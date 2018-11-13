Last Friday I went out to Chandler to watch the #1 Chandler Wolves take on the #8 Mountain Pointe Pride in the 6A State Quarterfinals. Led by a 6 touchdown performance from Senior RB and California Bear commit DeCarlos Brooks, the Wolves cruised to a 49-21 victory advancing them to the 6A State Semi-Finals, where they will face the #5 Highland Hawks.

Paul Mason

Standout Players

2019 Chandler RB DeCarlos Brooks (5’11, 195)

DeCarlos Brooks put up video game numbers on Friday night and it looked like he was playing on Rookie mode. Brooks absolutely shredded Mountain Pointe’s defense averaging over 8 yards per carry. Brooks finished the night with 317 all-purpose yards and 6 total touchdowns (5 rushing, and 1 receiving). The Cal commit balled out big time against a stout front 7.

2019 Chandler DB David Eppinger (5’10, 185)

There’s not a whole lot of things that David Eppinger can't do. He’s a great cover corner who can come up and play the run extremely well. That was evident on Friday night. Eppinger showed big play making ability by picking off a Mountain Pointe pass in the red zone early in the 2nd Half. Eppinger also finished the night recording 7 tackles.

2019 Chandler LB Javan Ah Quin (5’9, 185)

All-around tremendous defensive player for the Wolves. Javan makes plays sideline to sideline, consistently making his presence felt around the Pride ball carriers. Javan finished with 6 tackles and a huge 2nd quarter Interception.

2020 Mountain Pointe WR Dominque Davis (6’2, 170)

Davis had one of the nicest catches I've seen this season, snatching a pass right over a Chandler DB’s helmet for a 2nd Half TD. He also torched a CB in the 1st quarter for a TD. Davis finished with the 6 catches for 72 yards and 2 TDs. Davis has emerged as one of the state’s top WRs for the class of 2020. Can’t wait to see what he does next year for the Pride.

2020 Mountain Pointe LB Rashion Hodge (6’2, 225)

Rashion Hodge is just an absolute tank in the middle for Mountain Pointe. I’ve watched Hodge play three times this season, and the growth he’s made from Week 1 is pretty awesome to see. He has a natural ability to sniff out which hole a ball carrier is going too and man does he lower the boom when gets there. He’ll be the centerpiece of that defense next season.

2019 Mountain Pointe CB Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson (6’2, 180)

I love watching and covering shutdown CBs. LPJ is one of the best DBs I've seen in this entire football season. He’s long, he’s fast, and his foot work when a WR makes his break is always one step ahead. LPJ had multiple pass deflections and also picked off a 3rd quarter pass, giving the Pride great field position. He will make a huge impact in the PAC 12, Utah is getting a good one.

The Good

Chandler came into this game with a couple of their star players banged up. A lot of starters were sidelined due to injuries and the Wolves still went out and defeated a very talented Mountain Pointe team by 28 points. So many players stepped up for Chandler on Friday night, the Wolves got a ton of contributions from their 2nd string players who started.

The Bad

Mountain Pointe finished with a 7-5 record in Head Coach’s Rich Wellbrock’s first year with the program. The Pride suffered 3 of those losses by a combined score of 10 points this season. They win one of those football games and they probably don’t see the Wolves in the Quarterfinals. The Pride had an extremely talented Senior class this season and the “bad” thing about this is we will never see those Seniors play another snap of High School football again. Anthony Dedrick, Kenneth Lofton, Jerrick Dickson, Jakim Mckinney and Isaiah Anderson are damn good football players. It’s going to be hard to replace a lot of those players.

Keep An Eye On

2019 Chandler WR Jacob De La Torre (5’8, 165) De La Torre stepped up big time on a few plays, picking up crucial 3rd downs on a couple nice catches that continued Chandler offensive drives. De La Torre is a shifty WR who creates separation with his quickness. The Wolves will need more production just like that as they continue their postseason run.

Up Next