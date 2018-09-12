This past Saturday I watched the Mountain Pointe Pride take on the Bingham Miners (Utah) in the Polynesian Football Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada. Down seven late in the 4th quarter on a 4th and 22 play, Pride quarterback Nick Wallerstedt threw a lob up to wide receiver Ahmen Williams, who snagged the ball out of the air for a 31 yard gain to the Miners’ 5 yard line. After three unsuccessful running plays, Wallerstedt dropped back to pass on 4th and goal and threw a quick slant to Williams, but a Miners’ defensive back undercut the route and the pass fell incomplete. Bingham held on to defeat the Pride 21-14 moving Mountain Pointe to 1-2 on the season.

Cody Cameron

Standout Players

2019 Mountain Pointe WR Ahmen Williams (6-4, 180)

Ahmen Williams might be Mountain Pointe’s best overall athlete. The quarterback turned wide receiver made his first start in his Varsity career at the wideout position this past Saturday and Williams did not disappoint. Midway through the 1st quarter, Wallerstedt threw up a 50/50 ball to Williams who caught it over a Bingham defender for a touchdown. Williams showed tremendous body control and hand eye coordination by acrobatically twisting his body over to the sideline and snagging the football right over the defenders helmet.

All eyes are going to be on Mountain Pointe as they try to avoid starting the season 1-3. Ahmen Williams moving to WR to give Nick Wallerstedt another weapon is somethign that might help them against Hamilton on Friday. (via @CodyTCameron) pic.twitter.com/wmQ3bt8F1L — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 12, 2018

2019 Mountain Pointe DT Isaiah Anderson (6-1, 290)

I am a big fan of Isaiah Anderson. Anderson matched Bingham’s tough physical style of football by shredding through double team blocks and making two huge plays behind the line of scrimmage. Anderson was phenomenal on Saturday night, finishing the game with six tackles and two tackles for loss.

2019 Mountain Pointe DE Kenneth Lofton (6-3, 220)

Kenneth Lofton came up with two fumble recoveries in the 1st half that gave the Pride great field position; one that lead to a touchdown. When the Pride defense needed a big play the most, Lofton delivered. Lofton had a nose for the football finishing the game with 6 tackles and two fumble recoveries. The athletic Senior is a flat-out playmaker for the Pride defensively.

The Good

I am a big believer in having your best athletes on the field at all times. Ahmen Williams is one of the Pride’s best athletes. Having him join a receiving core that is highlighted by Dominque Davis and Jathan Washington could become a deadly trio for secondaries to try and game plan for. Davis is rapidly becoming one of the best vertical threats in the class of 2020 and Washington played very well in the slot against Bingham. Adding Williams to this unit will only benefit this Mountain Pointe offense.

The Bad

The Bingham Miners absolutely stuffed the Pride’s rushing attack on Saturday night. Defensively, Bingham has four players in their front seven that will sign to Power 5 schools on signing day. They have two defensive tackles who sliced through gaps and closed the A and B gaps pretty much all night long. The Pride struggled tremendously against this defense finishing the game with a combined rushing total of 39 carries for 48 yards, a 1.1 YPC average. The Bingham Miners came into this game ranked the #15 team in the nation according to the Maxpreps writer’s poll. The Pride will not face another team like this on their regular season schedule.

The Ugly

The Pride are 1-2 and they host a 2-2 Hamilton Huskies team next Friday night. These two teams haven't faced each other since the 2014 season where the Huskies defeated the Pride 30-10. Hamilton’s a tough team loaded with talent. If the Pride lose this football game and drop to 1-3, that will be a very “ugly” start to their season. Here’s the bright side: Defensive coordinator Conrad Hamilton’s defense is starting to gel together. The Pride’s defense forced three turnovers on Saturday night and held a very talented offense to just 21 points. Offensively, Coach Zoe and Coach Trace Carroll do a fantastic job with the offensive line and running backs. If those groups start to get into a groove, Mountain Pointe will be just fine.

Keep An Eye On

6-0, 170 ATH Eli Sanders (2021) Sanders’ touches were limited on Saturday night but the Sophomore had a big game a week again against Mountain View, Mesa rushing for 83 yards on 5 carries for a touchdown. Sanders has gifted track speed and his running style is a nice compliment to that of Senior running back Jakim Mckinney. Watch out for Sanders as we get deeper into the season.

Quotable

“I think we just need to really get into a rhythm. I don’t think we’ve really found a rhythm yet (offensively). Once we find a rhythm with all the weapons we have I think we could be special.” -Mountain Pointe Pride Head Coach Rich Wellbrock

Up Next