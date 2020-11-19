ArizonaVarsity - Agua Fria playing for a region title, maybe more

Agua Fria playing for a region title, maybe more
Agua Fria has unfamiliar stakes riding on Friday's football game.
The 4-3 (3-0) Owls host Canyon View in the eighth and final week of the regular season. A victory would ensure Agua Fria a 5A West II Region title - a banner to commemorate the best run of play in recent memory.
"I don’t even know the last time we’ve won it, so that would show how far we’ve come as a program," senior linebacker Camden Weeg said.
“It would change the entire culture of the west valley. It would show that Agua Fria is here to stay," added senior defensive lineman Rodney Young Jr, who leads 5A with 12 sacks through seven weeks.
Getting to this point has not been easy, either. The Agua Fria Union High School District took longer than others around the state to begin preseason preparations, leaving the Owls unsure early-on if they would even play in 2020.
When the season finally started, the Owls lost a pair of games to fall to 0-2. The coaching staff flipped players all over the field, even moving kids from offense to defense and vice-versa. The result has been a more balanced team and four wins in five games to show for it.
And all the accomplishments Agua Fria has seen in 2020, leading to a shot at a region championship, have happened without long-time coach George Martinez. He has been out all season due to illness, but has kept himself abreast and coached from home as much as possible.
Defensive coordinator Jim Shields, serving as a de facto head coach, has kept Martinez's style in mind, while doing his best to just continue the success of the season.
“In the back of their head (the players) are thinking about coach. It’s difficult in a sense because he brings a culture to us that we can’t replace. He’s still talking to everyone giving his input and strategy, especially on offense, but we’re trying to keep the guys in a way that we would if coach Martinez was out here," Shields said.
"But to be here at this point with what we've been through is meaningful."
There were a lot of laughs and words of encouragement on Wednesday's practice, just two days before the Owls play their regular season finale. As senior quarterback Tristen Sanchez-Clark said, Agua Fria does not know if it is one of the team's last practices together. A loss on Friday would surely end the season.
However, even a victory and region title might not ensure the Owls another week of football. The 5A playoffs are limited to a mere eight teams - past years have seen 16 - and with just one game remaining the Owls are ranked No. 13. Winning Friday could possibly move Agua Fria up the ladder, and several teams from 5A could be selected to play in the Open Division, leaving room for the Owls to sneak in.
But, unsure if Agua Fria is playing for anything other than pride this week, and recognizing the team is lucky to even be playing football in 2020 - other nearby teams are not - the players are enjoying their time together as much as possible.
“We don’t know if this is the last week. We see Tolleson district right there not being able to play, so we don’t take it for granted that we get to be out here playing, and just push through every day," Sanchez-Clark said.
“Playoffs would just be a bonus. We’re going to put in their hands and try to get a big win this week, but we know that won’t be easy," added Young.
Regardless of whether Wednesday's practice was the last Wednesday the Owls could don pads or not, Shields said there is much to be proud of.
“They know that it’s a numbers game and we don’t necessarily understand the formula. A lot of them understand that, and right now what we can control is trying to be outright region champs," he said.
"That's what we've been playing for this whole time."
Agua Fria (4-3) hosts Canyon View (4-3) on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. The AIA will announce the Open Division and conference playoff brackets the following morning.
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)