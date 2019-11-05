Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

This past Friday night I drove out to Chandler to watch one of the best rivalries in the entire state. This game did not disappoint. Trailing 38-35 with 17 seconds left in the game, Chandler Senior RB Daveon Hunter stretched over the goal-line from 1-yard out for the game-winning TD, clinching a perfect season for the Wolves as they finish the year a perfect 10-0.

Dae Dae Hunter (@Daveon4l) punches it in from a yard out to give Chandler the lead. Wolves lead Hamilton 42-38 with 17 seconds left @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @FTBL_Boosters pic.twitter.com/OQx0K52UGh — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

Standout Players

2020 Chandler RB Daveon (Dae Dae) Hunter (5’10, 200)

Chandler’s backfield has featured many talented running backs in recent years; add Hunter as another to that long list. Hunter is a powerful back who gets north quickly with 1 to 2 cuts. He has a great burst of speed and he consistently makes the first tackler miss. Hunter had a huge night on Friday, rushing for 207 yards on 21 carries and 4 TDs. Hunter has now rushed for 30 TDs in his Senior season. Hunter currently holds only one FBS offer, but the farther Chandler goes into the post-season, more eyes will be on him. I’d expect that number to change come December.

Dae Dae Hunter (@Daveon4l) all gas no breaks as he slices through Hamilton’s defense for a 50 + yard TD run. Hamilton’s lead cut to 35-28 with 10:42 left in the game @AZHSFB @FTBL_Boosters pic.twitter.com/rGDFBEM6Rr — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

2020 Chandler FS Gunner Maldonado (5’11, 185)

I love watching great DB play, especially from Free Safeties. It’s the position I played back in my playing days. They’re the QB of the secondary, and most of the time, they’re the most athletic player on the defense. After watching a lot of film and seeing Maldonado in person over the years, he’d receive my vote for DB of the year. He’s extremely athletic, he covers the entire field, he’s a sure tackler, and he’s a big-time playmaker. He had a 4thQ interception where he out-jumped one of the best WRs in the entire state. There’s not too many DBs at the High School level that can make that play. Maldonado finished with 7 total tackles and a key interception. “The Seniors gathered everybody up and the coaches put us in situations to make plays…” said Maldonado in our post-game interview. “We really just came together as a team and this was probably our biggest team bonding game this year. This was very important for us.”

A true Power 5 FS right here. Chandler Senior Safety @gjett03 stays back and leaps up to snag the INT to get the ball back for the Wolves. Game tied at 35 with 6 mins left @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/6IxP8KDfoB — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

2020 Chandler LB Malik Reed (6’2, 225)



From ArizonaVarsity Recruiting Analyst Alec Simpson

#Wisconsin Linebacker Commit Malik Reed with an impressive night for Chandler. Was showing that true sideline to sideline play and was a major leader for the Wolves defense. Wisconsin fans have a lot to be excited about in the Arizona product. @AZHSFB @malik_tbc @alow_33 pic.twitter.com/dnscfFIwzy — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) November 2, 2019

100% agree with Alec here. Reed is an absolute stud and he dropped the hammer on Hamilton RBs on a few running plays. Reed finished with 13 total tackles in the win.

Malik Reed making his presence felt here in the 1st Q‼️‼️ @malik_tbc pic.twitter.com/lvkgGNThit — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

2020 Hamilton QB Nick Arvay (5’11,185)

Arvay is every bit of the real deal. Arvay lit up Chandler’s defense in the 1st half, throwing two long TDs passes and also taking one 50 plus yards to the house with his legs. Arvay throws a beautiful spiral and he has great touch on his deep ball. Arvay has shown this season that he can play at a high level and perform against any defense in the state. Whatever school that lands Arvay at the next level will be getting one heck of a QB and a fiery competitor.

Senior QB @NickArvay7 floats one up to WR @BrendenRice who beats two DBs for a opening drive @Husky_Football7 TD. Hamilton leads Chandler 7-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/9wg34KsQ2J — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

2020 Hamilton WR Brenden Rice (6’3, 208)



There were people around the state that questioned Brenden Rice’s speed last year. He heard the noise, put his head down, and ran 10.78 100-meter dash. That speed was on full display in the 1st half as he beat two DBs on a corner-route for his first TD, then torched a Wolves’ DB on a 9-route for his second TD. It’s been awesome to see Rice develop over the years and I know Colorado’s WR’s Coach Darrin Chiaverini can’t wait for Rice to get to Boulder. Rice isn’t done though, I know he’ll be looking forward to this Centennial match-up.

Brenden Rice is blowing the top off of Chandler’s secondary right now. QB @NickArvay7 drops a dime into the out-stretched arms of @BrendenRice for the duos 2nd TD connection in the 1st Half. @Husky_Football7 lead 21-7 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @CoachChev6 pic.twitter.com/LjI23zU8y6 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

Key Moment of the Game

Bryant Jackson (Cody Cameron)

Trailing 35-28 in the fourth quarter, Chandler Senior Bryant Jackson busted through Hamilton’s line and blocked a punted giving the Wolves tremendous filed position. Chandler’s Junior RB Eli Sanders scored a few plays later to tie the game. “Coming into the play I had a really good drive and I was really getting physical off the line,” said Jackson in our post-game interview. “I knew what I had to come and do. It turned out to be what it was.”

Wolves Continue to lead the Pack

Chandler hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent since September of 2017. Until I see that happen again, they’ll be my favorite to win it all in the Open 8. The Wolves’ Classes of ’21 and ’22 are loaded, and a lot of those younger starters now have a full regular season of game experience under their belt. When Chandler needed QB Mikey Keene to make plays the most on Friday night, the Junior delivered. Keene was absolute money while trailing in the Wolves’ final scoring drive, hitting his WRs with perfect accuracy to move the chains with a minute left to play in the game. This is a well-coached team who can beat you in many ways. It’s almost time to see if one of these other powerhouse programs can knock them off the throne.

On 3rd and 10 @MikeyKeene1 unleashes a bomb to @k2gocrazy on a corner route for a big gain. Hamilton leads Chandler 38-35 with 42.5 seconds left in the gain @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/KVQEfSzBgL — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

.@MikeyKeene1 throws a bullet to @jalenrichmond3 and he’s down at the 1-yard line with 20 seconds left pic.twitter.com/xcBic7Pkdu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

Husky’s Honors

Give the whole Hamilton staff Coaches of the Year honors. This is a program that went 3-7 and missed the play-offs for the first time in school history last year. Now their an 8-2 program that's headed into the Open 8. What these players and coaches have been able to accomplish this season is nothing short of amazing. It’s a group full of talented athletes, who have bought into a culture of hard work, preparation, focus, and toughness. Huge props to Head Coach Mike Zdebski and his staff for what they’ve been able to do in one off-season. A lot of people are already counting the Huskies out after it was revealed that their first round match-up in the Open 8 would be against Centennial. Don’t count this team out. Centennial hasn’t faced an offense like this since they played Mater Dei. If the Huskies can win the turnover battle and convert on third downs, they might pull off the first round upset.

Who to Watch

Shough is one of the best two-way players in the state in the Class of ’21. He’s a tremendous athlete who never leaves the field. Shough hauled in a TD pass on a quick-out late in the 3rdQ that put the Huskies up by two scores. He also made plays all over the field in the Secondary. Shough has an early offer from NAU, but after a full year of Varsity tape, I’d expect that offer list to climb this off-season.

Hamilton answers right back. QB @NickArvay7 rolls right and throws a strike to @brady_shough for a @Husky_Football7 TD. Hamilton leads Chandler 35-21 with 4:35 left in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/fNSIlkeXUc — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019

