Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

This past Friday night I went out to Scottsdale to watch one of the best rivalry games in the state, as the Saguaro Sabercats took on the Chaparral Firebirds. After trailing 17-7 at the half, Saguaro scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, and rolled to a 38-24 victory.

Photo Gallery

Standout Players

2020 Saguaro CB/RB Kelee Ringo (6’3, 204)

Kelee Ringo (Cody Cameron)

Kelee Ringo is special. He has world-class speed and he’s a big-time playmaker. All of that was on full display last Friday night. The senior 5-Star rushed for 160 yards and scored two second half touchdowns, igniting the flame that sparked the Saguaro offense. He also showed off his ball-hawking skills by picking off a Chaparral pass in the third quarter- he read the QB’s eyes, passed off the post to the safety, and jumped a flat-route. When it comes to athleticism, Ringo has that “it” factor that separates the very good players and the great players.

Kelee Ringo Shoots out of a cannon and explodes right up the middle for his 2nd rushing TD of the game @KeleeRingo Saguaro grabs their first lead of the game 24–17 over Chap with 8:27 left in the game @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @saguarofootball pic.twitter.com/HA8S3fHdpd — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

2020 Saguaro LB Will Shaffer (6’1, 220)

I’ve said this for a while now, but I truly think Shaffer is the best linebacker in the entire state. Shaffer made multiple plays in the backfield and was also excellent in pass coverage. I’ve also seen Shaffer take on a major leadership role this season. He was consistently putting his players in the right position and encouraging his teammates when Saguaro was trailing in the first half. Shaffer lead the team with 11 total tackles, two of those tackles were for loss. He also hauled in a first quarter TD for the Sabercats.

Will Shaffer comes off a block and absolutely stuffs the Chaparral double pass attempt. Big-time play for the #ASU commit @chillwill_8 @DevilsDigest @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/7YEpgklt0k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

2020 Saguaro CB Cameron Nash (5’10, 170)

This past Summer, Saguaro DB Jacobe Covington told me that he thought Cam Nash was really going to shine this Fall. He was right. Nash’s incredible footwork and fast feet were all in full display as he broke-up a couple big passes, t-stepping and under-cutting routes in the 2nd half. He also came up on a pass attempt in the flat and just absolutely stuck Chaparral’s RB for a tackle for minimal gain. “We just knew if we settled down and played our game that everything would fall into place for us,” said Nash. “We did that in the second half and you see the result.”

Great T-Step and drive on the football from Saguaro CB @TheCamNash to break up the pass pic.twitter.com/iK1qYTniEt — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

2020 Chaparral WR Tommy Christakos (6’4, 210)

Tommy Christakos had missed the first four weeks of the season because of an injury. In his first game back, Christakos accounted for almost 3/4 of Chaparral’s points. In the first half alone, Christakos kicked a FG, hauled in a long TD reception, and also threw a TD on a 4th down reverse that gave Chaparral it’s largest lead of the game. The Firebird senior and Cal commit looked solid in his first game back, and once he’s back to 100%, he’ll once again be a nightmare for secondaries across the state of Arizona.

Gusty call pays off big time for Chap‼️ on a 4th and goal @tommychristakos takes the reverse, rolls right and hits a wide open Wes Mason for a Chap TD. @ChapfootballAZ leads 17-7 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/1zoTgwK27Q — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

2022 Chaparral QB Brayten Silbor

For back-to-back weeks I’ve watched QBs from the Class of ’22 play, and both times now I’ve left impressed. Silbor got the start once again for injured Senior and Ohio State QB Jack Miller, except this time Silbor had to face one of the most talented secondaries in the state. He looked calm, cool, and collected throughout the entire football game. Silbor completed 23 passes for 301 yards and a TD. He threw nicely on the run and he delivered his passes with accuracy. The moment wasn’t too big for him and he put Chaparral in a position to win this football game. Chilly’s told me for a while now that he thinks Silbor is going to be a very good QB. If Silbor continues to play like this, he will be.

.@ChapfootballAZ QB @BraytenSilbor rolls right on the play-action pass and drops in a dime to WR @tommychristakos streaking across the middle for a Chap TD. Firebirds lead Saguaro 10-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/nMTO4C9dAo — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

2020 Chaparral Safety Ben Eddleblute (6’0, 155)

Eddleblute balled out big-time in the Chaparral secondary on Friday night. The Senior safety showed off his long range by sprinting across the field and diving to break-up a would-be TD catch in the third quarter. He didn’t stop there. Plays later he broke-up a pass right near the goal-line by ripping it out of the receiver’s hands right as they fell on the ground. Very impressive performance from Eddleblute.

Man @BEddleblute is ballin right now I’m the Chap secondary. He flys to the Fade route and breaks up the pass right near the end zone pic.twitter.com/C8zQZIL4hO — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

Cody's Game Notes

Firebirds’ Future

With the loss Chaparral moves to 2-2 on the season. The rest of their schedule is no cake walk as they still have to face a pair of 3-1 teams and a pair of 4-1 teams in the next coming weeks. There were some bright spots to take away from this game. Offensively, Chaparral showed that they can move the ball, control the clock, and compete against one of the state’s best defenses even without their starting QB. Their secondary looked really good as they held Saguaro’s QB to only 6 completions and a 40% completion rating. Firebirds’ CB Kamdan Hightower is a phenomenal athlete who continues to play well this season. Once Chaparral regroups and gets healthy, I think this can be a deadly team in the 6A play-offs.

INT CHAP‼️ Kam Hightower just doing Kam Hightower things, plays the deep ball perfectly and snags it to give @ChapfootballAZ possession late in the 1st Half @HightowerKamdan The UC Davis commit playing extremely well in the first 2 Quarters. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/PgLpat1cbb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 21, 2019

Saguaro’s Pros and Cons

Defensively, Saguaro shot themselves in the foot multiple times in the 1sthalf with pass interference, roughing the passer, and personal foul penalties that extended Chaparral offensive drives. Senior LB Will Shaffer said Head Coach Jason Mohns’ halftime speech was all about execution. “He said we had to come out and execute better, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot on offense and defense with stupid penalties,” said Shaffer. “After that pep talk, we definitely got riled up. We came out in the 2ndhalf and handled that business.” The Saguaro’s offensive line’s run blocking looked better than ever as they created holes big enough for cars to drive through. They were a big reason why the Sabercats rushed for over 330 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry. Defensively they tightened up too by limiting the penalties and forcing turnovers on two consecutive Chaparral drives in the 2ndhalf. Still there’s a lot of things that this Saguaro team can work on and Coach Mohns made that very clear to the team in his post-game speech. At the end of the day, this is a program that won’t settle with just making it to the Super 8, the players and that staff want to win that whole thing. They have the athletes and the staff to compete with anybody in this state, they just have to put it all together.

Who to Watch

2022 Saguaro DB Javen Jacobs (5’10, 178)

Jacobs’ may be young, but man is he a good athlete. Jacobs’ came up with one of the biggest plays of the game as he came up to make a tackle and stripped the Chaparral ball carrier to cause a fumble in the second half. He’s got speed, good range, and solid playmaking abilities. He finished with 5 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass knockdown in the win.

Quotable

“Definitely need to become a more disciplined team,” said Will Shaffer. “Playing with more intensity in the beginning of the game instead of being down and having to come back. Just building on big wins like this, we just have to take it week-by-week and run the table the rest of the season.”

Up Next