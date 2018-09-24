This past Friday night I drove out to the East Valley to watch the Highland Hawks take on the Desert Vista Thunder in a matchup between two undefeated 6A programs. Led by a three touchdown performance by Senior quarterback Kaleb Herbert, the Hawks outscored the Thunder 28-14 in the 2nd half, as they rolled to a 45-24 victory, remaining undefeated, moving to 6-0 on the season.

Standout Players

2019 Highland QB Kaleb Herbert (5-11, 165)

The commander of this Hawks’ offense and one of their top leaders is Kaleb Herbert. Herbert showed off his dual-threat ability Friday night using his arm and his legs to make big play after big play. Herbert showed great accuracy rolling right and throwing a dart to WR Noah Burdick for one of his three touchdown passes on the night. Herbert’s leadership and talent are big reasons why this Hawks team is 6-0.

2019 Highland WR Noah Burdick (6-1, 190)

Noah Burdick had himself a night to remember. The Senior wide-out hauled in three touchdown passes including an over the shoulder grab where Burdick toe touched the corner of the end zone right by the pylon for an acrobatic touchdown. Burdick is a great talent and on Friday night he proved why he’s one of Herbert’s go-to targets anywhere on the field

2019 Highland S Cade Camac (6-1, 190)

Cade Camac came away with what might have been the biggest play of the game when he blocked a punt that was scooped up by Hawks’ Junior Ja’sean Lee for a touchdown, giving the Hawks the lead right before halftime. Camac also intercepted a pass early in the 4th Quarter, spoiling any last hope Desert Vista had at making a comeback.

2020 Highland LB/RB Daniel Wood (5’10, 205)

Daniel Wood tore it up in the first half. Wood tracked down the Thunder quarterback twice in the 1st half, coming up with huge sacks stopping the Thunder’s offensive drives. The Junior is a force on both sides of the football for the Hawks, making big plays all over the football field.

2020 Desert Vista RB Tyson Grubbs (5-11, 182)

The RB Class of 2020 is panning out to be a pretty special group. Tyson Grubbs is one of the most complete backs on that list. Grubbs has a great combination of speed and power; He can run past you and he can run right through you. In the 2nd quarter on a 4th and inches play, Grubbs exploded up the middle, sprinting past the Hawks’ defense for a 53-yard touchdown run. In about two quarters of football, Grubbs had 18 carriers for 135 yards and a touchdown against one of the toughest defenses in the 6A.

2020 Desert Vista RB/CB Colby Humphrey 5’11 170

Colby Humphrey is another special talent from the Class of 2020 for the Thunder. Humphrey showed off his lightening speed by taking a 3rd quarter hand-off, cutting hard to the outside, and out sprinting the Hawks’ defense for a 2nd half touchdown. Humphrey finished the game with 85 all-purpose yards and a score.

The Good

Highland is loaded at RB The Hawks’ have three players, Senior Kohner Cullimore, Senior Dayton Huffman, and Junior Daniel Wood, who are all really solid running backs. Every single one of those players is athletic and tough. They have speed, they have power, and they all play both ways. These players have and will continue to wear down defenses. Having that luxury on offense will help this Hawks team tremendously especially come play-off time.

The Bad

Tyson Grubbs suffered a leg injury in the 2nd half that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Desert Vista’s offense in not solely relied on Grubbs, but he’s a pretty big part of it. The bright side is the Thunder have a pretty special group of players that can pick up the production while Grubbs nurses his injury. The Thunder have a ton of talent in the Class of 2020, WR Elijah Ervin, RB Colby Humphrey and QB Parker Navarro, all highlight this special group. Look for those players to step up their game in the following weeks.

The Ugly

Both programs have nothing “ugly” about their style of play. Both teams are fantastic well-coached programs. Anytime I have to give Chilly props, I get an “ugly” feeling in my stomach. Blame the competitiveness in me. For weeks now Chilly has told me to go watch this Highland Hawks team. He’s told me how well they play as a unit, how they don’t have a “Superstar” but they have a roster full of talented players who have fully bought in to this program. I hate giving Chilly the satisfaction of letting him know that he was right in any discussion we have, but I have to do just that. Chilly was 100 percent right about this Highland football team. What I saw on Friday night was a group of players who get after it every single play. They went out and executed in every phase of the game and they played a full 4 quarters of football. They have a leader at the quarterback position, they have a lot of depth at their skilled positions, they have tough physical lineman, and they have a stout defense. That is a formula for a winning program. Watch out 6A, this Highland Hawks team is very good.

Keep An Eye On

2022 Desert Vista RB Devon Grubbs (5’10, 175) Devon Grubbs is the best Freshman player I've seen play this year at the Varsity level. The little brother of Tyson Grubbs, picked up the offensive production when his brother went down, rushing for 92 yards on 8 carriers in just a quarter and half of play. Devon looked like a 3-year starter the way he ran the ball. He showed off tremendous vision in the 4th Q, taking a hand-off bouncing right on a jump cut, and turning the corner with blazing speed for a touchdown. Grubbs has a very bright future on the gridiron.

Quotable

“Nobody came over to Cade (Camac), there was an open slot. Cade went to go block it, I heard it and all I thought about was scoring a touchdown. We practice that all day long.” -Highland Hawks’ Ja’sean Lee on the punt block he returned for a touchdown. “One of the best? I’m going to say it is the best. First 6-0 start in Highland history… I think we have something going here.” -Highland Hawks’ QB Kaleb Herbert

