The entire ArizonaVarsity.com crew was in Flagstaff to watch Higley take on Horizon in an exciting and physical 5A matchup. Higley came back to first tie, and then win the game in the fourth quarter, moving to 2-0 on the season after the 38-31 victory. Here's our collective news, notes and observations from last Saturday's game.

Ralph Amsden

And make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Standout Players

2019 WR Coleman Owen (5-10, 165)

Dominant. As a receiver. As a returner. In a crowd. In crunch time. Coleman Owen is imply dominant.

Chilly with Coleman Owen Ralph Amsden

2019 QB Spencer Brasch (6-4, 190)

The Cal commit is out to break records this season. Spencer Brasch has 12 touchdown passes in two games. Luke Rubenzer's record is 61. One thing I've noticed about Brasch this season is that after last season's late semifinal loss to Saguaro, he's calmed down in pressure situations and trusts his surroundings more without trying to force the win. That's a championship attribute.

Spencer Brasch

2019 DL Ty Robinson (6-6, 280)

Cody Cameron had a chance to catch up with Ty Robinson after the game.

Postgame Interview with @HIGLEYFOOTBALL DL @TyRobinson2124. Robinson talked about the defensive mentality late in the game when Higley needed to get stops. “Go against your guy and make sure he doesn’t want to come back and see you.” @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/cqHZNbOHYd — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 26, 2018

This is the first time that I was able to see exactly what Robinson is and should be at the next level. Schools have entertained the idea of tight end, and offensive tackle, but this man belongs on the defensive side of the ball. He's aggressive, he tracks the ball well, and most importantly, he really seems to enjoy it.

Ty Robinson Ralph Amsden

2019 LB Kegan Reynolds (5-10 200)

We definitely have to show love to Kegan Reynolds for his 11 solo tackles, his pick-6, and for this hilarious interview with Cody Cameron. No one has ever articulated and emphasized the word "booty" so well.

Postgame Interview with @HIGLEYFOOTBALL LB Kegan Reynolds. Reynolds came up with a big interception in the 1st half to swing momentum back to Higley’s side. I talked to Reynolds about Higley’s defensive performance in their 38-31 win over Horizon @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/mBmWnRRo6t — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) August 26, 2018

2019 QB Isaac Enriquez (6-0, 185)

Is Isaac Enriquez the toughest young man in Arizona? He's definitely oe of the most sore this week after the beating he took in Saturday's game. The speedy QB, scored three times on the ground, and he took a hit on his first, his second, and his third trip to the end zone. It's very hard for a run-first QB to bring a team back from down 18, but that's exactly what he did.

Isaac Enriquez Ralph Amsden

2020 ATH Jay Rudolph (6-4, 205)

Chilly might not like my comparison, but Jay Rudolph is the 2020 version of 2017 Saguaro alum Kyle Soelle. A big, tall football player who could play multiple positions at the next level and has uncanny instincts. He didn't disappoint on Saturday, recovering a fumble on defense and providing the Huskies a serious weapon in the passing game.

Ralph Amsden

2019 ATH Nash Giffin (5-9, 170)

Nash Giffin is this year's honey badger- an honor that belonged to North Canyon's Tre O'Guinn the past two seasons. He's not the biggest guy out there, but he's never far from the action. He's a fearless LB, and versatile RB, and if the Huskies are going to power through region play, it's going to be on the back of Giffin's efforts.

2019 RB Chris Grillo

Chris Grillo helped swing the momentum to Horizon's side late in the game by turning on the burners on a pitch play and taking the ball 60 yards for a score.

The Good

The Higley passing game looks like one of, if not the best in the state. Coleman Owen's health and Jaxen Gibbons' emergence have given Spencer Brasch the type of weapons he needs to make sure Higley can make a serious run in 5A.

The Bad

Higley's offensive line didn't put their best possible effort forward last Saturday, which I suppose could conversely be a compliment to Horizon's defensive lineman, and a gameplan in which they switched up their fronts and kept Higley off guard. Still, Brasch took too many hits, and the Knights' running game averaged just two yards per carry. That needs fixing.

Ralph Amsden

The Ugly

Horizon's jerseys. Don't get me wrong, these bad boys looked clean- but as a broadcaster, writer, or anyone who has to call the game or keep stats, white numbers on white jerseys are absolute torture.

Horizon WR Tyler Irvine Ralph Amsden

Keep an Eye On

Jason Harris is back! The 2020 DE who is one of the country's top football and basketball prospects showcased some of the natural pass rush abilities that made him an impact player as a freshman at Desert Ridge two years ago. I think he's still warming up, but he's a serious problem off the edge with his persistence and length.

Ralph Amsden

Quotable

Want quotes? Watch this:

Moving Forward

Higley (2-0) at Marana Mountain View (0-1) Horizon (0-2) hosts Pinnacle (2-0)