This past Friday I went out to Peoria to watch one of the best rivalries in Arizona High School football. Lead by a 5 touchdown performance from Senior running back Juwaun Price and 3 turnovers forced defensively, the Peoria Panthers narrowed out a home victory, defeating the Cactus Cobras 37 - 31, finishing with a regular season record of 9-1.

Cody Cameron

Standout Players

2019 Peoria RB Juwaun Price (5’10, 185)

Juwaun Price proved once again why he’s one of the best running backs in the state. Price rushed for 4 touchdowns in about 17 minutes of football on Friday night. Price’s combination of speed and power makes him a threat to go the distance every time he touches the football. Price finished with video game numbers rushing for 297 yards and 5 TDs. Juwaun Price is a special football player.

2019 Peoria RB/S Malachi Potee (6’0, 170)

Malachi Potee is the perfect fit for Peoria’s offense. Potee runs extremely hard, but he’s also a fantastic blocker. He can catch out of the backfield and he finishes his runs by lowering the boom on defenders. Potee had another dominating performance finishing with 187 yards avg. 7.8 yards per carry.

2020 Cactus RB Anthony Flores (5’10, 175)

Anthony Flores is one of my favorite running backs in the Class of 2020. Great between the tackles runner with break away speed. He runs like a bowling bowl, never slowing down after initial contact. Flores finished the night with 149 all-purpose yards and 2 TDs

2019 Cactus WR/CB Rylee Williams (5’10, 165)

Rylee Williams has grown into a shutdown corner. The two-way standout locked down Peoria’s WRs knocking down 3 passes including two on big 3rd down conversion plays. Williams also made huge contributions on offense, hauling in 3 catches for 112 yards. Williams’ footwork in coverage and man-to-man technique is perfect. The Cactus Senior is starting to create his own island out there on Friday nights.

2019 Cactus WR/FS Zaach Cullop (6’3, 200)

Zaach Cullop is one of the best overall athletes in the entire 4A hands down. I literally did not see Cullop come off the field on Friday night. He played WR, QB, FS, Special teams, probably coached a little bit too. Cullop rushed for 44 yards and a TD, recorded 10 total tackles, and was about one series away from leading Cactus to a huge upset. Cullop hustles on every single play and that's what makes him a special player. There could be a HB sweep to the opposite side and you’ll see Cullop driving the CB, flattening him on a pancake block on the opposite sideline. Great football player who deserves a whole lot more offers.

The Good

Peoria finishes up another phenomenal season under Coach Will Babb with a 9-1 record, locking up the #4 seed in the 4A State tournament. Peoria is 25-9 in their last 3 season, Coach Babb and his staff continue to do a great job with the Peoria Panthers program.

The Bad

Cactus had 3 turnovers on Friday night, missed two extra points, and went 0 for 2 on two-point conversations. That is why they lost this football game. Just like any close football game, if a couple of those things go Cactus’ way, the Cobras most likely leave with a huge road victory. Head Coach Joseph Ortiz and his staff have exceeded expectations this season and their players have bought into that program. Can’t wait to see what they did in state.

The Ugly

Any defense that Peoria plays will have an “ugly” time trying to stop that rushing attack. The Panthers’ front guys play extremely physical up front. Seniors Shane Marshall and Jacob Golden do a great job of creating holes as big as 10 feet for their running backs on play-side pulling plays. Those guys come around on counters and just clean house. Price and Potee can pop one at any time, and that’s what makes this team very dangerous moving forward.

Keep An Eye On

Jovon Scott might have made the biggest play of the night, hauling in a 3rd and long reception late in the game to extend Peoria’s game clinching drive. Scott baited the CB on a deep route, broke down perfectly, and caught the comeback route right on the sideline for the 1st down. Scott is a gas burner and Peoria will need his big play ability to make a deep run in the postseason.

Quotable

Postgame Interview with @PeoriaPantherFB RB @juwaun_32 after The Panthers’ 37-31 victory over Cactus. When you talk about the best RBs in the Class of 2019, Price deserves to be in that discussion. 27 carries 297 yards and 5 TDs on Friday night @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/dlXqInwCFf — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 28, 2018

“I was really locked in. I didn’t even talk to anybody before the game. I was so focused just looking at the other team, trying to see my performance and what our team was going to do.” -Peoria RB Juwaun Price on his mentality coming into this game.

