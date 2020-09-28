ArizonaVarsity - Agua Fria Owls Look to Soar in 2020

Some of Agua Fria's football players were unsure how to react to the end of the 2019 football season. The Owls went 6-4, achieving the team's first winning record since 2012-13, but were left out of the 5A playoffs. With a new core, schedule and sense of confidence despite a shortened offseason, the Owls are hopeful to make a run to the playoffs. “We’re tired of losing. Tired of being treated last and dogged down," senior defensive lineman Rodney Young Jr. said. "This school has been here a really long time and we want to get back to being up there for the community that supports us."

In order to do so, Agua Fria has to find its identify, and fast offensively The Owls graduated their top three running backs, top three receivers and starting quarterback in 2020. Offensive coordinator Ricky Higuera said the upcoming players have talent and a desire to improve. He is excited to see how their potential plays out when the season begins. “They’re a lot of guys that have seen what it’s like watching their teammates on the big stage, and they’ve been ready to get out there and play, but it’s just a question of getting them on the field and getting experience," he said. Where the Owls have not lost a step is on defense, particularly in their front six. The Owls return their four top tacklers from 2019, led by senior Camden Weeg (106). If the defense plays to its potential, Weeg believes the group up front could wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. “We’ve got big guys up front and two ends that can contain super well, so we can just blitz for days and not have a concern that our DBs are going to be in trouble," Weeg said. “Our front four is the most solid thing we have on the team right now. For them to have a big rush it makes it so much easier for us linebackers and the others to come in and make a tackle.”

Camden Weeg (middle) led the Owls with 106 tackles in 2019. (Eric Newman)

And while defensive coordinator Jim Shields feels solid about his unit, there are even bigger issues to deal with. Coach George Ramirez has spent weeks away from the team with an illness. Ramirez said he is feeling "Alright" but does not want to further risk himself or others in being around a large group of people. Ramirez still implements daily practice routines and coaches from home. He remains unsure of a return date. That leaves one less coach to scout a new slate of opponents and region for the Owls. Agua Fria is the only team to boast a winning record heading into the newly-formed 5A West II region, of which no teams made the playoffs last year and two new squads (West Point and Canyon View) that will play varsity football for the first time. Agua Fria could, then, be considered one of the favorites to be crowned region champions. Shields does not see it that way. Moreover, it is more important to be as prepared for the season as possible, regardless of who the new opponents are. “I like new teams and seeing new kids from all over the state, but really it doesn’t matter if we're not ready ourselves," Shields said.

Agua Fria defensive coordinator Jim Shields (middle) advises his players at an Owl football practice. (Eric Newman)

Even winning a region championship would not achieve an automatic playoff berth. South Mountain won its region with a 7-3 record in 2019, and still was left off the 16-team bracket. However, led by an inspired group of seniors, especially on defense, the Owls feel like this is the year they could turn the tides in the standings. "We're excited to be back out here and show some people what we can do," Young said. The Owls travel to Surprise to take on Valley Vista on Oct. 2.