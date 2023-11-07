No. 1 Yuma Catholic (10-0) vs No. 16 Peoria (6-4)

In just their second season competing at the big school level, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks have proven they can do more than just hang with the big boys as they enter the 4A conference postseason as the favorites to win the title.

The Shamrocks historically have been a team that can pass it all over the field and light up the scoreboard in a hurry. This season however, Yuma Catholic has relied upon a more balanced offensive attack led by running back Tayt Ford and quarterback Nash Ott. But the real calling card of the Shamrocks success has been their stout defense that has held opponents to 17 points or less in seven games during the regular season. Linebacker Rocky Stallworth has been the leader of Yuma Catholic's defense as his 103 total tackles is near the top of the conference leaderboard. After a 62-35 loss to Youngker in week six, Peoria's playoff hopes looked as good as gone as the Panthers sat at 3-3 entering the heart of their region schedule. But a 3-1 finish that included a victory over rival Glendale was enough to push the Panthers into the postseason as the last team in. Peoria returns to the postseason after a two-year hiatus led by trio of sophomores on the offensive side of the ball in quarterback Dominic Kramer, running back Javon Bell, and wide receiver David Rojas. Defensively, the duo of senior Gabriel Rodriguez and junior Desean Williams have been a thorn in the side of opposing offenses as they've combined for 135 total tackles. Freshman Dontay Tyson Jr has been one of the best special teams players in the state regardless of conference with four total returns for touchdowns and is currently averaging 41 yards per return.

No. 8 Eastmark (8-2) vs No. 9 Buckeye (7-3)

After winning the 3A conference championship and moving up to the big school level with a new coach and a mostly new roster, most people expected the Eastmark Firebirds to take a step back in what was to be a "transition" year. Eastmark responded with eight wins and finished the regular season nine points away from a perfect record. The Firebirds enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak and leading the charge for Eastmark has been senior running back Coleman Samples as well as senior defensive end and Arizona State commit Ramar Williams. Samples is close to eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark and has 15 total touchdowns and Williams has six sacks, two of which forced fumbles. The Buckeye Hawks enter the postseason with one of the most prolific offenses in the 4A conference as they eclipsed 35 points or more in seven games, going 6-1 in those contests. Leading the charge for the Hawks offensive success this season has been senior athlete Darius Haskin. In nine games, Haskin had 65 catches for 1,025 receiving yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. On the ground, Haskin rushed for 237 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries for an average on 26 yards per carry. Defensively, Buckeye has relied on the trio of Lasana Keita, Coen Scott, and Egypt Bandin to generate pressure in opposing backfields and have 15 combined sacks to go along with 33 tackles for loss.

No. 4 Arcadia (10-0) vs No. 13 Coconino (7-3)

For only the third time in the 64-year history of Arcadia football, the Titans finished the regular season undefeated and for the first time in 12 years, Arcadia will make consecutive playoff appearnces. Leading the way for the Titans this season has been junior quarterback Braylen Rooney and running back Brady Forst. Rooney has been efficient in his attack as he's passed for over 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns on a 60 percent completion rate. Forst has rushed for over 800 yards and 17 touchdowns at close to seven yards per carry. The Titans have rolled through their schedule as nine of their victories have been by 13 or more points including a 27-0 victory over Arizona College Prep in week 11 and a 42-19 victory over Coconino in week four. After missing the postseason in 2022, the Coconino Panthers return to the 4A postseason behind a potent rushing attack and a duo of brothers on the defensive side of the ball. Bridger French leads the Panther rushing game with 25 touchdowns and over 1,500 yards at over 165 yards per game. The Panthers as a team have rushed for over 230 yards in six games including three games of over 300 yards. On defense, Noble Young-Blackgoat and Prayer Young-Blackgoat have flown around the football field this season with over 140 total combined tackles and five forced turnovers. The Panthers enter the postseason on a four-game winning streak that includes an outburst of 71 points against Apache Junction and comes after Coconino's best win of the season, a 41-7 victory over region rival Bradshaw Mountain.

