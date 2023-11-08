No. 1 Higley (8-2) vs No. 16 Ironwood Ridge (8-2)

The defending 5A state champion Higley Knights had to replace gobs of talent on both sides of the ball entering the 2023 season. Quarterback Jamar Malone had transferred to IMG Academy and the Knights graduated their top two receivers as well as four of their five top tacklers from the 2022 season. But Higley simply reloaded and behind an offense that for the majority of the season has been led by sophomore quarterback Gunner Fagrell and senior running back Daxen Hall, the Knights find themselves as one of the favorites to win the 5A title. On offense, the Knights rolled through the majority of their schedule only failing to eclipse 30 points two times going 1-1 in those games. Hall has been crucial to the success of Higley's fast paced attack rushing for 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns for an offense that averaged close to 250 rushing yards per game. In the receiving game, Kaden Millner and Jaden Taylor were the main targets this season combining for over 80 receptions and 1,100 yards. North transfer Ezy Brown and Red Mountain transfer Taveon Sueing have transitioned into the Knights offense quickly as they've added more weapons for Fagrell and Luke Haugo if he is available to return from injury. After a 7-1 start to the season, Ironwood Ridge looked as if they were ready to enter the postseason and potentially host a home playoff game for the first time since 2017. However, an upset loss to Maricopa knocked a Nighthawks team that had been ranked highly onto the playoff bubble entering the final week of the season. Ironwood Ridge won the final game of their season 18-17 but had fallen seven spots in the final two weeks and finished as the last team in the bracket. After bottoming out at 1-9 in 2022, Ironwood Ridge's resurgence has been fueled by senior quarterback Dominic Norris. The Nighthawks second year starter finished the regular season with 2,117 yards and 20 touchdowns through the air but also was the team's leading rusher with 414 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. For an offense that had six games of six points or less in 2022, Norris led Ironwood Ridge to six games of 30 or more points including two games of 54 points or more. Leading the Nighthawks defense has been senior Oluwanifemi Femi-Adeleye who leads the team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, and has had a blocked punt this season. The lone category he doesn't lead the team in is interceptions and that spot is held by junior cornerback Grant Dooling whose pulled in five this season.

No. 8 Millennium (6-4) vs No. 9 Kellis (9-1)

After a tough regular season schedule that saw the Millennium Tigers face off against three of the top four seeds in the 5A bracket and 6A championship contender Perry, the Tigers enter the postseason as battle tested as anyone in the 5A conference. Leading the Tigers has been the rushing duo of Jalen Dupree and Tayejion Player, a pair of upperclassmen running backs that complement the others rushing style. Player is more of a speed back that can bounce a run to the outside at any moment and can take it to the house. His 546 yards is second on the team, but he does have a team long 93-yard rush. Dupree does most of his damage between the tackles rushing for a team high 658 yards on an average of seven yards per carry. The defense of the Tigers has been tough in coverage for opposing teams as ten different players have intercepted a pass and an additional three players have forced a turnover. This is a team that capitalizes on mistakes by opposing teams and held teams to 12 points or less in four games. In the third season under head coach Ben Kullos, the Kellis Cougars tied the school record for wins in a season and won their second region title in school history.

The Cougars were dominant in eight of their nine wins, holding teams to 17 points or less in all eight games and enter the postseason without allowing a point in nine consecutive quarters. The biggest reason for Kellis' dominance on defense has been the Cougars ability to force turnovers and capitalize on the offensive side of the ball afterwards. Kellis enters the postseason forcing an average of 3.5 turnovers per game and the leader of the Cougars attack has been senior Bryce Bacon. The linebacker has forced three fumbles and has a team high 92 tackles, 15 of those coming for loss. On offense, quarterback Ronald Coty III has run through opposing defenses to the tune of 1,038 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. During region play, the Cougars moved wide receiver Tristan Bacon into the backfield to take carries and he's rushed for 237 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns to compliment Coty's attack in an offense that ran for over 270 yards in four games this season.

No. 4 Cactus (7-3) vs No. 13 Campo Verde (5-5)

After a heartbreaking loss in the 5A championship game in 2022, the Cactus Cobras needed to find their identity and with a 2-0 start with victories over Sunnyslope and Snowflake, they looked to have found it. But then the Cobras ran into a stretch that included 6A opponent Sandra Day O'Connor and eventual open division team Desert Mountain and suddenly Cactus found themselves at 3-3 with four games to go. Cactus rattled off four wins in a row to close the season including back-to-back victories over Desert Edge and Millennium to clinch another region title and enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the state. Offensively, the Cobras have one of the best 1-2 punches in the state in wide receivers Nikko Boncore-Montoya and Julian Stubblefield. In five games after transferring from Ironwood, Stubblefield has five touchdowns and 350 total yards. Boncore-Montoya finished the regular season with 77 catches for 1,026 yards and 16 total touchdowns and his connection with sophomore quarterback Antonio Casias has been crucial to Cactus' success as the season has gone on. The first five games of the Campo Verde Coyotes season were brutal to say the least. The Coyotes opened the season with five playoff opponents including the number one seed Higley and two open division teams Highland and Desert Mountain. Campo Verde behind a strong finish to their season in region play were able to vault into the rankings after being positioned on the outside looking in late in the season. A physical rushing game coupled with a disciplined defense has been the hallmark of the Coyotes success throughout the last half decade and this year was no different. At 200 rushing yards per game as a unit, running backs Athan Ferber and Bobby Blackburn were able to rush for seven yards per carry in the final four games of the season. Defensively, Gavin Silene and Jake Jones from their linebacker positions have been able to create pressure in opposing backfields and that duo with defensive end Ryan Snowball combined for 12 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

