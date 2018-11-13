ArizonaVarsity watched many games this summer and fall and tracked all the transfers who may make an impact on the season.

The 6A Conference is very strong at the top with some dominant teams. In fall and summer ball, 3 teams did stand out with Pinnacle, Mountain Pointe and Perry. It will be interesting to see if any sleeper teams pops up to challenge this trio.

There are 38 schools in 6A and 24 teams get into the playoffs. Here are my top 10 preseason team rankings for the 2018-2019 season plus 5 other schools and one sleeper team.

#1 Pinnacle-Coach Charles Wilde has another talented starting five led by one of the top or arguably the top player in state in Arizona commit 6-3 senior PG Nico Mannion. He has the ability to take over games at any moment. Alongside Mannion will be seniors 6-1 PG Trent Brown and 6-6 SF Jordan Mains. Both can and will have big games during the year to take some pressure off of Mannion. Both will be playing D1 hoops after HS as well. The man in the middle could have a breakout year in 6-9 junior C Tosh Baker. Baker has legit size, strength and skill to have a nice inside/outside compliment that all teams covet. Without superstar QB/SG Spencer Rattler, they will look to a few players to fill that last starting spot and provide some depth with juniors 6-0 PG Marcus Libman, 6-3 W Spencer Allen and 6-3 senior W Keegan Schenk. All 3 can shoot it plus defend. Mannion and Brown will set the tone for the Pioneers with their shooting and decision making.

#2 Mountain Pointe-Coach Kirk Fauske starts his tenure with some tools to use. He was the assistant coach last year, so this roster is very familiar to him. He is led by his budding stud in 6-9 senior PF Jalen Graham. Graham has made huge strides in the last year to dominate on both ends of the court with his amazing length to block shots at a high level (arguably top shot blocker in state) and score it easily in the post with polished moves and counter moves. His floor general will be 5-9 senior PG Khalid Price. Price is a fearless leader and competitor that isn't afraid of any situation or player. He can score it from all 3 levels and he is a sturdy ball handler/tough on-ball defender. Up front with Graham is 6-7 junior PF/C DeAndre Henry. Henry is also improving like Graham with his footwork, body composition (switching over from football) and overall skill level. He runs the court well and he is strong inside to bang with anyone in state. Complimenting the star trio are four seniors and a soph with 6-3 senior W J'Saan Strover (scorer), 6-1 senior SG Kurt Duecker (shooter), 6-6 senior F Jonah La Branche (versatile inside/outside threat), 6-2 senior W Ray Toombs (super athletic scorer) and 5-10 super soph CG Jason Kimbrough (fast and gifted scorer). All 5 are capable to lead the team in scoring on any given night. These 8 players will be hard to handle but there are others who may log some quality minutes with juniors 5-9 PG TJ Tigler (fast defensive PG) and 6-2 SG Miles Sulka (shooter). The Pride are deep and talented and will be a tough out and they also may be the best defensive team in the state.

#3 Perry-Coach Sammy Duane Jr has a loaded and deep roster led by 6-4 senior sniper Jalen Williams. Williams is one of the top scorers and shooters in the state. He has a quick release and seems to shoot it from anywhere. He also is an excellent passer to set up his teammates. His main partner in crime will be 6-5 senior F Kyle Patterson. KP is one of the toughest players in state. The lefty is strong inside and can handle the ball like a guard and shoot it from deep. They have nice pieces next to them including one of the top incoming freshman in 6-10 PF Dylan Anderson. Anderson is a highly skilled shooter and rebounds the ball well. They also have juniors 6-5 F Evan Skeoch who is another inside/outside threat and 6-5 PF Nate Wold (finisher/rebounder). Then two young players with sophs 6-9 C Carter Van Hammond (rebounder/shot blocker) and 5-10 PG Jase McCullough (real PG). Two other possible starters may be seniors 6-2 SG Bauer Bongard (shooter), who is coming back from an injury and 5-11 PG Jason Perrine (strong defensive guard) who sets the tone for them on defense. They also have 6-8 senior C Miles Houston, who will help them out in the second half of the season. Houston is a strong inside defender and can shoot it to the 3pt line and inside. The Pumas, like The Pumas have a very deep and long team and will challenge to win it all this year.

