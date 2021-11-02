Arizona Varsity 3A playoff preview

After ten consecutive weeks of football, the 3A conference postseason begins this week. Can the Snowflake Loboss repeat? Will ALA-Gilbert North roll to the championship game? Can the young Eastmark program make noise in the school’s first playoff appearance?

Below is a breakdown of each of the teams in the postseason, including their round one matchup and players to keep an eye on as playoffs begin.





*denotes automatic bid

No. 1 *ALA-Gilbert North (9-1) vs *No. 16 Phoenix Christian (7-3)

The ALA-Gilbert North Eagles enter the 3A postseason as one of the favorites to win the 3A championship. If the Eagles are to do that, they’re going to rely on their star quarterback Adam Damante, who Arizona Varsity’s own Chilly calls “Adam Dimemante”. In the regular season Damante had 2865 total yards and 38 touchdowns. In their toughest game of the regular season, Damante contributed five touchdowns and 346 total yards in a heartbreaking loss to 4A conference rival ALA-Queen Creek 38-35.





Phoenix Christian sneaks into the playoffs as the final seed after winning the 3A Metro West region title. The Cougars are led by first-year head coach Dan Fort who took over for Brian Cole after Cole left for the head coaching job at 6A Sandra Day O’Connor. The wide receiver duo of Angel Gutierrez and Isaiah Parris will be key to the success of the Cougars offense. In the regular season the duo combined for 904 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.





No. 8 Show Low (8-2) vs No. 9 Sabino (7-2)

Show Low begins its playoff journey at home after a 19-0 loss to No. 2 Snowflake to end their regular season. Throughout the regular season the run-heavy Cougar offense had six players finish with 200 or more rushing yards. The main workhorse was junior running back Ryan Kishbaugh whose 633 rushing yards and nine touchdowns led the team.





The Sabino Sabercats will make the trip north, fresh off their biggest offensive game of the season. The Sabercats scored 71 points in a blowout victory against Sahuarita. Offensively, sophomore Cameron Hackworth had an efficient season throwing for 1,840 yards and 22 touchdowns on an impressive 73 percent completion rating. But defense is where this team shines. Sophomore linebacker Mason Cade wreaked havoc on opposing offenses with 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to go along with 49 total tackles.





No. 5 Round Valley (9-1) vs No. 12 Wickenburg (5-5)

Round Valley’s high scoring offense had an amazing 2021 season. The Elks scored 45 or more points in seven regular season games including a season high 62 in back to back weeks versus St. Johns and Chinle. The Elks also have one of the best two-way players in the state, senior running back and safety Seth Wiltbank, who contributed 1,464 total yards and 24 touchdowns on offense as well as 35 total tackles and two sacks on defense.





The Wickenburg Wranglers are a sneaky team this postseason. They’re a team that is going to attempt to limit the amount of possessions their opponent gets by draining the clock with a run-heavy offense. The Wranglers ran the ball 336 times in the regular season with the senior duo of Calogero Dicamillo and Korbyn Dowdy sharing the bulk of the duties. They combined for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns.





*No. 4 Yuma Catholic (9-1) vs No. 13 Payson (6-4)

Yuma Catholic’s air raid offense always commands the attention of opposing teams, and rightfully so. Junior quarterback Richard Stallworth threw for over 3,600 yards and 50 touchdowns in the regular season. But it has been the Shamrocks defense that has stopped teams. The defense had seven shutouts in the regular season and held both No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North and No. 6 River Valley to their lowest scoring outings of the season. Defense becomes even more important the deeper into the playoffs a team gets. The Shamrocks have a defense that can limit the pressure that is needed of an offense and may make a run at another 3A championship.





The Payson Longhorns are a battle-tested team. The Longhorns four losses entering the postseason were all to playoff teams. Defense is the bread and butter of the Longhorns success, as they’re a team that will capitalize off of their opponents' mistakes. In the regular season the Longhorns forced 24 turnovers and had two players with 16 or more tackles for loss, Travis Christianson and Hunter Stanfield.





