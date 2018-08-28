It took a while for Valley Christian to put their first points on the board in the opening game of the Kirk Sundberg era, but once the Trojans got rolling, Chino Valley couldn't do anything to stop them. I was out at the 42-13 Valley Christian victory in Flagstaff last Saturday, and here are my notes, observations, and photos from the game:

Ralph Amsden

Standout Players

2020 ATH Tanner Canfield (5-11, 165)

Tanner Canfield scored not once, but twice on tipped balls. He caught a pass at the end of the first half that was nearly intercepted, and then returned an interception for a score that bounced off the hands of teammate Justin Stinson.

This Valley Christian TD catch definitely deserves more love than it got over the weekend- Peyton Hanzal to Tanner Canfield. pic.twitter.com/9JdiN0Cw6A — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 28, 2018

2020 DB Justin Stinson (6-3, 185)

Justin Stinson is a physically impressive player for the Trojans- it's pretty rare to see a 6-3 defensive back that can move this well at the 3A level. I'll be keeping an eye on him from here on out.

Valley Christian DB Justin Stinson Ralph Amsden

2020 ATH Gage Summers (5-11, 185)

Gage Summers is a high energy player on both sides of the ball that contributed the final nail in Chino Valley's coffin with a late blocked punt.

2019 QB Michael Paulus (5-7, 165)

Michael Paulus played most of the second half as Chino Valley's QB, and despite his diminutive size, seemed to be their best athlete on both sides of the ball. He was an impact linebacker, and orchestrated a late Chino Valley scoring drive in the second half.

Michael Paulus tries to escape the Valley Christian defense Ralph Amsden

2019 QB Tyler Carey (5-10, 145)

Tyler Carey was eventually pulled after two interceptions were returned for touchdowns, but he actually looked pretty solid moving the ball downfield in Chino Valley's first TD drive. He completed a nice 41 yard pass down the sideline, and finished with a TD pass to Elijah Scordato.

The Good

Defense is everything to this Valley Christian team. Last year, in their three wins, they gave up an average of 6 points per game. In their 7 losses? 48 points per game. The defense was certainly on point on Saturday, generating several turnovers, and even outscoring Chino Valley on pick-6's alone. Valley Christian got great pressure from their defensive line, led by Zach Timmer.

Tanner Canfield returns an interception for a TD against Chino Valley Ralph Amsden

The Bad

Chino Valley seemed to be doing everything right early in the game. They were controlling the pace of the action, as well as holding their own defensively. After taking a 7-0 lead late in the first half, Chino Valley allowed a long kick return to Valley Christian's Vinnie Lagatta, and that one play caused the entire sideline to lose its composure. Coaches arguing with coaches, players arguing amongst themselves- Chino Valley has a talented 3A team, but if they can't keep their composure through adversity, mistakes will more likely than not beget more mistakes.

The Ugly

The uniforms. Don't get me wrong, on their own, both Valley Christian and Chino Valley's get-ups are just fine, but ever since the Trojans unveiled their new sleek, black matte helmets, everything else looks ugly by comparison.

Very much like these new Valley Christian helmets pic.twitter.com/83lweTXwyB — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 24, 2018

Keep an Eye On

Andrew Hanzal is 6-2, 160, and has some serious wheels on the outside for the Trojans. His speed could be a major weapon this year, especially with his cousin Peyton Hanzal throwing the passes. If history has taught us anything, it's that quarterbacks named Peyton should throw the ball to their family member if he's on the team. Just ask Cooper Manning.

Quotable

"Great job hiring that offensive-minded coach out of Highlands Ranch, Colorado." -Me, to Valley Christian athletic director after the Trojans generated their second defensive turnover of the first half.

Moving Forward

Valley Christian (1-0) hosts Scottsdale Christian (2-0) Chino Valley (0-1) travels to play against Tuba City (0-1)

