in 2022 isn’t far-fetched but to be expected.