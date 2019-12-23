Early signing day is here, and Arizona's class of 2020, arguably its most talented class of all time, has started to make things official with their colleges of choice. Below, I'm tracking some of the official team announcements, as well as providing commentary on the commits themselves. NOTE: Some schools, like Ivy Leagues and Military Academies function a little differently, and can't announce their signees just yet. I wanted to be sure to congratulate some of 2020's most talented players who have also elected to serve their country, or pursue a path of elevated academics. Shout out to Notre Dame Prep's Connor Butt and Spencer Roy (Army), and Red Mountain's Costen Cooley (Air Force), as well as Saguaro's Israel Benjamin (Harvard) and Perry's Jackson Ford (Princeton). If I missed anyone, make sure to shoot me a message to azhsfootball@gmail.com.

Quarterbacks

Tyler Beverett (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH BUCKNELL

Ralph's Take: There was a lot of pressure on Tyler Beverett's shoulders to live up to the accomplishments of Saguaro QBs of years' past, while doing so as more of a pocket passer than his predecessors. Not only did Beverett get himself a 4A title as a junior, he led a comeback in the 2019 Open Division Championship that high school football fans won's soon forget. Now he'll have the opportunity to jump into a Bucknell offense that has nine more interceptions thrown than TD passes over the last three combined seasons. I think that Beverett's time in a successful program, and experience against some of the state's best teams as a senior, will put him in position to help elevate the quarterback position at Bucknell. One thing he's proven is that when the pressure is on, he's not afraid to use his legs to extend drives, and I think that trait will serve him well at the next level.

Ben Finley (Paradise Valley): SIGNED WITH NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Gunslinger from the 🏜️!!!



The Ben Finley 📁

📍 QB

🗺️ Phoenix, Ariz.

🏫 Paradise Valley HS#Pack20 pic.twitter.com/mly7zqYrmy — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: Very few football players have as much fun out on the field than Ben Finley, and I think that the combination of his temperament, and experience of having watched his brother Ryan transition to both the collegiate and professional level, leave him uniquely poised to successfully adjust to all that the next level will bring. The most interesting thing to me about Finley is the immediate elevation in resources he'll have available to him. It's no secret that participation rates at Paradise Valley High meant that there was constant pressure on the stars to produce in order to be competitive- the moment Finley shows up on campus in Raleigh, he's going to be surrounded by far superior athletes than he's ever had the pleasure of playing with- which leads me to believe that despite his success in high school, we haven't even begun to see what Finley is capable of achieving. Finley has elements of his game that remind me of former Arizona State star Rudy Carpenter, but he'll need to hit he weight room to make sure he's got the strength to stay upright through a full season in the ACC.

Niko Haen (Sunnyslope): SIGNED WITH NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: Niko Haen to Northern Arizona is a very intriguing move. In three years as a starter at Sunnyslope, Haen produced at a steady clip, and was reliable as both a passer and runner. After a few years of watching Case Cookus, a tall passer with a big arm, it will be interesting to see what the Lumberjacks do moving forward. What makes Niko Haen unique is that, while his delivery makes it seem like he's playing a leisurely game of catch on a baseball field, the ball comes out of his hand with serious zip- which allows him to make throws into tight windows down the field. I'm also a fan of his acceleration and downfield vision once he makes the decision to tuck it and run.

Jack Miller (Chaparral): SIGNED WITH OHIO STATE

Ralph's Take: It was crystal clear as a freshman at Scottsdale Christian that Jack Miller had every single tool that every college coach in the country wants in a pocket passing quarterback. I'll be completely honest- Miller was so good at times, that I wondered if he was getting enough of a challenge on the Arizona high school scene. Then came the injuries- and as bizarre as it sounds, those instances of adversity may have done more to help shape who he's going to be as a quarterback than anything else has. Without the injuries, there wouldn't be doubters, both in and out of state. In all likelihood, if not for the injuries, Ohio State probably wouldn't have taken multiple quarterbacks in this recruiting class. I like Jack Miller. Not just as a football player, but as a person. I think he's got the ability to blend into new environments, while still maintaining the core of who he is- which in my view, is a serious competitor. I think he's got the ability to focus, keep people on track, and push them to be better. I think he's got the ability to take criticism, and be coached hard while remaining mentally tough. Why am I talking about personality traits instead of football skills? Well, because the football skills are all there, out in the open... and he's going to be paired with the best linemen, running backs, and receivers in the country. His ultimate success won't be dependent on what he can do on the field, it'll come from who he is off the field.