No. 5 Apollo (9-1) vs No. 12 Casa Grande (7-3)

The Apollo Hawks soared to their best regular season in over a decade with one of the best players in the state, Arizona commit Adam Mohammed. The Hawks rolled through the majority of their schedule with all of their wins coming by 21 or more points including five victories of 35 points or more. Mohammed played 26 quarters out of a possible 40 in the regular season and finished with 35 total touchdowns and over 1,800 yards on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, Mohammed finished with 41 tackles, two sacks, four blocked punts, an interception and three fumble recoveries. The Hawks were able to establish a passing game that got better as the year went on with junior quarterback Sylus Stevenson who finished with 1,300 yards passing and was efficient 14 touchdowns to one interception. Defensively, Kamarion Bell and Trey Smith lead a stellar secondary that pulled in 12 interceptions and on the defensive line Damian Khaivilay and Matthew Lado anchor a defensive line that sacked the opposing quarterback 27 times. After a down season in 2022, Casa Grande returns to the postseason after a schedule that had tests in the beginning, middle, and end of it. The Cougars opened their season with a 14-0 loss to 6A playoff opponent Corona Del Sol, a 42-27 loss to 4A playoff team Mica Mountain, and a 42-6 blowout loss to Marana. But Casa Grande finished with an impressive 35-31 victory over Buena that vaulted the Cougars to a higher seed and a matchup on contrasting styles round one. Casa Grande is led by quarterback Eltorna Gant who tossed 23 touchdowns and over 1,800 yards. His best connection was with tight end Aveon Williams who finished with 411 receiving yards and a team high seven touchdowns. Williams also anchors a defensive line that finished with 35 sacks amongst 13 different Cougar defenders.

No. 3 Horizon (8-2) vs No. 14 Canyon View (5-5)

Entering the 2023 season, the conversations amongst some people in Arizona high school football was that the Horizon Huskies would be a five-win team. The Huskies didn't just exceed those expectations, they shattered them with an 8-2 season that included victories over five playoff teams including Higley. Leading the charge for Horizon has been Kansas commit Carter Lavrusky and Dylan Nolan Cook on the offensive line which has been one of the best units in the state regardless of conference. With the offensive line bullying teams, sophomore running back Bodie Zamorano has had a breakout season in the Huskies backfield. Zamorano has rushed for a team high 1,159 yards and is second on the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, senior Anthony Segura leads the team with 12 rushing touchdowns to go with 400 yards on the ground. The defense of the Huskies has been stellar for Horizon this season as Jackson Murray, Jack Metzler, Carson Kolb, Alec Eckholm, Jared Klopfenstein, and Segura lead a senior heavy unit that'll be crucial to the Huskies winning their second 5A title in three years. The Canyon View Jaguars have been an up and down team all season long. One week they would be thoroughly beaten by a team such as Horizon or Desert Edge, the following week they would knock off Cactus and would score 60 points against Queen Creek. The Jaguars did struggle with consistency at times but enter the postseason with two strong wins over Verrado and Sunrise Mountain and have found an offensive rhythm. The air raid offense of the Jaguars was successful due to three main pieces in the lineup. Jermaine Patterson flew under the radar as one of the best receivers in the state pulling in 77 passes for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns. His partner on the perimeter was Santino Varvel who had 626 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The air raid was headed by senior quarterback Beau Devens who passed for 32 touchdowns and 2,900 yards.

No. 6 ALA Gilbert North (6-4) vs No. 11 Marana (5-5)

After winning the 4A championship in 2022, the ALA Gilbert North Eagles were promoted to the 5A conference and finished their first year in 5A with a successful season. The Eagles are led by one of the best statistical wide receivers in the history of the state of Arizona, Brandon Phelps. During the regular season, Phelps broke the state records for career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Phelps finished the regular season with 65 receptions for 1,228 yards, and 14 touchdowns, but Phelps wasn't alone in the receiving group. Tyton Slade was a matchup nightmare at times for opponents as he finished with 773 yards and matched Phelps with 14 touchdowns. The Eagles returned one of the most experienced secondaries in the state led by Slade, Mckay Beardall, Tanner Hatch, and linebackers Boston Morris and Kody Thorley. ALA forced 18 turnovers as a unit and their ability to deflect passes was crucial as the Eagles broke up 29 passes including six in a victory over Notre Dame Prep. Marana when the second AIA rankings of the season were released on October 10, the Tigers found themselves far outside of the playoff bubble sitting at 2-5. Three of the Tigers losses were to highly rated teams such as 6A Salpointe Catholic and 4A Canyon Del Oro. With three games to go, the Tigers rolled through their final three games with dominating victories over Desert View, Casa Grande, and Cienega to win the region title and fly into the postseason. Leading the way for the Tigers has been arguably the best player in Southern Arizona in junior wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck. In ten games, Roebuck has led all big school receivers in receptions with 105 and is top 50 nationally with 1,260 receiving yards. His impact goes beyond just the offense, on defense Roebuck is one of the team leaders in tackles from the safety position and is the outright team leader with four interceptions. The defensive back opposite Roebuck, Dominic Olivas is the team leader with 72 tackles, 5 of which came for loss.