No. 5 Thunderbird (8-2) vs No. 12 Bradshaw Mountain (7-3)

For the first time in over a decade, the Thunderbird Titans enter the postseason with eight wins and enter as one of the contenders for the 4A conference championship, and behind an explosive offense that averages close to 400 yards and 34 points per game, it's easy to see why. Leading the bulk of the Titans offense has been the rushing duo of Elijah Little and Tyler Woods. In an offense that averages over 240 rushing yards per contest, Woods and Little average over 200 of those yards at eight yards per carry and have reached the end zone close to 30 times this season. That has opened the game up for quarterback Andrew Cohill who has passed for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. Defensively, the Titans a turnover machine as they've forced 20 as a unit and are led by senior defensive back Brian Costa who has pulled in five interceptions. The defensive line led by Talen Flores, Ryan Kavalami, and Micah Fonsica have lived in opposing backfields tallying over 30 tackles for loss as a unit. After a challenging non-region schedule, Bradshaw Mountain enters the postseason as one of the teams with the potential to make a Cinderella run. The biggest reason as to why, is the explosive rushing attack of the Bears. Bradshaw Mountain finished the regular season with a balanced rushing game that averaged 283 rushing yards per contest and finished with 31 touchdowns. The bulk of those stats were done by a quadruplet of backs, Gabriel Ricketts, Jordan Kelley, Kylin Jackson, and Brayden Munday. Defensively, the duo of and Kelley and Arizona State commit James Giggey have been the backbone of the Bears combining for over 180 tackles and five forced turnovers.

No. 3 Mica Mountain (9-1) vs No. 14 Snowflake (7-3)

The Mica Mountain Thunderbolts in their third varsity season have exploded onto the Arizona high school football scene with one of the more impressive 2023 seasons. With a schedule that had five playoff opponents spread across 3A, 4A, & 5A on it, the Thunderbolts rolled to a 4-1 record in those games with an average margin of victory of 15 points in those contests. With the Thunderbolts, a balanced offense has been crucial to their success as they finished the regular season with over 1,700 yards passing and 1,700 yards rushing. They also finished with 23 passing touchdowns as a unit to go with 24 rushing touchdowns. But defensively, Mica Mountain has one of the best pass rushing duos in the 4A conference in Jimmy Leon and Jaysen Criswell. Between the two junior defensive ends, they've had 21 of the Thunderbolts 28 sacks and have been on the attack in a unit that has forced 21 turnovers. Snowflake enters the postseason as the defending 4A conference runner up and looks to make their fourth consecutive appearance in a state championship game but will have to do it with their toughest path yet. The Lobos started their season with back-to-back long road trips to Bradshaw Mountain and Cactus that saw Snowflake start a season 0-2 for the first time since 1996. But behind a stellar defense, the Lobos were able to finish the year winning seven of their final eight games. Defensively, the Lobos ability to get into the backfield has been the bread and butter of Snowflake's defense as ten different Lobos have been able to sack an opposing quarterback this season. That coupled with a secondary that has pulled in 11 interceptions is why in six games, opponents failed to score more than 20 points against Snowflake.

No. 6 Northwest Christian (8-2) vs No. 11 Walden Grove (6-4)

