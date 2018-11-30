Welcome to the Arizona Varsity 2018 Championship Preview for the 4A-6A divisions. If you haven't yet, make sure to check out the ArizonaVarsity Championship Podcast, and the C-Town Rivals Chandler vs Perry Preview Show.

Ralph Amsden: 59-13 Cody Cameron: 58-14 Chilly: 53-19 Let's take a deeper look at the championship rematches occurring over the next two days, and give our picks for who we think will ultimately take home a gold ball.



4A: Salpointe vs Saguaro

Mario Padilla Ralph Amsden

Odds

Spread: Saguaro -9.5 Over/Under: 53.5

Statistical Breakdown

Salpointe vs Saguaro Category Salpointe Catholic Saguaro Rank 1 2 S48 State Rank 4 3 W/L 13-0 12-1 Avg Points For 46 49.2 Avg Points Against 13.5 12.7 W/L vs Playoff Teams 7-0 6-0

Key Matchup

Connor Soelle Ralph Amsden

I've been wanting to see one matchup all year long, and it's finally here. Salpointe RB Bijan Robinson against Saguaro LB Connor Soelle. Who would you take in the open field? It's going to be a lot of fun to watch Soelle go from attempted dreamcrusher, to one of Robinson's most fervent cheerleaders and recruiters after the game as he tries to recruit Arizona's best RB to Arizona State.

Why Salpointe Might Win

Lathan Ransom Ralph Amsden

Salpointe didn't score on offense in last year's state championship- and Saguaro's WRs had a very big day. The Lancers are trying to solve both of those issues this year, and the player that might be able to get things done on both sides of the ball is Lathan Ransom, who missed last year's title game due to injury. If Lathan Ransom can keep Saguaro from going over the top to Marqui Johnson, or over the middle to Hayden Hatten, and potentially catch a TD on offense, we might have ourselves a ballgame. They also have an efficient weapon in Senior QB Devin Green, who might need to make a few important throws if Salpointe is going to hang with the Sabercats.

Devin Green Ralph Amsden

Why Saguaro Might Win

Ralph Amsden

Did you see what this team did to Desert Edge?!?! The defense is playing unbelievable well right now, and I'm not sure anyone can stop Jayden Swink and Seth Robinson from making plays in the backfield. All it's going to take for Saguaro to earn a sixth straight state championship is a first quarter three-and-out, followed by a Connor Soelle punt return that they convert into a score. If Saguaro gets an early lead, I'm not sure Salpointe has the personnel to play from behind. The way the offensive line has been blocking for Israel Benjamin lately has been something that I'm not sure Salpointe, nor anyone in the state can slow down. This team puts on the squeeze once they get a lead more than any other team in Arizona high school football.

The Saguaro Offensive Line Ralph Amsden

What Others Are Saying

"Saguaro plays hard-nosed, tough football. The players are huge all around, and they play really good defense. Salpointe has a slight advantage because of their drive." -Ryan O'COnnor, Seton Catholic "Salpointe is a very sound team, and they execute, whether it’s blocking, catching, or running crisp, clean routes. Bijan Robinson is a whole other animal playing at a level that I’ve never seen. I also believe Saguaro has the advantage just because they’ve been here so many times, and they are a beast in the playoffs. They will have more confidence than Salpointe, but I believe if anyone’s gonna beat Saguaro, it’s gonna be them. If Bijan Robinson can get free in the open field, no one will be able to stop him. Also if Mario Padilla is on his game, he will help Bijan take less of a beating. Bijan needs to keep his legs clean as much as he can, and just play like he does. This will be the best defense he plays all year so it’s gonna be a test for both Mario and Bijan." -Alex Nelson, Mingus

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Catholic Chilly's Pick: Saguaro Cody's Pick: Saguaro

5A: Centennial vs Notre Dame Prep

Jake Smith Ralph Amsden

Odds

Spread: Centennial -20.5 Over/Under: 48.5

Statistical Breakdown

Centennial vs Notre Dame Prep Category Centennial Notre Dame Prep Rank 1 3 S48 State Rank 1 8 W/L 13-0 13-0 Avg Points For 43.4 42.8 Avg Points Against 6 19.6 W/L vs Playoff Teams 9-0 7-0

Key Matchup

Carson Keltner Ralph Amsden

Carson Keltner anchors an extremely talented Centennial offensive line that has pretty much gotten to do whatever they want this year, regardless of the competition. If Notre Dame wants to be competitive against the Coyotes, big Grant Boyer is going to need to play at least as well as he did against Williams Field. When Grant Boyer can absorb more than one block, Brock Locnikar is freed up to do what he does best- hunt running backs.

