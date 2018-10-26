This past Friday I went out Hamilton High School to watch the Huskies take on the Perry Pumas in a 6A region battle. Lead by a seven touchdown performance from Junior quarterback Chubba Purdy, the Pumas rolled through Hamilton 63 - 28, moving to 7-2 on the season.

Standout Players

2020 Perry QB Chubba Purdy (6’2, 200)

Chubba Purdy continued his incredible Junior campaign by tossing 4 touchdowns through the air and rushing for another 3. The dual-threat quarterback finished the night with 385 all-purpose yards; absolutely shredding the Hamilton defense leading the Puma offense to multiple scoring drives. Purdy has full confidence of that offense right now, I can’t wait to see what he does in his first post-season this year.

2019 Perry WR/DB Clayton Schmitz (6’3, 195 )

Clayton Schmitz had himself one heck of a night. Offensively, the Senior finished with 2 receptions for 59 yards including a 45-yard touchdown where Schmitz bulldozed over three defenders trucking his way in to the end zone. Defensively, Schmitz held his own against most of Hamilton’s weapons, winning a 50/50 ball on a deep pass, coming away with a big interception.

2019 Perry WR Colby Dickie (5’9, 185)

Every time I watch Perry play I leave even more impressed with Colby Dickie’s style of play. Dickie has torched secondaries for a couple seasons now and Friday night was no different. Dickie finished with 132 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns including a 58-yard touchdown reception where he made a beautiful basket catch in the middle of the field.

2019 Hamilton WR Brandon Schenks (6’3, 210)

I said it after Week 0 and I’ll say it again. I think Brandon Schenks is one of the best athletes in the 6A receiving class period. Schenks started the game off burning a Perry DB as he hauled in a 51-yard touchdown reception on Hamilton’s opening drive. Schenks finished the game with 4 catches 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

2020 Hamilton WR Brenden Rice (6’3, 200)

Brenden Rice is one of the best WRs in the class of 2020 in the state of Arizona. He’s a matchup disaster for High School CBs, He’s physical, and he’s a tremendous route runner. Rice scored a touchdown on a quick pass down in the red zone where he put the DB on skates, just an absolute nasty move. Can’t wait to see what he does in his Senior season next fall.

The Good

After giving up a touchdown on the first series of the game, Perry’s defense put the clamps down on Hamilton’s offense. I thought this defense was going to be Perry’s biggest weakness heading into the season. I’ll eat crow here because Perry’s defensive unit is an extremely talented and disciplined group. They held Hamilton’s QB passing game to under 50 percent completion percentage and held their rushing game to 2.2 YPC. They have a fast LB core, solid pass rushers, and talent everywhere in the secondary.

The Bad

Hamilton moves to 3-6 on the season and will have play the Arizona powerhouse Chandler Wolves in Week 10 to finish the season. Tough start to the Coach Zdebski Era, but I have faith this Hamilton team will bounce back next fall.

The Ugly

Any defense that tries to stop the three-headed monster Perry has at the RB position. Senior RB Jalen Young is an absolute baller. Senior RB Jaden Burns is a gas burner and is also a threat in the passing game. Junior RB Peyton Hill runs between the tackles like a bowling ball and QB Chubba Purdy is averaging 7 yards per carry. Best of luck to defenses in the 6A trying to stop the fast and efficient Perry offense, especially come playoff time.

Keep An Eye On

In no way is this a “Sleeper Player” but I need to S/O Perry Senior Safety Travis Calloway. Calloway is an old school “hit you like a hammer” defensive player commanding that Perry Secondary. Watch the hit he put on Hamilton’s QB on a sack early in the game. The hit echoed the entire stadium. Great player for the Pumas.

Quotable

Postgame Interview with @perrypumas OL @Brayden7475 after Perry’s 63-28 victory over Hamilton last night. Talked to Brayden about the depth at the RB position that the Pumas have as well as the dominating performance from their offensive line. @perry_pumas @AZHSFB @CalRivals pic.twitter.com/FF4Jpgv54k — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 20, 2018

“On the offensive line we lost a couple guys early this season. We had people fill in for those positions and they have been doing an awesome job. I’m really proud of this group and this guys.” Perry OL Brayden Rohme.

Up Next