#4 Cesar Chavez-Coach Gary Lee brings back almost his entire squad which includes his top back court led by super sophs Ty Ty Washington and Ricardo Sarmiento. Washington and Sarmiento can score with anyone in state. These two can put the Champions on their backs and keep them in every game. Up front will be 6-3 senior PF Lavangelist Hardeman and 6-5 junior SF Nyjeir Andrews. Hardeman grabs all the rebounds and Andrews does all the dirty work. A lot of stuff Andrews does well doesn't show up in box scores but he is constantly slowing down the top other star on the other teams and does many little things to help a team win. They also have other guards with seniors 5-10 PG Abdi Oddoway, 6-0 SG Cedric Washington and 5-9 junior PG Tyraill Carrethers. All three can fill it up from deep and have some speed. Their wildcard for their team is 6-4 senior transfer SF Shekeedren Bryant. Bryant is an athletic marvel who is an animal on the glass and a terrific above the rim transition player for Washington and Sarmiento to lob to.

#5 Desert Vista-Coach Gino Crump has an almost entire new starting five but had many waiting to take their turn to shine including 6-1 senior CG breakout candidate Isiah Wilson and 6-9 junior PF Osasere Ighodaro. Wilson has incredible speed and he can put up points quickly plus is a very good on-ball defender. Ighodaro is a walking mismatch. He can step out and hit the 3 plus handle the ball and create his own shot. Then on defense he swats everything away and rebounds at a high level. The other three starters will compliment the top two with 5-9 soph PG Marcus Wady. Wady has the ability to set up the offense and can be a ball hawk on defense. 6-3 senior PF Mason Harbertson who is very strong and will be the muscle of the team. Lastly their main shooter on the team will be 6-1 junior SG Jackson Risi. Risi is one of the best shooters in the junior class and he can light it up quickly from deep. Off the bench and maybe even starting during the season will be a few young players helping out with 6-1 soph SG Malik Mack (fast defender) and two top-25 freshman with 6-1 SG Andrew King and 6-5 F Tayan Thompson to provide much needed depth. DV is loaded with young talent but this team will go as far as Ighodaro and Wilson can take them.

#6 Valley Vista--Coach Ben Isai starts his tenure in Surprise with a good group. Seniors 6-0 PG Josh Holloway, 5-7 PG Sydney-Michael Thomas, 5-8 CG King Thurman and 6-4 junior PF Curtis Nichols all form tough match ups. Holloway is a defensive nightmare on the ball and has a nice pull-up and great open court speed. Thomas is fast and can score in many ways. Thurman may be the most underrated player in 6A. He is instant offense from anywhere on the court, and despite his size, he is a dangerous player. Nichols is a rim runner, shot blocker and rebounder. Last starter is 6-0 senior wing Josiah Jackson rounding out a tough starting 5. Off the bench will be two talented guards with 5-9 junior PG Ka'leb Connors and 5-10 soph PG Dwight McKnight. Connors is a strong downhill pass 1st guard and McKnight is a long scorer.

#7 Chandler-Coach Jonathan Rother heads into his 2nd season with a nice mixture of some older players and up and coming youth. They will be led by seniors 6-1 PG Vean Simon, 6-3 SF Isaiah Somers, 6-0 SG Adrian Chandler and 5-11 SG Carl Wilson. Simon is the team leader and defends all the toughest opposing players. Somers is another versatile defender and scorer. Chandler is their knock down perimeter shooter and Wilson is another defender who can score. Up front will be 6-3 junior PF Xavier Colbert who will be asked to do the dirty work. The Wolves also have one talented soph and stud freshman making plays with 5-9 soph PG Carson Kelly and 6-0 freshman PG Mekhi Mason. Kelly is a scoring play-maker with a nasty pull-up. Mason is a defensive dynamo who can also facilitate and score.

