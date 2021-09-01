ArizonaVarsity Alumni Performances of the Opening Week

After eight long months full of transfers, uncertainty, conference backstabbing and the formation of an “alliance”, college football is back! But not back like Texas, we mean one hundred percent back.

Jacob Cowing (via UTEPMiners.com)

The Alumni Player of the Week

Jacob Cowing: 5 receptions, 158 yards, 1 touchdown UTEP Wide Receiver, Maricopa alumni

Nebraska vs Illinois

What better way to kick off the sport that’ll occupy the homes of many and push back plenty of Saturday chores, than a showdown of two programs of glory. Both have a combined ten National Championships and three Heisman trophy winners. A battle between Nebraska… and Illinois? Nevertheless, the Arizona connections with these two Big Ten conference programs continues to grow with the Cornhuskers boasting six Arizona high school alumni including their starting defensive end Ty Robinson of Higley high school in Gilbert. On the other side, the Fighting Illini currently do not have any Arizona alumni in the program but do hold a commitment from three-star wide receiver Shawn Miller of IMG Academy who spent his Freshman season at Saguaro high school. Nebraska was able to contain the Illini offense to just 14 points in the first half but couldn’t hold them for too long as the Cornhuskers lost by eight, 30-22. Robinson contributed four total tackles in the loss and looks for an extended role in his second season in Lincoln.

Fresno State vs UConn

Sources say that in the time it takes you to read this sentence, Fresno State will have scored again. The Bulldogs welcomed the Huskies to Jim Sweeney Field and once kickoff came, the hospitality left. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead holding the Huskies to an abysmal 39 total yards to that point in the game. Once the second half came, Fresno State called off the dogs just enough to only score 14 points in the half including a touchdown reception for Raymond Pauwels Jr. The former Millennium tight end had 20 yards on three receptions and looks to add more as the season progresses. The Bulldogs and Pauwels next game is against Oregon, September 4.

Hawaii vs UCLA

The Rainbow Warriors made their first trip of the season to the mainland and UCLA gave quite the welcome to the new season for them. Within the first eight minutes of the game, the Bruins jumped out to a 17-0 lead and were containing the Rainbow Warriors to negative yardage by that point in the game. As the game continued the yardage discrepancy was cut but not the deficit on the scoreboard as the Bruins offense was clicking on all cylinders. The Rainbow Warriors relied on Chandler alum Dae Dae Hunter to get the offense going, but his seven catches and 39 total yards as the featured back wasn’t enough as the Bruins defense contained his explosiveness all game. Hunter and the Rainbow Warriors hope some home cooking on September 4 against FCS opponent Portland State will kickstart the stagnant offense and move them into the win column.

UTEP at New Mexico State

The battle of I-10 was less of a battle and more of a domination as the Aggies were thoroughly whooped by their first FBS opponent in over 20 months. The Miners made the trip west and quickly built up a first half lead of 20-3. As the second half kicked off, the emergence of sophomore wide receiver and Maricopa high school alum Jacob Cowing was felt as he took a 59 yard reception to the end zone. Cowing and the Miners finished with a 30-3 victory and Cowing himself had five receptions for 158 yards to go along with the touchdown. Cowing throughout camp and after the first game of the season has emerged as the top wide receiver in the Miners offense and looks to have a breakout season in El Paso.

Southern Utah vs San Jose State

Nick Starkel has entered Hunter Renfroe levels of college experience. He’s a dark horse Heisman trophy candidate and as long as he plays as well as he did against the Thunderbirds he’ll have a legitimate shot. In order for the Spartans and Starkel himself to have success he’ll need to trust his offensive line. A line that is led by Senior Tyler Stevens, a Hamilton high school alum. Stevens and the Spartans offensive line did not allow a single sack and led an offense that had 543 total yards and 45 points. Stevens has been described by coaches as the leader of the line and his leadership will determine whether or not the Spartans can win the Mountain West conference through their offense.