For the second consecutive season, Northwest Christian enters the postseason with eight wins but may have their most explosive offense since their 2018 3A championship team. The reason for that has been senior quarterback Evan Tarasenko who transferred into the Crusaders program back in the spring from Hawaii. Tarasenko has passed for 2,300 yards and 31 touchdowns and has elevated a Northwest Christian offense to another level. The Crusaders leading targets have been receivers Gunner Penzkover and Marshall Gillette who've combined for over 90 receptions and close to 1,500 receiving yards. On the ground, Northwest Christian has still been effective with running back Ben Lueders who has rushed 800 yards and 10 touchdowns. Walden Grove also has an efficient passing game that is led by senior quarterback Gabriel Smith. During the regular season, Smith's stats mirrored Tarasenko as he also passed for over 2,200 yards and had 27 touchdowns. 800 yards and seven of those touchdowns were caught by wide receiver Jayvon Coleman. The Red Wolves also have one of the best two-way players in the state in junior athlete Carlos Montoya Jr. On offense, Montoya has close to 400 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving to go with six total touchdowns. Defensively, Montoya leads the team with 96 tackles, 22 of those coming for loss and has forced nine turnovers.

No. 7 Lee Williams (9-1) vs No. 10 Arizona College Prep (7-3)

Lee Williams enters the postseason fresh off their best regular season in school history. The Volunteers reached nine wins for the first time and won their first region title. Leading the charge for Lee Williams has been their rushing attack led by running back Kruz Yocum and dual threat quarterback Noah Petrauschke. Yocum and Petrauschke enter the postseason with close to 1,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, Petrauschke passed for over 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns.

On the defensive line, senior Nick Kennedy leads a unit that has sacked the opposing quarterback over 20 times, five of which were by Kennedy. The pass rush of the Volunteers has helped the secondary get into favorable situations as they've hauled in 15 interceptions as a unit. The ACP Knights enter the postseason with three losses but two impressive ones, nonetheless. They lost to Eastmark in the final seconds of the game after comfortably leading and played Yuma Catholic tougher than anyone else in the 4A conference. The Knights hope that those experiences will prepare them for the opportunity to win the first playoff game in school history. Leading the Knights this season has been their stout defense that has shut opponents down to 12 points or less in six of their games. The biggest reason for their defensive success has been senior Cayden Gibson who for the better part of three seasons has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the state. Entering the postseason, Gibson is top five in the state with 15 sacks on the year. The secondary of the Knights has been an effective unit deflecting 21 passes and pulling in 10 interceptions and are led by Jared Chumley, Mason Kintner, and TD Vanderah.

No. 2 Canyon Del Oro (10-0) vs No. 15 Poston Butte (6-4)

For the final four weeks of the regular season, no team statewide was talked about more than the Canyon Del Oro Dorados. The Dorados had the eyes of many as they appeared as high as number three in the Open Division playoff rankings, a bracket that holds mostly 6A conference teams and is considered one of the toughest playoff brackets nationally. Behind one of the best offensive lines in the state led by senior Sa'Kylee Woodard, the Dorados were able to rush with Kayden Luke to a perfect regular season and barely avoided the Open Division bracket. Luke ran over the 4A conference with over 1,300 yards on 10 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns. As a unit, the Dorados rushed for 250 yards per game and eclipsed 320 yards rushing in three games. On defense, the line of the Dorados led by Evan Greer, Grant Young, Slayton Brooks, and Woodard have combined for 36 tackles for loss and lead a defense that has 32 sacks and finished their final game of the regular season with eight. The secondary of the Dorados is led by safety Chase Laux who has pulled in six interceptions. Poston Butte since the initial rankings on October 3 had found themselves on the playoff bubble and as recently as two weeks ago found themselves five spots out of a playoff spot. Behind a tough schedule that saw the Broncos face six playoff teams in their first seven games, Poston Butte was able to make the postseason with one of the best rushing attacks in the state. Led by four backs that finished with 300 yards or more, the Broncos rushed for 304 yards per game and had 37 touchdowns on the season. The majority of the carries for Poston Butte came by Michael Whitman, Jakhi Robinson, Mason Lloyd, and Evan Moore. After a week six loss to Eastmark, the Broncos rushed for 1,748 yards in their final four games including a 600-yard performance against Marcos De Niza in the final game of the regular season. The defense of Poston Butte has also turned it on in the final four games of the year as they've forced 11 turnovers as a unit and had nine of their 19 total sacks come in that same timeframe.