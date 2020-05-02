News More News
Andy Silvas: Top Photographs of the 2019 Football Season

Andy Silvas • ArizonaVarsity
Photographer

Editor's Note: Andy Silvas is a talented sports photographer and a member of #TeamAZV. I asked him to share his favorite photos from the last year. Here's what he sent over

1) Eyes on the Prize

2) Is he in, or out?

3) A focused QB in focus

4) Laugh through the pain...

5) 7 on 7- Not just a boys' club

6) Just out of reach...

7) Go up and get it!

8) A Grand Entrance

9) Onward and Upward

10) Fire in the Sky

11) Sunset Celebration

12) Sunset Scramble

13) Receiver Sandwich

14) Let it Rip

15) Sometimes it helps to leave your feet...

16) ...and sometimes it doesn’t...

17) Goal Line Stretch

18) “I’ll Take That!”

19) Tight Window

20) It’s only illegal if you get caught...

21) Move the Sticks!