Why Centennial Might Win

Centennial's Captains Ralph Amsden

The system is the system. You pick your poison as an opposing defense, and every single poison is lethal. Jeiel Stark, Tawee Walker and Jaydin Young could easily be 1,500 yard running backs on their own, and now you have to worry aout Davon Fountain as well? Good luck. An unsung here from last year's state playoffs also returns in A.J. Jackson, and he's able to make plays no matter which side of the ball Centennial has on. Defensively, if Keiran Clark and the Coyotes do what they've done all year long, they're going to be tough to move the ball on. Whether it's scheme, skill, or will, this defense is #1 in the state.

Why Notre Dame Might Win

Jake Farrell Ralph Amsden

Saints QB Jake Farrell has only three turnovers in the last 8 games, and only one interception thrown in his last 130+ pass attempts. He makes quick decisions, studies defenses, and takes care of the ball. If Notre Dame doesn't give Centennial any extra opportunities, and they're patient in the way they work the ball down the field, they won't fall into the trap of trying to use superstar Jake Smith to hit proverbial home runs- something you know Centennial is going to try and bait them into for the second straight year.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Notre Dame Prep Cody's Pick: Centennial

6A: Chandler vs Perry

Perry's captains Ralph Amsden

Odds

Spread: Chandler -6.5 Over/Under: 74.5

Statistical Breakdown

Chandler vs Perry Category Chandler Perry Rank 1 6 S48 State Rank 2 5 W/L 12-1 11-2 Avg Points For 48.5 48.4 Avg Points Against 17.1 30.5 W/L vs Playoff Teams 8-0 8-2

Key Matchup

Ralph Amsden

Perry would rather their defensive line and linebackers handle the enormous dose of DeCarlos Brooks they'll be getting on Saturday, but if Brooks gets into the second level, they'll need Travis Calloway to have a repeat performance of the unreal 18 solo tackles he had in their first meeting. Travis Calloway's skill in run support from the safety position might be what keeps Chandler from turning an 8 yard run into an 80 yard run.

Why Chandler Might Win

Chandler's captains Ralph Amsden

A fully healthy defensive line for Chandler could end up making an enormous impact for the Wolves. Matthew Pola-Mao was still getting in football shape when the two teams first met, and when he's getting reps next to Max Sandlin and Miles McNair, with sophomore Brandon Buckner having a full season of varsity under his belt, linebackers like Zach Bowers, Tate Romney and Malik Reed are going to be free to make a whole bunch of plays against a dynamic Perry offense. As long as Chandler's front 7 makes noise, the Wolves will likely be collecting a third straight title. Offensively, Jacob Conover has yet to lose in 13 postseason games, and has Texas commit Brayden Liebrock, who puts up his best numbers in the playoffs, to throw to.

Jacob Conover might just be the greatest QB in Arizona high school football history.



He's almost played a complete 14-game season worth of postseason football.



Here's his stat line in playoff/bowl games:



213/314 (68%), 3,663 yards, 44 TD, 5 INT, 13-0 record



Two championships. pic.twitter.com/hujPoO1Zn2 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 30, 2018

Why Perry Might Win

Perry's Offensive Line Ralph Amsden

Perry didn't run the ball in their first game against Chandler. It wasn't that they couldn't run the ball, it's that they didn't really try. Jalen Young and Jaden Burns had 12 combined carries for 52 yards after the pair had 426 yards on 31 carries the previous week. And Chubba Purdy, who has over 1,000 yards rushing and 20+ touchdowns on the ground, had a long rush of 4 yards against Chandler the first time around. If Perry can strike early, and then find a way to move the ball on the ground behind Brayden Rohme and their talented offensive line, they'll keep the Wolves offense off the field, and you might see the Pumas hoisting the gold ball when the game is over.

What Others Are Saying

"In my opinion, what Perry does extremely well is confuse the other team. They are experts in not giving anything away pre-play, making it a pain to try and make any reads in a game. This game I definitely think Chandler has the advantage just because of the pure mental game and athleticism. Perry only has five losses in the past 3 seasons, and four of them came from Chandler. That's gonna be a tough thing for Perry to shrug off, considering they've already lost to Chandler once this year. As for a breakout game, I was impressed with Chubba Purdy's ability to run- it provides another weapon to their offensive attack, and I'm excited to see his passing game potentially ignite, a tough thing to do against a scary squad of DBs like Chandler's." -Kaleo Bright, Desert Vista "Chandler's defensive line does a good job controlling the line of scrimmage. I think Chandler's line gives them an advantage in this game, as they are well coached, physical and have good technique. I think Zach Bowers and Tate Romney could have a great games, as the line commands so much attention, which gives them a chance to make plays." -Kyle Hester, Highland





Staff Picks