#8 Hamilton-Coach Doug Harris will have a brand new starting five like some others. Most of the players have been in the system so they know what to expect from the staff. They are led by another breakout candidate in 6-5 senior SF Hayden Quinn. Quinn can light up the scoreboard on any given night. Plus other seniors guards Malik Whitaker and Tyler Curvey can both score it. Then they will need junior 6-2 SG Jamar Brown to contribute. He can shoot it from deep and make plays on defense. They also have two sophs who could start or will at least provide quality depth with 5-11 PG Adrian Galindo and 6-3 SF Andrew Hinkle. Galindo is fast with the ball and can defend his position and Hinkle will impact the team as a scorer/defender and has a great motor.

#9 Mesa Mountain View-Coach Gary Ernst also has mostly new starters but that's how he has done it for years. The players wait their turn to play and usually follow his lead and make the playoffs every year. The lone starter from last year will be their best player in 6-5 senior SF Zach Lyons. Lyons can shoot it from deep plus he can play inside and bang and make others better like a point forward type. Alongside him up front will be 6-6 senior C Preston Jones (rebounder/inside presence). Jones is a breakout candidate who made huge strides in the last year. Other starters will be seniors 5-9 PG Jackson Reavis (scoring facilitator) and 6-0 SG Grant Hansen (one of the best shooters no one knows about). More contributors for the Toros will be 6-1 senior W Cash Clark (slasher), juniors 6-1 PG Kolby Doka (cerebral PG), 6-5 C Nick Valencia (post scorer) and 6-1 W Blake Wolfe (slasher) plus 2021 soph PG Derick Kaps (pure PG) to form a deep team. The Toros always seem to be under the radar and once again will be a team no one will want to play in the playoffs.

#10 Brophy Prep-Coach Matt Hooten is another team with almost an all new starting five. They do have good seniors that will lead the way plus some rising talented juniors. Their senior back court of Ryan Gilburne (shooter), Jaden Cons (shooter/facilitator) and Marques White (defender/slasher) are hard to handle. (White may not play due to focusing on football.) The two juniors are 6-7 C Basil Ribakare (long shot blocker/rebounder/finisher) and 6-4 F Joseph Feeney (strong face-up forward). Gilburne will most likely lead the team in scoring and Ribakre is the wildcard to possibly take over games inside with his immense length. Another player that can push some starters is 5-10 soph PG Kayden Davis. Davis is a strong and tough competitor.





5 other schools of note with top players plus 1 sleeper team:

Chaparral--Seniors 6-2 CG Blaise Threatt, 6-6 SF Alec Bryan, 6-4 junior SG Alem Huseinovic & 6-5 soph SF Jake TenBerge.

Mesa--Seniors 6-4 SG Zach Hobbs, 5-8 PG Tony Adame, 6-4 C Jesus Velazco & 6-2 junior W Julian Jackson.

O'Connor--Seniors 6-4 SF Keaton Rodgers, 5-11 PG Chase Morley and 6-0 PG Elijah Trice.

Basha--Seniors 5-11 CG Tyler Pugh, 6-3 CG Jake Moore, 5-9 junior SG CJ Noder & 6-2 soph SG Trenton McLaughlin.

Corona del Sol--6-0 junior CG Eric Blackwell and seniors 6-3 W Keb Summers and 6-0 SG Sha-vere Yarde.





Sleeper team:

Skyline--Juniors 6-1 PG Dayton Harris, 6-6 PF Tanner Poeschl, 6-4 PF Tyree Tyler, 6-1 soph CG Patrick Herrera and 6-3 freshman SG Dominic Capriotti.





6A Preseason Watch Lists:

