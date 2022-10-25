The new school from the exurbs (Canyon View, technically now in Buckeye after a recent annexation) traveled to the suburban school with more than 50 years of history (Apollo). Both teams entered Friday with 3-3 records and a lot on the line. And the belief that these two squads were evenly matched proved well founded. Oct. 21: #21 (5A) Apollo 40, #19 (5A) Canyon View 36

Canyon View junior defensive back Brendan Suhy tackles Apollo junior running back Adam Mohammed during the teams' Oct. 21 game at Apollo High School in Glendale. (Courtesy Lucky Monster Creations)

THE STAKES

It was only the second game of region play between programs that have never played before but everyone on the field in Glendale knew how much this game meant. Apollo and Canyon View began Northwest Region play with wins Oct. 7 against what looks like the two next best teams in the region – Apollo beat Goldwater 49-20 while Canyon View handled Willow Canyon 32-3. Canyon View is the defending region champs, while Apollo moved in after winning the Metro Region the last two years. Not only would the winner take control of the Northwest, the losing team would take a severe hit in its hopes to return to the playoffs. Canyon View was ranked #19 in 5A by the AIA system while Apollo was #21. With – at most – one 5A team making the Open Division this year, a win in this game was the best opportunity for either team to move up to a top 16 spot

THE SCENE

The shiny new school from the Waddell travels well, bringing more fans to the showdown than Apollo. However, by the time wild momentum swings of the second half started, both sides were equally loud. These days, many anticipated rivalry games or seemingly competitive contests turn out to be blowouts. This was more of a classic high school atmosphere as the intensity on the field and in the stands built as the night went on. Both teams ended up with red zone snaps with a chance to take the lead in the final 40 seconds. What more can you ask for?

Apollo junior running back Adam Mohammed squats down to try and catch a pass from senior quarterback Silas Chicharello during the fourth quarter of its Oct. 21 home game against Canyon View. (Courtesy Lucky Monster Creations)

PLAYER OF THE GAME

As with most Apollo wins in tougher games, junior running back/defensive back Adam Mohammed is going to be the primary reason. The Jaguars actually contained the star offensive weapon pretty well, as his longest run of 31 yards came in the first quarter off a low punt snap and broken tackle behind the line of scrimmage. Mohammed finished with 33 carries for 166 yards. He also had four touchdowns, and the final three scores of 3, 13 and 3 yards came when he took direct snaps. On the final drive Mohammed flexed out as a receiver and moved the chains with a couple catches. "I like seeing my boys eat," Mohammed said. "I grew up with my line - Mikey (Watkins), Matthew Lado, Ali Alshawi. We all love each other. It's a brotherhood."

PLAY OF THE NIGHT

This is a tough call, in a game that featured four second half lead changes. But I’ll go with the fourth and final of those plays. Apollo senior quarterback Silas Chicharello was minutes removed from a crucial mistake. Flushed from the pocket, he didn’t put enough zip into throwing it away and junior Elijah Gutierrez intercepted the pass almost like he was fielding a punt. His return to the Hawks’ 35 set up junior quarterback Beau Devens’ 12-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to sophomore Ayden Lange in the corner of the end zone with 4:59 left. Chicarello rebounded for the game winning drive, completing three straight passes to Mohammed to churn up some yardage, the hit sophomore tight end Joseph Sumpter for a key 7-yard conversion. Apollo moved it to first and goal at the 10 and the QB spiked it. On second down, Chicharello faced a rush, but saw a lane on the left side of the field. He made two quick cuts back into the middle of the field and spun into the end zone with 29 seconds and no time outs left. “I grabbed him and loved him up and said, ‘You son of a gun.’ I thought for sure he wasn’t going to make it in and we were going to have time run down and would have to scramble around. Next thing you know, he’s scrambling, makes a great cut and is in. Everybody’s excited and juiced,” Apollo coach Aaron Walls said.