Will Plummer (Gilbert): SIGNED WITH ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: Will Plummer is nothing if not loyal, staying at his neighborhood school and helping the Gilbert Tigers overcome low 5A roster numbers to be competitive against some of the toughest teams in the state. He also kept his longstanding commitment to the University of Arizona, despite the school missing two consecutive bowl games, and seeing may of their 2020 recruits waffle on joining the class. Plummer is probably the most slept-on of the elite QBs in the in-state 2020 class, and former Pinnacle QB Spencer Rattler was never shy about telling anyone who would ask that of everyone coming up behind him, Plummer would surprise the most people. I enjoy watching Plummer play- there's shades of Brock Purdy, if Brock Purdy could also double as a college safety. It will be interesting to see how Arizona uses him- it's been a very long time since any of the in-state schools featured a local recruit as QB1, and if Plummer can sharpen his skills and stay ready behind assumed 2020 starter Grant Gunnell, we might get to see that change.

Chubba Purdy (Perry): SIGNED WITH FLORIDA STATE

Second QB pledges to the #NoleFam. Chubba Purdy planted his spear in Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/PZgjWGQdyZ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: It's no secret that I think Chubba Purdy is the best high school football player in Arizona- I've repeatedly called him the most electrifying player in the 2020 class. Yes, I know Kelee Ringo and Bijan Robinson exist- but they aren't quarterbacks. Growing up, the ultimate goal in football seemed to be ending up a running back at Nebraska, a linebacker at Miami or Penn State, or a quarterback at Florida State, and to the best of my knowledge, with Purdy's signing day flip from Louisville, he becomes the first Arizona prospect to ever head to Tallahassee. Chubba Purdy in Mike Norvell's offense could be a truly special thing to behold. Norvell has been blessed to have talented quarterbacks at every stop he's been at, who have averaged an impressive 31 TD passes per season over the last eight years. Purdy's playing style most closely mirrors ASU 2012-2014 starter Taylor Kelly, but he's bigger, stronger, faster, and more dynamic than Kelly was coming out of high school. Every chance is going to be available to Purdy to succeed, and I think that if he improves upon some fundamentals of the position, such as the footwork and timing needed to compete at a high level in the ACC, he'll make the most of those opportunities.

Running Backs

Kevin Daniels (Glendale): SIGNED WITH NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: Kevin Daniels is a steal for NAU. He's going to show up in Flagstaff with David Johnson's size, and similar versatility. Daniels is by far the best catching RB in the state, and once the Lumberjacks get him in 6,800-foot elevation game day shape, Offensive Coordinator Aaron Pflugrad is going to have a fun time incorporating him into an offense that was already ranked amongst the top in the entire FCS.

Tyson Grubbs (Desert Vista): Signed with Northern Arizona

Ralph's Take: Good for Tyson Grubbs. When injury cost Grubs a large portion of his junior year, I wondered if he'd be recruited the way he deserved to be. My favorite thing about watching Tyson Grubbs run the ball is that he keeps a simple process simple. "Run toward daylight." That's not to stay that Grubbs doesn't have a stiffarm, spin move, stutter step, and juke in his arsenal- he does all those things well, it's just that he isn't out there doing too much. Part of me wonders if he can't help the team immediately in a capacity other than running back, but that's for people who get paid far more than I do to decide. All I know is that I've seen Grubbs play solidly at defensive back, and that NAU defense could use some immediate help on that side of the ball.

Dae Dae Hunter (Chandler): SIGNED WITH HAWAI'I

✍️ Explosive running back from the state of Arizona's top team. Can't wait til you get here, Dae Dae Hunter.



RB | 5-10 | 200 | Fr.

Chandler, Ariz.