10 POY candidates:

6-7 Jr PF Anthony Garza--Shadow Ridge

6-9 Sr PF Jalen Graham--Mountain Pointe

6-1 Jr PG Dayton Harris--Skyline

6-4 Sr SG Zach Hobbs--Mesa

6-3 Sr PG Nico Mannion--Pinnacle

6-5 Sr F Kyle Patterson--Perry

6-1 Sr SG Josh Ursery--Liberty

6-2 So PG Ty Ty Washington--Cesar Chavez

6-4 Sr PG D’Maurian Williams--Westview

6-4 Sr CG Jalen Williams--Perry





15 Breakout candidates:

6-10 Fr PF Dylan Anderson--Perry

6-9 Jr C Tosh Baker--Pinnacle

5-10 Jr CG Tanner Crandall--Highland

6-7 Jr PF/C DeAndre Henry--Mountain Pointe

6-4 Jr SG Alem Huseinovic--Chaparral

6-9 Jr PF Osasere Ighodaro--Desert Vista

6-2 Jr W Julian Jackson--Mesa

5-10 Jr PG Matt Jensen--Mountain Ridge

6-3 Sr W Timmy Johnson--Westwood

6-6 Sr C Preston Jones--Mesa Mountain View

6-2 Sr SG Rosario Preciado--Trevor Browne

6-4 Sr SF Keaton Rodgers--O'Connor

5-11 So PG Ricardo Sarmiento--Cesar Chavez

5-8 Sr CG King Thurman--Valley Vista

6-1 Sr CG Isaiah Wilson--Desert Vista





12 DPOY candidates:

6-0 Jr CG Eric Blackwell--Corona del Sol

6-7 Jr PF Anthony Garza--Shadow Ridge

6-9 Sr PF Jalen Graham--Mountain Pointe

6-0 Jr PG Nahshon Harper--La Joya

6-1 Jr PG Dayton Harris--Skyline

6-0 Sr PG Josh Holloway--Valley Vista

6-9 Jr PF Osasere Ighodaro--Desert Vista

5-7 Sr PG Alfred Jordan--La Joya

6-3 Sr PG Nico Mannion--Pinnacle

5-11 So PG Ricardo Sarmiento--Cesar Chavez

6-1 Sr PG Vean Simon--Chandler

6-5 Jr PF Juhlawnei Stone--Dobson





10 Underclassman POY candidates:

6-10 Fr PF Dylan Anderson--Perry

5-11 So PG Adrian Galindo--Hamilton

6-1 So CG Patrick Herrera--Skyline

6-3 So SF Andrew Hinkle--Hamilton

5-9 So PG Carson Kelly--Chandler

6-0 Fr PG Mekhi Mason--Chandler

6-2 So SG Trenton McLaughlin--Basha

5-11 So PG Ricardo Sarmiento--Cesar Chavez

5-9 So PG Marcus Wady--Desert Vista

6-2 So PG Ty Ty Washington--Cesar Chavez





Here are the individual Region rankings:

Region-1 (Metro)

1. Cesar Chavez

2. Trevor Browne

3. Tucson

4. North

5. Alhambra

6. Maryvale





Region-2 (Desert Valley)

1. Pinnacle

2. Chaparral

3. O'Connor

4. Liberty

5. Boulder Creek

6. Mountain Ridge





Region-3 (Southwest)

1. Valley Vista

3. Shadow Ridge

2. Westview

4. Tolleson

5. La Joya

6. Copper Canyon





Region-4 (East Valley)

1. Mesa Mountain View

2. Skyline

3. Mesa

4. Westwood

5. Dobson

6. Red Mountain





Region-5 (Southern)

1. Cibola

2. Kofa

3. San Luis





Region-6 (Premier)

1. Perry

2. Chandler

3. Hamilton

4. Brophy Prep

5. Basha





Region-7 (Central)

1. Mountain Pointe

2. Desert Vista

3. Corona del Sol

4. Highland

5. Desert Ridge

6. Queen Creek





My 24 projected playoff teams:

1. Pinnacle

2. Mountain Pointe

3. Perry

4. Chavez

5. Desert Vista

6. Valley Vista

7. Chandler

8. Hamilton

9. Mesa Mountain View

10. Brophy Prep

11. Skyline

12. Chaparral

13. Mesa

14. O'Connor

15. Basha

16. Corona del Sol





8 that may lose in the Conference Play-In games:

17. Shadow Ridge

18. Liberty

19. Boulder Creek

20. Westview

21. Highland

22. Westwood

23. Tolleson

24. La Joya





4 others who could be spoilers:

1. Dobson

2. Red Mountain

3. Mountain Ridge

4. Desert Ridge