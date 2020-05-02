{{ timeAgo('2020-05-02 18:56:10 -0500') }}
football
Andy Silvas: Top Photographs of the 2019 Football Season
Andy Silvas
•
ArizonaVarsity
Photographer
Editor's Note: Andy Silvas is a talented sports photographer and a member of #TeamAZV. I asked him to share his favorite photos from the last year. Here's what he sent over
1) Eyes on the Prize
2) Is he in, or out?
3) A focused QB in focus
4) Laugh through the pain...
5) 7 on 7- Not just a boys' club
6) Just out of reach...
7) Go up and get it!
8) A Grand Entrance
9) Onward and Upward
10) Fire in the Sky
11) Sunset Celebration
12) Sunset Scramble
13) Receiver Sandwich
14) Let it Rip
15) Sometimes it helps to leave your feet...
16) ...and sometimes it doesn’t...
17) Goal Line Stretch
18) “I’ll Take That!”
19) Tight Window
20) It’s only illegal if you get caught...
21) Move the Sticks!
