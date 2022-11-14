#1 ALA-Gilbert North (8-2)

The Eagles enter the 4A postseason as the presumptive favorite. During the regular season, ALA-Gilbert North finished with an 8-2 record with both losses coming to 3A semifinalist Eastmark and open division bound ALA-Queen Creek respectively. The Eagles wins however came against 6A Westwood and three of the top seven seeds in the 4A bracket. One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles success was their powerful offensive attack that averaged 40 points per game. Leading the offense was senior quarterback and Northern Arizona commit Adam Damante who finished with 47 total touchdowns and close to 4000 total yards during the regular season. Damante’s connection with wide receivers Brandon Phelps, Tyton Slade, Braeden Belanger, and Boston Morris has created problems for most defenses attempting to cover the balanced passing attack. But defensively, the Eagles have made things easier for their offense by forcing 16 turnovers throughout the regular season led by Slade’s seven interceptions.

#16 Arizona College Prep (5-5)

When the initial 4A rankings were released by the AIA on October 11, The Knights were 4-1 and ranked number one in the conference. The Knights proceeded to finish the season on a four game losing streak after being ravaged by injuries to finish the year. Although the Knights are the final seed, ACP is a tough team and has the firepower to make things dangerous for their first round opponent. A key reason why is their defense and it starts with their pass rush. Cayden Gibson and Elijah Cazares lived in backfields throughout the regular season finishing with 29 combined sacks between the two players. The pressure forced by both helped the Knights cause twelve turnovers including seven forced fumbles and five interceptions by their secondary. Offensively, wide receiver Jake Busot’s connection with Jaxon Castro created problems for opposing secondaries and make the Knights a tricky first round opponent to face.

#8 Bradshaw Mountain (7-3)

The first four weeks of the regular season were forgettable for the Bears. Bradshaw Mountain started 1-3 with a defense that struggled to get off the field and create stops in losses to Buckeye, Combs, and Snowflake. After week five, the Bears gave up 52 total points across their final six games and enter the postseason without a loss since September. One of the biggest reasons for the Bears success to finish the regular season has been running back Gabriel Ricketts. With Ricketts’ powerful rushing style, opposing defenses have struggled to take him down as his 7.2 yards per carry and 1257 rushing yards on the season are both near the top of the 4A conference. Ricketts however isn’t alone in the Bears rushing attack as Malachi Stephenson and Jordan Kelley contribute also to the 240 rushing yards Bradshaw Mountain averages per game. On defense, the Bears have been one of the toughest defenses to pass on in the conference as their secondary has forced 13 interceptions led by Joel Dean’s team high three.

9. Northwest Christian (8-2)

Last season, The Crusaders limped through the regular season finishing 3-7 barely making the 4A postseason and through the first three games of this season it looked as if history was going to repeat itself. Northwest Christian was dominated by Snowflake and St. Mary’s and did not look good on either side of the ball. The Crusaders since then have rattled off seven straight wins and are one of the hottest teams in the state entering the postseason. Early in the season, Judah Huisman had the Crusaders offense rolling but an injury to Huisman for the second straight year has thrust Ashton Kamp back into the starting quarterback spot and his connection with both Marshall Gillette and Kyler Thruston has made Northwest Christian hard to stop. The Crusaders defense is built to stop the pass as nine different defensive players have an interception this year with Gillette pulling in three himself. But Dre Blair and BD McKinstry have both been run stoppers themselves and have been able to prevent prolific rushing attacks from their linebacker positions.

#5 Yuma Catholic (8-2)

After years of success at the 3A level, the Shamrocks have transitioned to the 4A conference very well and enter their first postseason as one of the favorites to win the conference championship. One of the reasons why is quarterback Richard Stallworth who is now the state all-time record holder for both passing touchdowns and passing yards in a career. Stallworth has spread the wealth from the quarterback position with passing touchdowns to nine different Shamrock players including a team high nine to sophomore Darryl Coleman. But the defense of the Shamrocks has been stout this season led by junior Jaxon Jones and his 17 sacks. Jones, a Washington commit, has drawn double teams which has opened up the pass rush for his teammates who’ve brought in 13.5 additional sacks. Yuma Catholic has made life challenging for opposing teams by forcing 29 turnovers as a defense including 19 interceptions which causes teams to run the ball right into Jones and a hungry front seven.

