ArizonaVarsity watched many games in the summer and tracked some of the incoming freshman plus a few transfers who may make an impact on varsity.

The 5A Conference is one of the most open conferences in recent memory with schools moving up from 3A or 4A and moving down from 6A.

Predicting the 24 teams is almost impossible with many teams being very similar. It may end up to who has the best strength of schedule and obviously how each team does the last few games or so to try and qualify for the playoffs.





There are 44 schools in 5A and 24 teams get into the playoffs. Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2018-2019 season plus 5 other schools and one sleeper team.

#1 Millennium--Coach Ty Amundson has a young core but talented team with a possible huge transfer. You start off with one of the more versatile players in the AIA in 6-8 soph F DaRon Holmes. Holmes has the ability to take over on both ends of the floor. Helping out in a big way will be two talented guards in 5-10 soph PG Justus Jackson (scorer/facilitator) and 6-1 senior PG Shamar Grant (fast ball handler/defender) plus 6-3 soph SF Coleman Fields (3 and D). The two other starters most likely will be their top shooter in 5-10 junior SG Zach Foster and eventually their transfer in 6-10 senior C Cameron Katal (skilled face-up reb/shot blocker). Others who will contribute and may possibly even start will be seniors 6-3 F Caleb Wright (strong scoring rebounder), 6-3 SG Cameron Wilder (shooter), 6-5 PF Anthoni Holley (athletic rebounder) and 6-3 junior F Jalan Early (athletic forward).They also have two more juniors that will get some crucial minutes in 5-10 SG Jose Cortes and Micheal Batchelor. The Tigers are easily one of the deepest teams in the conference.

#2 Apollo--Coach Jacob Marin has one of the more talented seniors plus another rising star along with a group of players who compliment them well. 6-7 senior SF Emmanuel Taban can take over games by himself when he gets going on both ends of the floor like Holmes. His pull-up is a true weapon and uses his length to board and collect steals. The rising star is 6-5 soph SG Paris Woods. Younger brother of Holland Woods will breakout on the scene with his scoring from all 3 levels which includes his favorite shot in the floater. Surrounding the duo is juniors 6-5 PG Zeke Thompkins (defender/ball handler), 6-7 C Demetrius Edwards (inside post presence/rebounder), 6-2 SG Jaylen Glover (defender) and seniors 5-9 CG Gabe Nyawumenya (scorer) and 6-4 F Tramane Lee (athletic defender) to form a balanced team. The Hawks have a lot of length defensively, and that may be the reason they win it all.

#3 Gilbert--Coach Jay Caserio also has an older and talented team led by seniors 5-10 PG Doc Self and 6-6 F Carson Towt. Both can score it and defend. Towt is a versatile inside/outside threat and Self has speed to get into the lane plus shoot it from deep. Then their 4 juniors make a true team to compliment the seniors with 6-2 SG Brycen Long (shooter), 6-8 C Griffin Lamb (shot blocker/rebounder), 5-11 PG Jaqwuan Miles (strong PG) and 6-0 Paul Maldonado (jack of all trades). The wildcard may be their Ohio 6-4 senior F transfer Jake Ehmann (tough strong motor). Caserio preaches defense first and this team takes on his personality.

#4 McClintock--Coach Sam Dentz has an older and talented team led by a stud scorer and an elite shot blocker. 6-3 senior CG Josh Baker can score it with the best of them. He has a smooth 3pt stroke and finds teammates well. Then 6-3 senior F Jalen Calvert may be the best shot blocker in state that no one knows much about it. He has freaky long arms and impeccable timing to block/contest every shot. Their 5 other core players are fast quick twitched athletes led by juniors 6-1 SG Armani Williams and 6-5 SG Chance Garland, seniors 5-11 PG Mekhi Rodgers, 5-10 G Donavan Williams and 6-0 SG Jordan Martin. All 5 can shoot it and are fast in the open court plus will defend. Like many winning teams in the past, all of their top players are upperclassmen, which usually leads to success.

#5 Cactus Shadows--Coach Zach Washut brings arguably the most balanced and oldest team in 5A back this year. 4 players avg in between 9 and 13 ppg last year with the 5th avg almost 7 ppg and 6 of their top 7 players are seniors. They will be led by seniors 6-5 W Sam Goulet, 6-1 SG Jake Benci, 6-0 CG CJ Nnororm, 5-7 PG Knox Riddle and 6-4 F Duncan Hearn. Goulet, Benci and Nnorom will take turns filling it up from deep all year long. A nice luxury to have if one or two are off, the third is sure to have the hot hand. They all have deep range with confidence. Riddle can shoot it as well and Hearn can bang and score it inside. They have a couple more who can give them quality minutes off the bench in 6-4 junior Brandon Youngkrantz and 6-2 senior Hayden Lage.

