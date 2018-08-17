I made the drive out to Marana on Thursday night for the 2018 season opener between Mountain View and Ironwood Ridge. The Nighthawks played patient, disciplined football, and pounced on a Mountain Lions mistake just before the half to score a defensive TD and take a 20-7 lead. In the 4th quarter, Ironwood Ridge piled on the points, scoring three times to move to 1-0 with a 42-14 win, and avenge last season's regular season loss to Mountain View. Make sure you also listen to the The Arizona Varsity Ironwood Ridge/Marana Mountain View Recap Podcast.

Standout Players

2020 Ironwood Ridge QB Octavio Audry-Cobos (6-3, 205)

Remember the name Octavio Audry-Cobos. First TD pass of the season for the 6-3, 205 Ironwood Ridge QB. pic.twitter.com/v5BmFt7uZC — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 17, 2018

Managed to recover nicely from several bad snaps getting past him. Didn't go out of his way to show off his arm, or running ability, but when his team needed them, they were both there. Threw for two touchdowns in the 42-14 win. Is a converted linebacker, and the toughness shows. Look out for this 6-3, 205-pound junior.

2019 Ironwood Ridge WR Andrew Cook (5-10, 150)

Last Night’s Ironwood Ridge/Marana Mountain View offensive play of the game: Andrew Cook turns on the burners. 73 yards for the 4th quarter TD. pic.twitter.com/Dqu6IJrjC4 — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 17, 2018

Speed, Speed and more speed. Andrew Cook brings a dynamic element to the Ironwood Ridge offense that they desperately need if they're going to contend for a region title. The fact that he can be a playmaker in space, AND take the top off the defense when they need him to, will just make things easier for Nathan Grijalva in the running game.

2020 Ironwood Ridge DL Max Vernon (6-3, 220)

Last night’s Ironwood Ridge/Marana Mountain View defensive play of the game: Ironwood Ridge junior Max Vernon with the pick-6 just before halftime. pic.twitter.com/4qmx6JWUU9 — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 17, 2018

Max Vernon's interception return for a touchdown just before the half was the turning point in Ironwood Ridge's victory. He definitely deserves credit fro finding a way to come all the way across the field and fight through a crowd fro the TD.

2020 Marana Mountain View SB Varney Larson (5-7, 180)

Varney Larson walks off the field after turning a short screen pass into a 37-yard TD reception Ralph Amsden

I've seen Varney Larson's speed before, without pads and in camp settings. He had a chance to show it off on Thursday, catching a short screen and squeezing through a tight window of oncoming tacklers to secure a 37 yard score. The junior reminds me a little of a former RB that played for tonight's opposition a few years ago- Bryce Coleman.

2020 Marana Mountain View DB Shane Buttigieg (6-1, 180)

Shane Buttigieg provided solid pressure from the safety position all night long. His ability to assist in run defense and as an extra blitzer could be a big help to the Mountain Lions this season.

2019 Marana Mountain View WR/LB Calib McRae (6-1, 219)

One of the biggest surprises last night was that Calib McRae, who is definitely the size of a linebacker, was featured so prominently in the Marana Mountain View passing game. Not only did he get quite a few balls thrown his way, but he also came down with several third and fourth down receptions to keep drives alive.

The Good

Ironwood Ridge replaced their field general, and their leading rusher, and it doesn't feel like they've skipped a beat in this spread-option offense. Senior RB Nathan Grijalva isn't flashy, but he's certainly tough, and is all about positive yardage. On several occasions, he hit the initial hole, and leapt over low tackles to fall forward and run the clock. If Octavio Audry-Cobos can make enough plays to keep defenses from stacking the box to stop Grijalva, the Nighthawks are going to ground and pound their way to a high playoff seed.

The Bad

Mountain View's biggest issue over the last few years has been an inability to create space in the running game. They rely on screens and bubbles to essentially serve as the run game, and if you can't hand the ball off, you ultimately limit your ability to attack the defense. Mountain View has a lot of season left to figure things out, but it's definitely a concern that they spent so much time in third-and-long situations on Thursday. Whether it's Varney Larson on a fly sweep, or some QB keepers with Hayden Parson, if you can't run a dive play and get 2-3 yards, you have to find another way to get those yards out of the backfield.

The Ugly

Aside from the nonsense parking situation, Ironwood Ridge not having a roster uploaded into Maxpreps, and Marana Montain View having and the hottest, least ventilated stadium bathroom in the history of mankind, the only real "ugly" thing that stood out was the lack of discipline by Mountain View to start the game. By the end of the first quarter, the Mountain Lions had at least seven flags thrown on them. They seemed to figure things out as the game went along, and the penalties in the first quarter didn't necessarily cost them all that much, but they could be the difference between a win and loss in future contests.

Keep an Eye On:

Marana Mountain View Hayden Parson. The 6-4 sophomore showed some serious guts in the first quarter after back-to-back penalties, followed by a tackle for loss, had the Mountain Lions at their own one yard line. Parson led the team down the field with a 99 yards TD drive that tied the game at 7 apiece. Parson makes quick decisions , and is a good QB to have for the swing/screen pass game.

Quotable:

"We know we have talent, but so much of it was behind last year's seniors that are off playing college now, so you're just waiting to see how kids are going to handle the big lights, and the big stage." -Ironwood Ridge Head Coach Matt Johnson

"We're going to go in and watch the film, stay positive. We're just going to coach it up. We have two weeks to prepare for Higley. We'll be all groomed up and ready to go." -Calib McRae

Moving Forward:

Marana Mountain View Head Coach Bam McRae Ralph Amsden

Marana Mountain View gets a week off before they take on the Higley Knights. Ironwood Ridge also has a bye, and retakes the field on August 31st, hosting Millenium from all the way out in Goodyear.

