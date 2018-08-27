Queen Creek was able to hang tough with Chandler for three quarters, but the Wolves overpowered the Bulldogs late to earn their first victory of the season, 49-21. Devin Larsen played disciplined, poised football to keep Queen Creek in the game, but seemed to take some chances to try and get his team back into the game late, and it resulted in four second half turnovers. Chandler used their formidable running game to put the game away late. Here are some news, notes and observations from last Friday's game at Austin Field.

Ralph Amsden

Standout Players

2019 RB DeCarlos Brooks (5-11,195)

DeCarlos Brooks came into the season with high expectations, taking over as the feature back for the state's premier program, and having committed to Cal before the start of the season. What I hoped to see more of from Brooks this season was a back that does more than accelerate through the hole, but one that also shows patience, and an ability to escape pressure behind the line of scrimmage. After 209 yards and 3 TDs on 24 carries, I think it's safe to say that I've seen some growth in Brooks' ability to see the field while carrying the ball.

One of the most improved aspects of DeCarlos Brooks' ability as a RB is yards after contact. In 2017 he ate up yards in open space. This year, he's showing that he can make his own space if he needs to. pic.twitter.com/D9SzP5o7MN — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 27, 2018

2020 ATH Gunner Maldonado (6-0, 195)

This was Gunner Maldonado's breakout game. Chandler moved Maldonado to play both sides of the ball, something Head Coach Shaun Aguano rarely does, to give the Wolves an added dimension of speed in the passing game. He made sure to not slack off on defense, while giving Chandler the offensive boost they were hoping for. His final stat line: 8 catches for 196 yards and 2 TDS, as well as an interception and fumble recovery on defense.

Gunner Maldonado Ralph Amsden

2019 DE Max Sandlin (6-3, 220)

Max Sandlin's stats don't reflect the type of game he had against Queen Creek. The main reason Devin Larsen was never able to get comfortable, was that Sandlin was at times, completely unblockable.

2020 LB Malik Reed (6-2, 215)

I've watched Malik Reed in 7 on 7 play, and he's definitely impressive in coverage when the pads aren't on. I was curious to see, however, if he had the physicality to match his athleticism when the pads were on. The thing I liked most about Reed is that despite not having a ton of varsity experience, he still seemed to know exactly where to be to have the biggest impact the defensive scheme allowed for. He also impressed me in his ability to track the ballcarrier. Reed finished with a sack and a tackle for a loss.

2019 RB Dylan Borja (5-8, 165)

Dylan Borja had a big junior season, and is expected to be one of the biggest reasons why Queen Creek will have an easy transition to 6A. He didn't disappoint on Friday night, scoring twice and amassing 89 total yards on just 14 touches. It might not seem like much, but the last time Chandler gave up 2+ TDs to a starting RB was 6 games ago against Mesa Mountain View in the 2017 playoffs.

Dylan Borja Ralph Amsden

2020 DB Zane Lalama (5-11, 185)

I really enjoyed watching Zane Lalama play the passing lanes against Chandler. He tipped away a ball before halftime that would have been a TD pass, and finished the game with 23 total tackles, a TFL and a sack.

Zane Lalama Ralph Amsden

The Good

I was a big fan of the way Queen Creek hung in against Chandler despite lacking the overwhelming team speed of the Wolves at the skill positions. The back 7, led by Fritzny Niclasse, did a fantastic job of staying at home and wrapping up once the ball got to the second level. Despite the dam finally breaking in the 4th quarter, I think there's a lot of encouraging things for the Bulldogs to build on defensively.

Fritzny Niclasse Ralph Amsden

The Bad

Chandler's running game seems to be working, but the team wants to pass the ball, and they want to involve guys like Brayden Liebrock to make sure they're clicking on all cylinders. The Jacob Conover-to-Brayden Liebrock connection that tore apart opposing defenses in last year's playoffs, and all year long in 7-on-7 play, hasn't been working as well as Chandler would like. Liebrock is only averaging 6.5 yards per reception on the season. Hopefully the addition of Gunner Maldonado tot he offense frees up Liebrock over the middle.

The Ugly

This week I want to present a different kind of ugly- as in, it is going to get very ugly for defenses if Jaheim Brown-Taylor figures out what to do once he's got the ball in his hands. I've seen plenty of players with next-level speed and acceleration. Jake Smith. Kelee Ringo. Ryan Johnson. Paul Lucas. Perhaps none of them have the ability to hit and keep top speed the way Brown-Taylor does. The more Chandler incorporates Brown-Taylor into the offense, the more he'll know how to navigate the open field when his wheels are spinning.

Keep an Eye On

2021 Queen Creek DE Isaia Glass is 6-4, 225, and can play on both sides of the ball. His high energy play got under the skin of Chandler's offensive line on Friday. Expect big things from Glass as the year unfolds. 2021 Chandler RB Jeremiah Taylor had two carries for 38 yards and a TD at the end of the game for Chandler. Taylor is 6-2, 220 and looks physically able to compete amongst a field full of seniors.

Isaiah Glass Ralph Amsden

Quotable

"Devin Larsen is a talented quarterback, and a big kid. In the second half we were able to get pressure on him and pressure is the key to our defense." -Chandler Head Coach Shaun Aguano

Moving Forward

Chandler (1-1) hosts Mesa (0-2) on 8/31. Queen Creek (1-1) travels to Cesar Chavez (1-1) on 8/31.