#6 Sunnyslope--Coach Ray Portela had an incredible two year run but still have some talent in the stable led by their talented senior back court. 5-11 PG Zach Paloma and 6-4 SG Ivan Palomar will be the core of the team. They both can shoot it and defend and Paloma has the heart of a lion to make plays for others and competes to the highest degree. They also have one other veteran who played varsity last year and will be a vital part of the team with 6-4 junior F Paul Hayden. Hayden is a strong inside/outside threat. The rest of their team will come from last years undefeated JV team all moving up. Two bigs who may make some noise can be sophs 6-6 PF Grady Lewis (bouncy rebounder/defender) and 6-10 C Carson Basham (skilled true post player).

#7 Ironwood--Coach Jordan Augustine lost some talented seniors but have a lot of firepower left to compete with anyone in 5A starting off with one of the top shooter/scorers with 6-3 junior SG Dominic Gonzalez. He can shoot it from deep plus has a nice pull-up to carry the Eagles in many games this year. Three seniors that will be critical to their success are 6-4 W Cassius Carmichael, 6-3 SF Malik Smith and 6-3 SF Jordan Kafoa. All are athletic, defend and can score it. They have many others who will contribute with sophs 6-0 CG Bailon Black and JJ White and juniors Aaron Rice (shooter), Jamel Shaw and 5-10 SG Alex Elam (defender/shooter). Black is one of the better shooters in the class and should have some big games during the season. The Eagles have an overall skilled and deep team.

#8 Buena--Coach Dave Glasgow has an older and talented team like always with a couple young players who may contribute late in the year. They will be led by the versatile 6-4 senior do-it-all player in Grant Ward. Ward will play the PG spot for them and can play 1-4 on defense as well. He has nice athleticism and his slashing ability will be a perfect compliment to their top shooter in 5-11 senior SG Kino Bellinger. Bellinger avg almost 19 ppg last year and has unlimited shooting range with an ultra quick release. These two will form one of the top duos in Tucson in 5A. Helping the star duo will be 5-11 senior forward Nomar Rodriguez (glue guy) and juniors 5-9 PG Brock Fenton, 5-9 G Jovany Featherston and 6-0 G Jalen McFadden. They have many good ball handlers and shooters and are complimented up front with seniors 6-3 Dan Davis, 6-3 Tre Foster plus sophs 6-2 Christian Gouchie and 6-3 Byron Lewis to form a deep team.

#9 Central--Coach Darren Bustos has a nice combo of seniors and one stud soph that will lead the way. Their seniors are 5-10 PG Cinsere West, 6-3 W Greg Butler, 6-3 PF Cornell Johns and F Kelyl Harrington. Johns and Harrington can bang inside then you have top scorer in Butler. Butler can fill it up from deep. West is the engine for the Bobcats. He sets the tone, defends his position and will score. Lastly, 5-10 soph PG Dominque "Bear" Newsome should have a breakout year and be one of the top underclassman in 5A. The quick lefty will score in bunches and has nice court vision as well.

#10 Horizon--Coach Jerry Connor has a seasoned team dropping down from 6A and should make some noise with their fast paced style. Leading the way like always has been 6-2 senior CG Aidyn Albright. Albright is one of the most prolific shooters/scorers in 5A. He also has improved dramatically facilitating for his teammates. His main partner in crime will be breakout candidate in 6-1 junior SG JD Feagles. Feagles lit it up all summer long. Other big contributors will be seniors 6-4 SF Logan McCullough (versatile scorer), 6-5 PF Jeffrey Meyer (inside threat), 6-0 SG Jared Esquibel (shooter) and 6-0 PG Michael Sand (shooter).





5 other schools of note with top players plus 1 sleeper team:

South Mountain--5-11 soph PG Zay Freeney and juniors 5-10 G Kyree Ware, 6-6 PF Kaleb McCray, 6-2 PF Malik Manuel and 5-10 G Fontane Ross.

Desert Mountain--Seniors 6-4 PF Brandon Kron and 5-10 PG Dylan McGirt.

Cholla--5-9 junior CG Myles Gantt, 6-3 senior F Josh Sutherland and 6-4 freshman F Isaac Garcia.

Marana Mountain View--Seniors 5-10 CG Julian "Ju Ju" Molina and 6-3 SF Cameron Cotton.

Higley--6-8 junior PF Jason Harris and 6-1 senior W Zachary Scheerhorn.





Sleeper team:

Casteel--Seniors 6-3 SF Austin Ponsness, 6-4 F Eric Babcock, 6-2 PG Cooper Christensen, 6-0 SG Chris York and 5-10 junior PG Deven Franks. (Moving up from 3A to 5A could make a lot of noise immediately.)





