ArizonaVarsity - Agua Fria playing for a region title, maybe more

Agua Fria has unfamiliar stakes riding on Friday's football game.

The 4-3 (3-0) Owls host Canyon View in the eighth and final week of the regular season. A victory would ensure Agua Fria a 5A West II Region title - a banner to commemorate the best run of play in recent memory.

"I don’t even know the last time we’ve won it, so that would show how far we’ve come as a program," senior linebacker Camden Weeg said.

“It would change the entire culture of the west valley. It would show that Agua Fria is here to stay," added senior defensive lineman Rodney Young Jr, who leads 5A with 12 sacks through seven weeks.

Getting to this point has not been easy, either. The Agua Fria Union High School District took longer than others around the state to begin preseason preparations, leaving the Owls unsure early-on if they would even play in 2020.

When the season finally started, the Owls lost a pair of games to fall to 0-2. The coaching staff flipped players all over the field, even moving kids from offense to defense and vice-versa. The result has been a more balanced team and four wins in five games to show for it.

And all the accomplishments Agua Fria has seen in 2020, leading to a shot at a region championship, have happened without long-time coach George Martinez. He has been out all season due to illness, but has kept himself abreast and coached from home as much as possible.

Defensive coordinator Jim Shields, serving as a de facto head coach, has kept Martinez's style in mind, while doing his best to just continue the success of the season.

“In the back of their head (the players) are thinking about coach. It’s difficult in a sense because he brings a culture to us that we can’t replace. He’s still talking to everyone giving his input and strategy, especially on offense, but we’re trying to keep the guys in a way that we would if coach Martinez was out here," Shields said.

"But to be here at this point with what we've been through is meaningful."