No. 3 Valley Christian (9-1) vs No. 14 Safford (6-4)

Valley Christian started its 2021 season with one of the biggest wins of the year in the conference, defeating the defending 3A champion Snowflake, 38-24, in Chandler. The Trojans proceeded to win seven straight after that week before losing to ALA-Gilbert North 44-7, The Trojans were able to bounce back the next week to finish 9-1. With a balanced offense led by Hunter Heeringa at quarterback and Kaden Majercak at running back, the Trojans can score with the best and have the potential to do damage in the postseason.





Safford enters the postseason on the ropes. After starting the season 5-0 the Bulldogs lost four of their final five games including a 48-27 loss to Valley Christian in week six. All four losses, though, were to 3A playoff teams ranked ahead of the Bulldogs. A big key to the Bulldogs run to the postseason has been the two-way play of senior Christian Smith. He led the team with 1,074 total yards and 14 touchdowns on offense to go along with a team high two interceptions and 40 tackles. His most productive game came against the Trojans, in which he contributed three touchdowns on the ground and had an interception.





No. 6 River Valley (9-1) vs *No. 11 Eastmark (7-3)

River Valley runs its way into the postseason with one of the most productive players not just in the state but in the country. Senior running back Zach Hammett is second in the nation with 38 total touchdowns and his 2,059 rushing yards leads all of Arizona high school football. The Dust Devils started their 2021 season facing Eastmark at home, defeating the Firebirds 49-42. In the week one victory Hammett had 263 yards and four touchdowns.





The Eastmark Firebirds, in only their second varsity season, won the 3A Central region to clinch an automatic bid to the postseason. The Firebirds fly into their first postseason appearance on a five game winning streak, averaging a 30 point margin of victory in those contests. Two of their three losses came to playoff teams in the 3A conference. The third loss came to the current No. 1 seed for the 4A playoff bracket, the Poston Butte Broncos. Two-way junior Austin Johnston led the Firebirds with 1,043 yards receiving, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.





*No. 7 Pusch Ridge (8-2) vs No. 10 Thatcher (7-3)

Pusch Ridge enters the postseason quite familiar with the Thatcher Eagles, as just two weeks ago the Lions defeated the Eagles at home, 41-14. In the Lions victory quarterback Ryan Fontaine was nearly perfect through the air, completing 16 out of 17 passes and a touchdown while rushing for 121 yards and four touchdowns. His dual threat ability has paid off for the Lions as he finished the regular season with 2256 total yards and 30 touchdowns.





Thatcher enters the postseason fresh off its most complete team game of the season so far. The Eagles defeated No. 14 Safford in a 55-0 rout last Friday. The victory was a momentum boost for the Eagles, who entered last week’s game on a losing streak, dropping back-to-back games to No. 1 ALA-Gilbert North and No. 7 Pusch Ridge. The Eagles offensive style is a three-man running back committee that has 16 of the teams 25 rushing touchdowns. Junior Ayden Bingham and Joshua Mangum contributed 661 of the team's 1426 rushing yards.





*No. 2 Snowflake (9-1) vs *No. 15 Monument Valley (8-2)

Snowflake’s 2021 season got off to a bumpy start. The defending conference champion Lobos lost their opening game to No. 3 Valley Christian 38-24 in a game that was considered to be a gut-check moment. The Lobos then proceeded to roll through their final nine games, winning by an average of 38 points. In seven of the nine victories in the winning streak, the Lobos allowed eight or less points. Every team has an identity for its defense, whether it’s the ability to stop the run or contain the pass. For the Lobos, it may be their pass defense. The defense had 23 interceptions with 11 players contributing to that number.





The Monument Valley Mustangs rolled through the 3A North region to claim an automatic berth in the playoffs. The Mustangs enter the postseason on a five game winning streak and have been led by senior dual threat quarterback Andrew Sheppard. Sheppard passed for 1,592 yards and 22 touchdowns and added 1,107 rushing yards and 12 additional touchdowns. On defense, Sheppard contributed three interceptions and 36 tackles. Sheppard even finished the season with 321 return yards, making him a threat on kickoff and punts as well for the Mustangs.

