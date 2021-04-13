ArizonaVarsity - Arizona Varsity Schedule Release Show Episode 1

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron and Sports360AZ Recruiting Insider and Team Arizona Varsity member Jordan Hamm, break down the 2021 schedules of the Chandler Wolves, Basha Bears, and Cactus Cobras.

PC - Shannon Liebrock

The Chandler Wolves 2021 Schedule

PC - Paul Mason

Listen to the breakdown of the Wolves' schedule below from the beginning of the YouTube video to the 8:50 mark.

The Basha Bears 2021 Schedule

Listen to the Bears' breakdown below from the 8:50 mark to the end of the video.

The Cactus Cobras 2021 Schedule