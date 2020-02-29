Our ArizonaVarsity crew was out in full force last Sunday to watch stand-out athletes from numerous states compete in the Under Armour All-America Camp. The Arizona high school talent shined on the field Sunday and our recruiting analysts Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson broke down the best-of-the-best from this past weekend.

Alec Simpson's Standouts

Stevie Rocker Canyon Del Oro Class of '21 RB 6-foot 190 pounds

Rocker displayed solid pass catching ability out of the backfield. He definitely looked explosive as soon as the ball is snapped out of his stance and is poised to have a standout senior season. Rocker holds offers from the likes of Arizona, BYU, as well as Cal and expect that offer list to expand this spring.

Andrew Morris Mesquite Class of '22 LB ‘22 6-foot-3 215 pounds

Morris moves really well laterally and shows athleticism in his pass drops with a pick six in the 7 on 7 portion. He’s every bit of 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with a wide frame to add weight. Will be a standout recruit in Arizona in the future.

Brandon Buckner Chandler Class of '21 DE/LB 6-foot-1 235 pound

Buckner continues to look explosive off the edge with his tremendous speed to work around the opposing tackle. Does a great job of exploding off that first step and being aggressive with violent hand usage. For good reason, Buckner holds offers from the likes of Oregon, ASU, and Colorado to name a few.

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Chandler DE B Buckner 🤷‍♂️.. pic.twitter.com/PgQGBNHVfL — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 24, 2020

Travis Roberts Chandler Class of ‘22 DB 5-foot-9 160 pounds

Roberts looked solid in the 7 on 7 portion in man coverage with a great press and release technique. After he adds more weight to his frame, he can be a dominant force at Chandler.

Ty Thompson Mesquite Class of '21 QB 6-foot-4 210 pounds

Thompson continues to impress as he was a standout at the quarterback position at the Under Armour Camp at Williams Field HS. Thompson does a terrific job of going through his progressions and delivering top tier power 5 throws to his receivers as he did that all day long. Thompson is also a beast in the weight room looking every bit of 200-plus pounds on Sunday. He holds offers from the likes of ASU, Iowa, and LSU to name a few. One of the top QBs in the West region.

Mikey Keene Chandler Class of '21 QB 6-foot 180 pounds

Keene showed a rocket for an arm all day long at the Under Armor Camp. Definitely added a solid ten pounds this offseason and looks poised for a big time senior season. Holds offers early offers from New Mexico, NAU, as well as Yale. Expect that offer list to continue with a big time spring.

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Chandler QB M Keene dialed in this time connecting with Desert Edge WR A Patterson.. pic.twitter.com/oXnoDB7vlh — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 23, 2020

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Williams Field WR M Taylor catches the routine pass from Chandler QB M Keene.. pic.twitter.com/sfvJPEDgLP — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 24, 2020

Ryan Meza ALA Queen Creek HS ‘23 DB 5-foot-10 180 pounds

For Meza only heading into his sophomore season he showed some solid coverage ability. He will be a Division 1 guy heading into his senior year.

Cody Cameron's Top 7

Bram Walden Saguaro Class of '21 OT 6’5 270

Walden was absolutely dominate in this football camp. The soon-to-be Saguaro Senior looks like he’s ready to play college ball right now with his large frame and great footwork. Walden went up against some of the camp’s best DL and won almost all of the reps during the 1 on 1 session. After his outstanding performance, Walden earned an invitation to the Under Armour All-America game.

@AZHSFB Under Armor Combine



Congrats to newly announced Under Armor All American B Walden.. pic.twitter.com/iRpAV3HBUi — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 23, 2020

Javen Jacobs Saguaro Class of '22 ATH 5’10 175

On a field loaded with D1 talent, Javen Jacobs stood out to me the most. The Class of ’22 Saguaro athlete showed off his quick feet by creating separation against almost every DB who covered him. He also consistently torched defensive backs for TDs during the 1 on 1 drills. Jacobs was hands down one of the most impressive players out there.

One of the most impressive players in the ENTIRE UA All-America camp today was @saguarofootball ‘22 ATH @_javenjacobs. Jacobs gasses past a DB here on an out-and-up, and @BCJagsFootball QB @AzQbBeAr6 hits him in stride. Jacobs torched DBs all day long @AZHSFB @CoachMohns pic.twitter.com/BOOEtpwGxP — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

Shawn Miller Saguaro Class of '22 WR 6’1 185

Miller has the physical tools to be a very special football player in this state. Miller showed off his soft hands and crisp route-running during the 1 on 1 drills, hauling in numerous passes on long and intermediate routes. He’s going to be a dangerous weapon this year for the Sabercats.