#12 Buckeye Union (7-3)

The Hawks are one of the trendy upset picks for round one and the biggest reason is their offensive attack led by running back Viliami Tongotea. In the regular season Tongotea rushed for 1,683 yards and 28 touchdowns on a physical 9.8 yards per carry. With teams stacking the box to contain Tongotea, the passing attack led by quarterback Ricardo Juarez was able to torch defenses as his connection with wide receiver Darius Haskin created challenges for opposing secondaries. With the ability to create matchup advantages throughout the field, The Hawks were able to average a balanced 440 yards per game as an offense. With a defense built for containing the pass, junior cornerbacks Ted Scow and Kaden Martin have pulled in seven interceptions and create a matchup nightmare in a conference built on running the ball.

#4 Poston Butte (6-4)

Last season as the top seed, the Broncos fell to Casa Grande in a close 4A conference championship game. This year, Poston Butte returns to the postseason focused on making it back to the championship game and finishing the job this time. The Broncos schedule was challenging with seven teams making the postseason including Higley who is one of the top seeds in the 5A postseason. With a tough strength of schedule the Broncos were able to secure a top seed with four losses. As one of the favorites to make the championship game, the rushing attack of the Broncos takes center stage as running back Gaven Thrower leads the Poston Butte offense with 1,538 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. The offensive line of the Broncos has created holes for every rusher in the backfield as Poston Butte averaged 265 rushing yards per game as a unit. With Thrower leading the offense, cornerback Jakhi Robertson has made his impact defensively. Robertson has hauled in seven interceptions this season and leads the team with 84 tackles.

#13 Lake Havasu (7-3)

For the third consecutive year, the Knights have made the postseason. And for the third consecutive year it is due to a dominating offense that scored 40 or more points in six games. A big reason for the offense’s success has been senior running back Isaac Stopke. In the regular season, Stopke finished sixth in the state with 1,618 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. With teams dedicated to stopping the run, junior quarterback Tyler Thompson has been able to spread the passing attack throughout the offense with twelve different Knights catching a pass this season. But for how effective the Knights offensive attack has been this season, the defense for Lake Havasu has made a name for themselves. The Knights defense has forced 29 turnovers with six different players pulling in two or more interceptions. The Knights defense held teams to 21 points or less in seven of their ten games.

#3 Marcos de Niza (9-1)

After missing the postseason at 4-6 last season, the Padres turned around this season and finished with a 9-1 record which was the best in the 4A conference. One of the reasons for the Padres emergence as a 4A conference contender has been the play of quarterback Braesen Leon. During the regular season, Leon finished with 30 touchdown passes and five rushing and created a connection with receiver Jamaal Young that was one of the best in the conference. Young finished with 952 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. Defensively, Southern Utah commit Mason Stromstad led the Padres as one of the team leaders in tackles, sacks, and interceptions. Alongside Stromstad has been Xavier Bueno and Damian Gonzales who’ve combined for seven interceptions and 156 tackles. The Padres only played three playoff teams during the regular season going 2-1 in those games but played each of those teams late in the season giving them the experience needed to make a run in the 4A bracket.

#14 Thunderbird (8-2)

Thunderbird for the first time in nine years has made the postseason. After hard-fought losses to West Point and Bradshaw Mountain early in the season, the Titans battled through the final five games as they teetered on the playoff bubble. Senior quarterback Carter Squires has helped throw the Titans back to the postseason as his connection with Brody Fogelson has helped set up a balanced rushing attack led by Sean Mathews. But defensively, the secondary of the Titans has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks pulling in 18 interceptions with Brian Costa, Nate Godoy, and Mathews each pulling in more than three. In six games, the Titans defense held opponents to under thirteen points including holding 6A opponent Trevor Browne to 7.

#6 Canyon Del Oro (8-2)

Off the field distractions have been the conversation involving the Dorados for most of the season, but that has overshadowed the stellar season that has happened on the field. Outside of a close loss to 5A Marana and a loss to end the season against Mica Mountain, the Dorados have rolled through their schedule with one of the best defenses in the 4A conference. The Dorados held opponents to 14 points or less in eight games and held six opponents to only one score. The bread and butter of the Dorados defense has been their strong pass rush led by sophomore Evan Greer who leads a unit that sacked quarterbacks 22 times in the regular season. The defense as a whole is hard-hitting forcing 15 fumbles and creating great field position for their offense. Tristen McClelland, Jose Alba, and Daylon Beck have all stepped into elevated roles offensively and have led the Dorados to this point.