Preseason Watch Lists:

11 POY candidates:

6-2 Sr CG Aidyn Albright--Horizon

6-3 Sr CG Josh Baker--McClintock

6-8 Jr PF Jason Harris--Higley

6-8 So PF DaRon Holmes--Millennium

6-5 Sr PF Brandon Kron--Desert Mountain

5-10 Sr CG Julian Molina--Marana Mountain View

5-11 Sr PG Zach Paloma--Sunnyslope

5-11 Sr CG KJ Patrick--Willow Canyon

6-7 Sr SF Emmanuel Taban--Apollo

6-6 Sr F Carson Towt--Gilbert

6-4 Sr SF Grant Ward--Buena





15 Breakout candidates:

6-4 So CG D'Marco Dunn--Marana

6-6 So SF Jason "JT" Elder--Cienega

6-5 Sr SF Emad Elniel--Independence

6-1 Jr SG JD Feagles--Horizon

5-10 Jr PG Deven Franks--Casteel

6-4 Fr F Isaac Garcia--Cholla

6-3 Jr SG Dominic Gonzalez--Ironwood

5-11 So PG Justus Jackson--Millennium

6-3 Jr W Sunday John--Willow Canyon

5-10 Sr PG Dylan McGirt--Desert Mountain

6-2 Jr SG Brycen Long--Gilbert

6-1 Sr CG Aidyn Parrish--North Canyon

6-4 Jr F David Teibo--Centennial

5-10 Jr PG Khalid Whitaker--Flowing Wells

6-5 So SG Paris Woods--Apollo





11 DPOY candidates:

6-2 Sr CG Aidyn Albright--Horizon

6-3 Sr CG Josh Baker--McClintock

6-3 Sr PF Jalen Calvert--McClintock

6-5 Sr SF Emad Elniel--Independence

6-4 Jr PF TJ Green--Carl Hayden

6-8 Jr PF Jason Harris--Higley

6-8 So F DaRon Holmes--Millennium

5-11 Sr PG Zach Paloma--Sunnyslope

5-11 Sr CG KJ Patrick--Willow Canyon

6-7 Sr SF Emmanuel Taban--Apollo

6-4 Sr SF Grant Ward--Buena





9 Underclassman POY candidates:

6-1 So CG Bailon Black--Ironwood

6-7 So C Ruben Cazares--Cholla

6-3 So CG D'Marco Dunn--Marana

6-6 So SF Jason "JT" Elder--Cienega

5-11 So PG Zay Freeney--South Mountain

6-4 Fr F Isaac Garcia--Cholla

6-8 So F DaRon Holmes--Millennium

5-9 So PG Dominique “Bear” Newsome--Central

6-5 So SG Paris Woods--Apollo





Region-1 (Southern)

1. Buena

2. Marana

3. Cienega

4. Nogales

5. Ironwood Ridge

6. Sunnyside





Region-2 (Sonoran)

1. Cholla

2. Marana Mountain View

3. Rincon

4. Flowing Wells

5. Desert View

6. Empire





Region-3 (Union)

1. Central

2. South Mountain

3. Carl Hayden

4. Camelback

5. Fairfax

6. Sierra Linda

7. Metro Tech





Region-4 (NorthEast Valley)

1. McClintock

2. Cactus Shadows

3. Horizon

4. Desert Mountain

5. Paradise Valley

6. Notre Dame Prep

7. North Canyon





Region-5 (San Tan)

1. Gilbert

2. Casteel

3. Higley

4. Williams Field

5. Maricopa

6. Campo Verde





Region-6 (Northwest)

1. Apollo

2. Sunnyslope

3. Ironwood

4. Sunrise Mountain

5. Centennial

6. Kellis





Region-7 (Desert West)

1. Millennium

2. Willow Canyon

3. Independence

4. Agua Fria

5. Verrado

6. Goldwater





My 24 projected playoff teams:

1. Millennium

2. Apollo

3. Gilbert

4. McClintock

5. Cactus Shadows

6. Sunnyslope

7. Ironwood

8. Buena

9. Central

10. Horizon

11. Casteel

12. South Mountain

13. Desert Mountain

14. Cholla

15. Marana Mountain View

16. Higley





8 that may lose in the Conference Play-In games:

17. Willow Canyon

18. Carl Hayden

19. Paradise Valley

20. Marana

21. Cienega

22. Nogales

23. Williams Field

24. Sunrise Mountain





4 others who could be spoilers:

1. Independence

2. Notre Dame Prep

3. North Canyon

4. Centennial