No. 7 Notre Dame Prep (4-6) vs No. 10 Sunnyslope (6-4)

Notre Dame Prep faced one of the hardest schedules in the state, squaring off against eight playoff teams this season. That list included the top three seeds in the 5A bracket, the number one seed in the 6A bracket, and an open division rival. Their strong schedule carried them to a high seed in spite of their sub .500 record but make no mistake, the Saints have the talent to make a deep run. That talent starts with one of the best quarterback to wide receiver connections in the state of Arizona with Noah Trigueros and Cooper Perry. At the quarterback spot, Trigueros tossed for 2,184 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Saints pass first attack was hard to stop at times. The reason as to why it was so hard was because Perry still found a way to pull in 55 receptions while drawing two and sometimes three defensive backs on him in coverage. Even with that level of attention, Perry finished with over 1,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns. On defense, Deacon Shea has been a force from the inside linebacker position as his 116 tackles was the ninth most in the state entering the postseason. His outside linebackers Cody Wells and Brayden Higby combined for 125 tackles making the Saints group one of the most productive units in the conference. Alongside Notre Dame Prep, Sunnyslope also started their season with five tough games that included a 49-7 loss to the Saints in week four. The Vikings squared off against two of the top four seeds in 5A, the number one seed in 6A, and picked up a road victory against Apollo who enters the postseason as the fifth seed. The heartbeat of the Vikings is quarterback and Oregon commit Luke Moga. Prior to his senior season, Moga posted a 10.5 second 100-meter dash in the state championship race. That speed kept defenses on their toes as Moga's dual threat ability was a challenge for defenses to stop. During the regular season, Moga rushed for over 500 yards and ran in nine touchdowns to go with 1,600 yards passing and 19 touchdowns through the air. The Vikings had one of the better pass rush units in the 5A conference led by Isaiah Ward who finished with 8.5 sacks which placed him inside the top eight for the conference. In the back half of the Vikings defense is one of their tackling leaders, Keynon Clark who finished with 60 which was second on the team.

No. 2 Desert Edge (8-2) vs No. 15 Buena (7-3)

The Desert Edge Scorpions entered the season with open division aspirations and entering the penultimate week of the season, controlled their destiny to one of the best postseason brackets in the nation. Desert Edge however would be snake bitten once again as they suffered a 33-27 loss to rival Cactus that dropped them to the 5A bracket. Now, the Scorpions enter the conference postseason as one of the teams to beat and a big reason as to why is the amount of talent Desert Edge possesses on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Scorpions are loaded with weapons starting with Idaho commit Markhi McKinnon who since becoming eligible after game five has rushed for 573 yards and six touchdowns. At receiver, UMass commit Kezion Dia-Johnson and Jaqua Anderson have opened up the field for quarterback Hezekiah Millender who finished the regular season with over 2,000 total yards and 25 total touchdowns. Dia-Johnson and Anderson have combined for 54 receptions, 957 yards, and 12 touchdowns. The defensive line for Desert Edge has been the focal point for the Scorpions domination at times on that side of the ball. Kansas commit Deshawn Warner enters the postseason top ten in the state with 12 sacks and on the opposite side of him is Shaun Aletor who has seven sacks himself. Warner has two interceptions from his edge position, both of which were returned for touchdowns and has forced six fumbles. For the second time in the last decade, the Buena Colts make an appearance in the postseason and for the first time in 44 years, the Colts will finish back-to-back seasons with seven or more victories. The Colts return to the postseason was highlighted by a week two victory over Ironwood Ridge and was led by the running back duo of Andres Bonilla and Michael Lujan. Although Buena's offense was mostly balanced, Bonilla and Lujan were the main sparks for the Colts as they combined for close to 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Nash Moore spread the wealth evenly amongst his receivers as Jayden Thomas and Simon-Peter Johnson each pulled in four touchdown receptions and both Charlie Price and Aliaz Dyson pulled in three touchdowns each. Defensively, Dyson was the playmaker of the unit as he intercepted five passes and was one of the team leaders with 39 tackles. The Colts do generate pressure on the quarterback as Dallin Coronado, Trenton Williams, and Brayden Hall combined for 15 of the 25 sacks the defense generated this season.