#11 St Mary’s (7-3)

The Knights enter the postseason as one of the under the radar contenders that have rushed their way to this point. The three losses for the Knights came to 6A playoff team Brophy Prep, Yuma Catholic, and Canyon Del Oro, setting up a rematch to start the playoffs. The Knights offense has been very one dimensional as a balanced rushing attack led by David Galindo, Julian Pompa, and PJ Lewis rushed St Mary’s to big victories over Northwest Christian, Poston Butte, and Lake Havasu. On defense, Lewis and Elijah Garcia have forced eight interceptions which has forced opposing quarterbacks to stand in the pocket too long allowing nine different Knights pass rushers to pick up sacks this season.

#7 Apache Junction (7-3)

Apache Junction enters the postseason with lofty goals after a regular season full of impressive wins that included a 21 point victory against the number two seed, Snowflake. But in order to achieve those goals, the Prospectors have to make it past the first round for the first time in sixteen years. The average margin of defeat in the eight playoff losses since 2006 has been 23 points, but unlike those previous teams this Prospector offense can score on anyone. The first player defenses focus on is running back Isaiah Savoie who gashed opponents for 1,675 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns during the season. Alongside Savoie is quarterback Gavin Limongello who threw for over 1,500 yards and rushed for an additional 800. Limongello’s favorite target is Garrett Garcia who finished with 752 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Each of those offensive threats made impacts on the defensive side as each hauled in an interception and finished with over thirty tackles in the regular season.

#10 Prescott (8-2)

The Badgers finished the regular season with eight wins which is the most for Prescott since 1995. The Badgers also extended their playoff appearance streak to five seasons which is the second longest streak in the 102 year history of Prescott high school football. Leading the Badger this time around are a trio of running backs that have gashed opponents to the tune of 248 rushing yards per game. First is Cody Leopold who finished second on the team with 740 yards but led the team with 25 rushing touchdowns. As Leopold was the power back, lead back Cian McKelvey led the way with 831 yards and ten touchdowns. Sharing duties with both was Maurea Norris who rushed for 564 yards and nine touchdowns creating a rotation that was one of the best in the state. Although the Badgers are a run first lineup, receiver Jake Hilton created matchup problems for opponents pulling in five touchdowns to go along with 690 receiving yards. Leopold anchors the defense from his middle linebacker position and alongside him are Cody Hanna and Landen Francis. The trio combined for 10.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss.

#2 Snowflake (7-3)

After back to back 3A conference championships, The Lobos transition to 4A had highs and lows. The highs included victories over rival Show Low and Poston Butte and the lows included a loss at home to ALA-Gilbert North and a shutout loss against Cactus. Since the loss to ALA, the Lobos have rattled off three straight dominating wins that have put Snowflake into position to win a third consecutive championship. Offensively, the Lobos have been balanced averaging 145 passing yards per game and 175 rushing yards per game. Leading the attack is junior running back Jett McCray who rushed for 669 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season. JJ Lerma also shares rushing duties as well, rushing for 416 yards and two touchdowns himself. Defense however is where the Lobos shine brightest and on that defense is one of the most impressive players in the state. Senior linebacker Matthew Brimhall who has sideline to sideline ability at the linebacker position raking up 146 total tackles this season. His ability to stop the run has forced opposing offenses to pass the ball which is where the Lobos secondary has made their impact forcing 15 interceptions as a unit.

#15 Arcadia (6-4)

For the first time in seven years, the Arcadia Titans make an appearance in the postseason. The Titans ended their playoff drought by winning two of their final three games. Those playoff-esque games let the Titans enter the postseason as one of the more battle tested teams in the 4A conference. Four of the final six opponents for the Titans were playoff teams including Desert Mountain which is one of the top seeds in the 5A bracket. Leading the Titans return to the postseason has been running back Quintyn Isabell who finished with 1,060 total yards and nine touchdowns. While the offense has rushed through opponents, it has been the defense making the difference. The Titans defense in the regular season was led by senior linebacker Thomas Guerrero who finished with a team high 59 tackles, six of which coming for loss. As Guerrero leads the front seven, Carter Pruitt leads the secondary as the junior cornerback finished with 47 tackles and a team high two interceptions.