Chander HS



📺: https://t.co/jKCKqTBBWc#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior | #GoBows pic.twitter.com/EBvXdz2TFe — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: I'm a Wyoming fan... so how am I supposed to feel about this? A running back from the same high school I attended spurned my mother's college to go live the good life on an island in the Pacific. I'm not mad... just a little jealous. If I'm being honest, Daveon Hunter has a serious shot to be one of the best running backs to ever suit up for the Rainbow Warriors. Hunter runs hard, is a classic workhorse back, and has a really unique way of running toward the block and cutting into the hole- and a player who is already tough to bring down one-on-one being hard to track is a recipe for disaster for defenses.

Bijan Robinson (Texas): SIGNED WITH TEXAS

Ralph's Take: Bijan Robinson is the best high school running back I've ever covered. He deserves success. I know he'll go out to Austin and earn it, but for who he is as a person, and how he plans to use that success for the greater good, he truly deserves it. But enough praise for Bijan the person, let's get into the nitty gritty of what makes Bijan the ideal running back. Bijan Robinson's field vision and athleticism allow him to play at a different speed than his competition. I've talked to several scouts and media members who have all said the same thing- "sometimes it looks like Bijan Robinson is walking faster than the defense is running." Part of the reason for that is that he's so agile and fast, that his cuts don't need to be sudden or violent to achieve his desired objective. Robinson isn't afraid of contact, but knows it isn't necessary to get where he's going- which is one of the reasons why he got into the end zone almost one out of every three times he touched the ball this season. I think that it's possible that Robinson hits a little bit of a wall out in Austin while adjusting to the game speed, physicality and elevated level of competition during his freshman season- but that happens to everyone. What I'm curious to see is how quickly he's able to scale that wall and re-establish himself as the best athlete on the field (no offense to Jake Smith).

Wide Receivers

Tommy Christakos (Chaparral): SIGNED WITH CALIFORNIA

Ralph's Take: Cal is so good at getting talent out of Arizona that if they haven't trademarked "Calizona," I'd be surprised. Tommy Christakos is such a strange prospect, because I fully believe that he's ready to be a four-year kicker at the collegiate level, but he also has genuine Power-5 talent as a wideout. Christakos is a red zone threat with his hands and leaping ability, a third down possession specialist with his readiness to go over the middle, and a genuine threat to hit 40+ yard FGs if the first two options don't work out. He's going to make an impact somewhere, the only question is how early?

David Haen (Sunnyslope): SIGNED WITH NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: NAU struck gold with Hendrix Johnson in last year's recruiting class, and I'm not being facetious when I say they may have done it again in Sunnyslope's David Haen. Like Johnson, Haen has a unique way of accelerating mid-route, or after the catch, that takes defenders by surprise. Not only s he fast, he has strong hands, and you have to really square him up if you want to get him to the ground- arm tackles won't do the trick. David Haen played much of 2019 on a bum ankle and still produced, and if NAU can work with him on his routes and getting off the line of scrimmage, you might just see Haen follow in the footsteps of Weapon X.

D'Shayne James (Perry 2019): SIGNED WITH IOWA STATE

Ralph's Take: D'Shayne James hasn't played in two years, and was a grayshirt member of Iowa State's 2019 recruiting class. I wanted to include him in this in case people had forgotten that the combination QB/WR was out there. James isn't as big of a prospect as current Arizona Cardinal Hakeem Butler, but I feel like Iowa State can use him in a similar fashion, being a larger wideout with strong hands. James will need some time to acclimate to the next level before he makes the same type of impact he was making at Perry, but his chemistry with Brock Purdy should be a nice boost, and he should help Iowa State continue to establish the pipeline they've opened up into the Arizona prep recruiting scene.

Aidan Lee (Desert Ridge): SIGNED WITH CALIFORNIA

Ralph's Take: Have you ever seen Arizona State's Frank Darby play? I swear on my life that Aidan Lee and Frank Darby could be long lost relatives. They're both strong, fast, deep threats with fun personalities, who I feel were underrated by the very company I work with. They also both struggle to be consistent- it's feast of famine with Lee at times. Aidan Lee is going to take the top off the defense at Cal, and that will give other players opportunity to go to work underneath- Cal just needs to make sure they bring in an OC and QB that can help Lee play to his strengths and exploit opposing defenses.