Walls: “That’s what we’ve pushed all year. ‘Just keep fighting. Don’t let yourself get out of control. There’s going to be rifts and valleys. Make sure you keep your calm and just play our game.’ We started our season with a pretty tough schedule, played some tough opponents and got beat up a bit. Hopefully now that’s starting to pay us back,” Walls said. “It’s a huge win for this program and we’re trying to trend in the right direction. We wanted to come into this region, make some noise and see where we stood in a better region.” “Obviously, you’re going to dial up 24 and most of the time he ends up crossing that line and you get another play. Super proud of him and the people around him,” Walls said. “A bunch of guys were asked to play positions they hadn’t been all year. We try to be a two-platoon system but numbers wise we had to do it. Obviously, Adam plays both ways. Matthew Laudo, Michael Watkins, Kamarion Bell, Scott Simmons, David Wilson, Micah Woods and Brodie Chicharello played both ways. We went through the basket tonight.” “Any time you can do that with this group of kids … we have a lot of kids that aren’t in the best circumstances. For them to have the opportunity to be in a successful position where they can have this win, is why we do it,” Walls said. Canyon View coach Nick Gehrts: “I just told them I’m proud of them. We fought to the very end. Unfortunately sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and we came out on the short end tonight,” Gehrts said. “We knew we couldn’t come in here and turn the ball over and we did that. We did it to ourselves. And we’ve got to do a better job coaching.” “I thought we were wearing them out and we had the momentum (leading 21-19). And then an unsportsmanlike 16-yard penalty and kind of never got the momentum back,” Gehrts said. “(Santino) is playing really well and he had a really good game tonight.” Apollo junior defensive back Tre Smith: “I’ve been watching film all week. I was really just reading the receiver. On my first interception, I kind sat down and waited for him to come back. That was pretty good because we had just gave up a stop, so I got the momentum back for our team. The second interception was actually back to back. My receiver came on an out route but I was reading the quarterback’s eyes and I could see he was coming up. So I was trying to bait him and actually played it perfect.” Mohammed: “It was for the seniors, man. We’re really just hoping for a playoff spot,” Mohammed said. “We have a couple friends on their team so we were looking forward to (this game) before the season started. It was a great win.” “I’m hoping to make another run with my boys. I love them to death,” Mohammed said. Senior receiver/safety Scott Simmons: “Before the season started, people thought we were just a running team. And the QB, we’ve been with him for four years so we have some chemistry. Once (Adam) gets going downhill, it opens up the passing game for us, and it’s even better.”

Apollo senior receiver Scott Simmons hangs on to the ball as Canyon View senior linebacker Keegan Landis (#22) and junior defensive back Elijah Gutierrez (#20) converge on him during their Oct. 21 game at Apollo. (Courtesy Lucky Monster Creations)

5 THINGS I LEARNED

· Mohammed entered the year with a massive target on his back after rushing for 1,564 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 307 yards rushing and 155 passing playing quarterback in a season opening win against Glendale. That only lasted a couple steps against Sunnyslope, and better 5A teams like Sunnyslope and Campo Verde simply were not going to let Mohammed beat them single handedly. Now in game seven, the Hawks have figured out enough offensive options around Mohammed to make opponents pay for overloading. In the first half, Simmons was the Hawks’ most explosive player, catching four passes for 110 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown on a middle screen to put Apollo up 19-7. · Apollo welcomed a youth football team to the game, but the older school in Glendale does not have the robust pipeline like several other West Valley rivals. The Hawks often have to get players from other sports or just walking around campus. Smith is one such late arrival. His two interceptions in the second quarter grew the first-year player’s season total to 5. He got beat in coverage a couple times, but has proved to be an upgrade on the whole at a crucial position. That’s one less hole rivals can pick on. · This was a crucial win for the continued development of the Apollo program. Walls is in his fourth season as head coach and each year since a 2-8 debut in 2019 has seen gains. A 4-4 team in 2020 technically was Metro Region champs … by beating North Canyon, the only other region foe to play in the COVID-19 addled season. The Hawks finished 8-2 last season and earned their first but that was against North Canyon and four Phoenix Union high schools – two of which, Camelback and Central, are considerably better this season. So starting 4-3 in a tougher region and against a more difficult non-league schedule is a step up. Now Apollo just needs to stick the landing by beating Willow Canyon, Agua Fria and Ironwood to finish 7-3 and hope the numbers work out for claiming one of those 16 spots. · Canyon View is solid across the board. What the Jaguars seem to lack in their third season are playmakers on both side of the ball. The symbol of the defense is senior linebacker Keegan Landis, a classic tackling machine. He finished Friday’s game with 14 tackles and a sack. The team has 17 sacks total, from 10 different players. None have more than three. Garrett Hager entered with a team high three interceptions. But again the secondary has many contributors rather than one or two standouts. · Playmakers are starting to emerge on offense and will have plenty of time together in Gehrts’ Air Raid scheme. Fellow junior Justin Clark threw the second pick to Smith and another to Bell. The Jaguars will likely look back on this night as the game Devens earned full time duties. He ran 11 times for 83 yards, and picked up big chunks in the second half, plus completed 17 of 25 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns. There were not a ton of air yards, though, thanks to junior receiver Santino Varvel. The junior caught 15-yard slants on both sides of halftime and turned them into touchdowns of 48 and 63 yards, respectively. Then in the fourth quarter, sophomore waterbug Ayden Lange made two huge catches to help erase a 33-21 deficit in the fourth quarter – a 32-yard bomb to the Hawks’ 1 and the 12-yard touchdown.

