Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

This past Friday night I made the 45-mile trek southeast to Casa Grande to watch Head Coach Jake Barro’s Casa Grande Cougars take on the Walden Grove Red Wolves. Led by a four touchdown performance from Sophomore QB Angel Flores, the Cougars rolled to a 33-21 victory moving them to 2-2 on the season.

Standout Players

Class of 2022 Casa Grande QB Angel Flores (6’1, 210)

Angel Flores (Ralph Amsden)

This was my first time watching Angel Flores in person and I left the field Friday night very impressed. Flores has great size for a Sophomore and throws an accurate deep ball. Flores had a field day, throwing for three TDs and running for one, as he turned up field on a speed option that put the Cougars up 14-0 in the second quarter. The Class of 2022 QB position looks loaded, and Angel Flores is a name you’ll definitely want to remember. “I have to give it up to my line, they did a phenomenal job tonight,” Flores said. “I just had trust in my receivers that they would go up there and get the ball. That’s what they did tonight and I’m proud of them.”

Casa Grande Class of ‘22 QB @angelf17_ Keeps it on the speed option, cuts up and punches it in for 6. Casa Grande extends it’s lead to 14-0 over Walden Grove in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @CoachBarro pic.twitter.com/6y1xvF9gvj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Class of 2020 Casa Grande WR Darrell Penn (5’8, ?)

Darrell Penn (Ralph Amsden)

Darrell Penn had a night to remember. The Senior WR proved to the state that he’s a big-time playmaker as he took a pass over the middle in the second quarter to pay dirt by juking out and out-running half of Walden Grove’s defense. Penn also gassed passed a Walden Grove CB on a 9-route late in the fourth quarter for his 2nd touchdown reception of the game; a touchdown that sealed the victory for Casa Grande. “We just did what we had to do tonight,” said Penn. “We practiced this the whole week, over Summer and all of that.”

Casa Grande QB @angelf17_ rolls right and throws a dart to WR Darrell Penn who does the rest by making a couple defenders miss as he gallops into the end zone for a TD. Casa Grande leads Walden Grove 7-0 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/7CMCUrgfeN — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Class of 2020 Casa Grande WR/DB Cole Auza (5’8, 160)

Cole Auza (Cody Cameron)

Cole Auza made numerous plays on both sides of the ball for the Cougars. The Senior came flying from his Safety position to cut in front of a Red Wolves’ WR to break-up a 4thdown pass in the Red Zone in the 1stQuarter. Auza also torched a Casa Grande CB to haul in a TD reception right before the 1sthalf ended to extend the Cougars lead to 21-7. “I felt like that was a pretty big play because it gave us more confidence going into the 2ndhalf,” said Auza. “The corner was pressing me so hard and then he’d just stay inside. It was an easy pass for Angel to make with our good (offensive) line.”

Casa Grande QB @angelf17_ floats up a tear drop dime into the out-stretched arms of WR Cole Auza for a TD. Casa Grande leads Walden Grove 21-7 at the Half @AZHSFB @CoachBarro pic.twitter.com/NQFQVGJXJ1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Class of 2020 Walden Grove WR/DB Jordan Lopez (6’2, 210)

Jordan Lopez (Ralph Amsden)

Jordan Lopez is a dude. The Red Wolves Senior showed off his tremendous athleticism in the 4thQ by snagging a pass over the middle between two DBs and then out-running two more as he galloped into the end zone for a touchdown. Lopez was the go-to target on offense anytime Walden Grove needed a big play. Defensively, Lopez came up huge in the start of the 3rdQuarter as he read the QBs eyes and dove left under-cutting a route and picking off the pass for an INT.

Lopez show here in the 2nd half‼️ QB @Alex_lopez_88 drops in a beautiful pass over the middle to @jopez28 who makes a great catch in traffic and scoots into the End Zone to cut the lead to 27-21 in the 4th Q @AZHSFB @FB_RedWolves pic.twitter.com/zqszHqhdih — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Class of 2021 Walden Grove LB Sebastian Adamski (5’10, 210)

Heading into this game Adamski had 32 total tackles on the season. I don’t know how many he finished with Friday night, but it looked like he had a million. Adamski has a nose for the ball carrier. He does a great job of reading his keys and shooting gaps. Adamski had the hit of the night as he shed off a blocker, came through the alley and just popped a Casa Grande running back. Adamski had multiple tackles in the backfield as well.

Class of 2020 Walden Grove QB Alex Lopez 6’1 195

Alex Lopez (Ralph Amsden)

After the Walden Grove offense got off to a slow start in the 1sthalf, Alex Lopez turned it up big-time in the 3rdand 4thQuarters. On their first possession in the 2ndHalf, Lopez pulled a read-option and cruised down the right sideline for a 42-yard TD run to make it a one score game. Lopez also threw a couple darts in the 2ndhalf for long gains to extend Walden Grove drives. Lopez finished the night with two total TDs.

Class of ‘20 @FB_RedWolves QB @Alex_lopez_88 keeps it on a read option and turns on the gas pedal, racing down the right sidelines for a 42-yard TD run. Walden Grove cuts the leads to 21-14 in the 3rd @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/e72yGDOKcl — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Cody's Game Notes

Big Win for the Cougars

Casa Grande needed this one. This was a game Case Grande lost last season 28-26, and after starting the season 1-2, this was almost a must win for the Cougars. They have something really special in Angel Flores. The young gun-slinger does not play like a Sophomore QB at all, and with a couple talented weapons, this offense has a chance to put up some major points on the board this Fall. Coach Barro’s squad has very win-able games the next two weeks but they have a tough stretch late as 3 of their last 4 opponents include Salpointe Catholic, Sahuaro, and Canyon Del Oro.

Casa Grande head coach Jake Barro on his team’s 33-21 win over Walden Grove pic.twitter.com/ISlfsQqceQ — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 14, 2019

Limit the Big Plays

Walden Grove has some talented players on both sides of the football. Their offensively line impressed me especially in pass protection, and their front 7 is stout defensively. They gave up some big plays and they’ll have to get some guys healthy in the next couple of weeks. They face an undefeated Nogales squad next week and then face one of the best RBs in 4A in Glendale’s Kevin Daniels right after. Keep the head up, watch and learn in the film room, and get after it on the practice field. Walden Grove has a phenomenal coaching staff and I know they’ll do just that.

Walden Grove Head Coach Corey Noble talks about why he thinks his team’s flaws in their 33-21 loss at Casa Grande are correctable. pic.twitter.com/6daKPRaREW — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 14, 2019

Who to Watch

Class of 2020 Walden Grove LB Rick Avelar III (6’1, 230)

Rick Avelar III (Ralph Amsden)

I’m a huge fan of Avelar. He possesses great size and strength, and he just obliterates opposing running backs. When Avelar comes downhill to make a tackle, he does a great job of driving his hips through contact and never stopping his feet. I’d love to watch this young man play at the next level, he’s a great football player.

Watch the play from ILB #42 @Rick_Avelar42. Avelar scrapes over the top off a block and just stuffs the Casa Grande QB turning up inside. @FB_RedWolves pic.twitter.com/m43Ii7E77y — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 14, 2019

Quotable

“We just have to stay focused,” said Casa Grande QB Angel Flores in our post-game interview. “Keep being sharp in practice, practice is what’s really going to help us and it will prepare us for our games.”

Up Next