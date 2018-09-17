This past Friday I drove out to Queen Creek to watch the Queen Creek Bulldogs take on the Skyline Coyotes in a 6A matchup. Led by a 4 touchdown first half from senior quarterback Devin Larsen, the Bulldogs scored on 6 of their first 7 possessions to open up the game. The Bulldogs cruised to a 55-25 victory, improving to 4-1 on the season.

Cody Cameron

Standout Players

2019 Queen Creek QB Devin Larsen (6-5, 215)

Devin Larsen continues to solidify his status as one of the top quarterbacks in the state. The 6’5 gunslinger had a near perfect 1st half, throwing for 3 touchdowns and rushing for another. On the last play of the 1st quarter, Larsen showed off his arm strength by dropping back off a play-action fake, and dropping a dime into the arms of WR Ryan Hobbs for an 80-yard touchdown. Larsen was able to evade pressure multiple times, using his athleticism and strength to stiff-arm would-be tacklers to the ground, running to pick up 1st downs. Larsen finished the game with 202 yards passing, 4 total touchdowns and a QBR of 147.3.

ICYMI: Cody Cameron caught up with the state's most under-recruited star 2019 QB after Queen Creek's win over Skyline: pic.twitter.com/4FEKqzeNbr — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) September 18, 2018

2019 Queen Creek RB Dylan Borja (5-8, 180)

In the Bulldog offense, you need a running back who shows no fear running between the tackles and who’s tough as nails. Dylan Borja is that guy Borja runs with that Bulldog toughness; keeping his legs pumping through contact, always looking to get more yardage. Borja’s vision makes him a tremendous running back, slicing through the defense picking up big gains on the ground. Borja finished with 130 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown on the night.

2019 Queen Creek DB/WR Jett Koester (5-10, 175)

Jett Koester is a complete football player. He plays both offense and defense, as well as an electrifying returner on special teams for the Bulldogs. He helped lead a Bulldogs’ defense that dominated this game, a defense that did not give up a single point until halfway through the 3rd quarter. Koester is a great form tackler; he came up to force from his secondary position a couple times and dropped the hammer down on the Coyotes’ ball carrier. Koester finished the game with 5 tackles and 39 all-purpose yards on his returns.

Jett Koester Cody Cameron

2020 Queen Creek Dayson Coleman RB (5-10, 180)

Dayson Coleman had himself a pretty special 2nd half. Taking over the running back duties in the 2nd half, Coleman made his presence known by trucking over defenders, picking up 64 yards on the ground on just 5 carries. Coleman’s night was highlighted by a kick-off return where he caught a pooched kick and sprinted up the left side-line untouched for a 65-yard return for a touchdown. Coleman finished the night with 129 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.

2019 Skyline RB Aaron Wood (5-9, 175 )

Aaron Wood scored the first Coyotes’ touchdown in the 3rd quarter, running behind his big men as he rolled in from 3 yards out. Wood also made an acrobatic catch late in the 4th Q, snagging a pass right over a Bulldog defenders’ head for a big gain.

2020 Skyline WR/DB Garrett Lindley (5-8, 155)

Late in the 4th quarter, Garrett Lindley used his speed to get behind the Bulldog secondary, hauling in a deep ball from quarterback Steven Castle for a 71-yard touchdown. Defensively, Lindley made an outstanding play in the end zone, punching the ball right through a receivers' hands forcing a 3rd down.

The Good

Queen Creek’s depth at the running back position makes them a dangerous football team. The Bulldog’s have three running backs who have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Dylan Borja is a workhouse, but having two other running backs in Jace Bond and Dayson Coleman who can step up at anytime and play efficiently is huge, especially during playoff time. The Bulldog offensive line is athletic and physical, and having a rotation of fresh legs carrying the rock every game only helps the Bulldogs as this season progresses on.

The Bad

After the tough loss, the Skyline Coyotes drop to 1-4 on the year. The Coyotes have had a tough go the last two weeks facing an undefeated Highland team and then having to play one of the best new teams in the 6A in this Queen Creek team. A lack of depth is hurting this Skyline team, a lot of their front guys go both ways and they just looked gassed on Friday night. What I do know is that this Skyline offensive line, anchored by Noah Barta, Brenden Akin, and Declan Kyler, is a powerful group who gets after it. Aaron Wood and Ethan Truesdell are solid running backs and Solo Buchanan is one of the best overall athletes in Mesa. This Skyline team has a lot of good athletes, they just have yet to put it all together.

The Ugly

Looking ahead to this upcoming Friday, a 6A Showdown and potential game of the week will occur in Ahwatukee. The Bulldogs travel west to face the Mountain Pointe Pride who are coming off a huge win against the Hamilton Huskies. The Pride faced a similar ground-and-pound team two weeks ago in Las Vegas, when they faced the Bingham Miners. Even with Bingham being listed as one of the top programs in the nation, the Queen Creek Bulldogs have something that the Bingham Miners do not have; a quarterback like Devin Larsen. If the Bulldogs dominate the line of scrimmage and Devin Larsen gets into a zone, this game might turn real “ugly” for the Pride. This Queen Creek team plays a smash-mouth, physical style of football that has made their transition to 6A seem easy. Friday night will be a test, the well-coached Bulldogs will be ready for it.

Keep An Eye On

2021 Queen Creek RB/LB Trey Reynolds (6-2, 210) Reynolds was a force on both sides of the football. Reynolds finished with a touchdown on offense and on defense, Reynolds harassed the Coyotes’ quarterback all night long, and is already built like a rock. Even though he’s young, his physicality and toughness is a perfect fit for this Bulldogs’ team.

Quotable

“We have so much depth this season at every position. All of our running backs, Dylan, Dayson, and Jace, they’re huge for us. Same with our lineman. Those five guys up front do so much for us in the pass and running game.” -Senior QB Devin Larsen

Up Next