.@saguarofootball WR @ShawnMiller__ snags a pass on an out route today at the UA All-America camp. Miller, one of the top WRs in the Class of ‘22 in the state of Arizona, performed extremely well today. Lookout for Miller to have huge Junior campaign next Fall. pic.twitter.com/cSXfx5Udh1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

Bear Milacek Boulder Creek Class of '21 QB 6’3 205

When colleges come to Arizona this Spring for the contact and evaluation period, they should make it a priority to stop by Boulder Creek High School to see Bear Milacek. Bear has the physical tools, the arm strength, and the competitiveness to be a Division 1 football player. He was throwing dimes all over the field during this camp. I'm really looking forward to watching this young man sling it next Fall.

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Boulder Creek QB B Milacek goes deep to Safford RB C Scrivner.. pic.twitter.com/NAc92eLCqZ — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 24, 2020

Quaron Adams Chandler Class of '22 ATH 5’8 155

Adams’ speed is the equivalent to you creating a player in Madden and maxing all of his running skills at 99. I have yet to see a DB stay with him for longer than 2 seconds. If you think I’m lying about his speed, go watch this kid run track this Spring. Adams made really good defensive backs look silly at this UA All-America camp. I already know Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson is scheming up plays to get this young Sophomore the ball next Fall.

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Chandler connection QB M Keene easy money to WR Q Adams.. pic.twitter.com/X1Hk84ZZpp — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 23, 2020

Still have yet to see a Defensive player be able to cover @QuaronAdams 1 on 1. The @FTBL_Boosters Class of ‘22 ATH continued the trend of gassing past everybody during today’s UA All-America camp. One of the fastest players in the Entire state, and he’s only a Sophomore @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/PyE61ycnt7 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

Max Minor Chaparral Class of '21 WR 6’4 180

Minor snagged a couple 50/50 balls on fade routes over a pair of DBs on Sunday that definitely impressed our staff. The Chaparral Junior is every bit of 6’4, has great athleticism, and catches the ball at its highest point. Minor has the potential to have a huge Senior year next Fall.

.@BrophyFanclub Class of ‘23 QB @lil_dunk06 drops in a pass into the hands of @ChapfootballAZ ‘21 WR @Max_Minor2021 for a TD. Great job by Minor for playing through the DB to haul in the deep ball. pic.twitter.com/ZPSXcIEuKb — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

@azhsfb Under Armor Combine



Desert Ridge QB A Kolb drops it right in the basket.. Chaparral WR M Minor was eatin DBs all day.. pic.twitter.com/8RnnhVh6yc — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 24, 2020

Daivon Nelson Marcos De Niza Class of '21 DB 6’3 175

Nelson is a really intriguing prospect. He has good size, he’s long, he’s quick, and he’s a play-maker. He does a great job of playing through the receiver’s hands causing pass break-ups. Be on the look-out for Daivon Nelson in 2020.

Andrew Patterson Desert Edge Class of '21 ATH 5’10 165



Patterson is a straight up gas-burner. The Desert Edge Junior runs a sub 11 second 100-meter dash and it translates well onto the football field. Patterson reaches top speed quickly too, making it hard for DBs to keep up with him on 7 and 9-routes. He’s a big-time playmaker, watch for his recruitment to pick up this Spring.

@AZHSFB Under Armor Combine



Brophy QB L Duncan is on the money with this pass to Desert Edge WR A Patterson.. pic.twitter.com/Jzm5nFMiIh — Chilluminati (@JUSTCHILLY) February 24, 2020

Out of State Players who Shined

"Light was dominate all day long at this camp. He did a terrific job at staying low and using that lower body power as well as aggresive hand usage to win those tough battles. A four-star guy in my opinion." - Alec Simpson

The three invites to the Under Armour All-American game #UAALLAMERICA Four-Star OL Saguaro HS (Ariz.) Bram Walden, #Oregon OL Commit Jackson Light, Four-Star OL Tiaoalii Savea Desert Pines HS (Nev.) @uaallamerica pic.twitter.com/DwWovL12ES — Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5) February 23, 2020

One of the best OL at the @UAFootball All-America camp was Corner Canyon’s @bigjax36. The @Rivals 3⭐️ and Oregon commit was flattening DLs consistently throughout the camp. Nasty, physical offensive lineman, who possesses great footwork. Will be a big-time get for the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/HnMNXhWOV1 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) February 24, 2020

"Walker’s explosiveness is something that stood out all day. Definitely a power 5 guy and proved that at this camp." - Alec Simpson