Dyelan Miller (Centennial): SIGNED WITH ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: This is such an underrated pickup for University of Arizona. Dyelan Miller's selflessness, winning pedigree, and toughness are all going to be assets for the Wildcats, but more than anything, they really really need someone to come in who has played the wideout position for more than a year or two. Jamarye Joiner has NFL talent written all over him, but he's still learning the position. Miller will help in the screen game as a blacker, and will be able to pick up tough yards both on the outside, and over the middle.

Matt Polk (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH OKLAHOMA STATE

Ralph's Take: When Matt Polk was healthy, he showed flashes of excellence. And when I say excellence, I'm not talking "good for a high school wide receiver," I'm talking "I've seen every top recruit at his position in the entire country in person and he looks like he could hang with them." Matt Polk is my biggest question mark of the Arizona 2020 signing class as far as skill position players. I wouldn't be shocked if he went out to Stillwater and had an incredible career, but in order to do that, he's got to be available.

Brenden Rice (Hamilton): SIGNED WITH COLORADO

Ralph's Take: I'm happy for Brenden Rice. He had a unique amount of pressure on his shoulders throughout his high school career, and at the end of the day, he made a commitment that made him happy, and took the opportunity to form his own legacy in a new place. I've talked to plenty of people who all asked the question of whether or not Rice is really worth all the hype. I'll tell you what I tell them- ask anyone who has had to game plan against him what they think. Ask the state's elite defensive backs what they think. You're going to get the same answer from everyone involved- YES. The thing I appreciate about Rice is that he grew up a whole lot as a teammate this season, and valued victory over accomplishment whenever he took a statistical backseat to whatever game plan it took for Hamilton to get a win- he even played some defense. That attitude is going to serve him very well at the next level. As a player, he's such a throwback physically, that it's hard to make a modern comparison that does him justice (If you don't know who Herman Moore is, ask your dad). I expect that if Rice continues to work hard, put the team first, and forge his own path, we could be watching him play football on weekends for far more than just the next four years.

Tight Ends

Joshua Gale (Williams Field): SIGNED WITH UC DAVIS

Ralph's Take: Joshua Gale loves to block, and he loves to run after the catch. UC Davis got themselves the total package with this commitment, and in my view, an offense that actually uses the tight end was a much better option than some of the bigger and more "prestigious" schools that have seemed to forget about the position altogether. Great pickup for UC Davis, and a great choice by Gale.

Jay Rudolph (Horizon): SIGNED WITH SAN DIEGO STATE

Ready to get to work.



Welcome to the Mesa, Jay!#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/vHo1xTmHUd — SDSU Football (@SDSUFootball) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: Outside of Utah, nobody in the west takes big-framed kids and builds them up quite like San Diego State. Jay Rudolph is a seriously talented football player who the Aztecs are going to really enjoy working with. I believe that I once saw Rudolph at a camp at Arizona State after his sophomore season doing some work with Antonio Pierce at linebacker, and to this day I'm convinced that he could have himself a heck of a college career on that side of the ball as well.

Offensive Line

Tosh Baker (Pinnacle): SIGNED WITH NOTRE DAME

Ralph's Take: I'll admit that I was skeptical when my friends at Rivals made Tosh Baker a top-3 rated player in the state of Arizona. I had watched him have a fantastic battle with Braxten Croteau (now at Cal) when he was a junior, and knew how well he moved on the basketball court- but this was Arizona's best crop of recruits ever. As a senior, Baker proved time and time again that he could handle the hype. He moves and bends well in the run game, and has the quickness to play tackle at an elite level. Notre Dame got themselves a good one.

Cade Bennett (Notre Dame): SIGNED WITH OKLAHOMA STATE

Ralph's Take: Cade Bennett is the best all-around offensive lineman in Arizona, and the most college-ready of the bunch. He's the perfect mix of violent, strong and smart. You never want to have to play an offensive lineman as a freshman, but if Oklahoma State needs to, he'll be ready.

Ben Bray (Red Mountain): SIGNED WITH ARIZONA STATE

Ralph's Take: Arizona State is incredibly young and inexperienced on the offensive line, and their goal going into the 2020 recruiting cycle was to find a tall kid with a good frame that they could mold into a multi-year starting tackle. Ben Bray is their man. At 6-5, 270, the fundamentally sound Bray becomes one of the Sun Devils most important pickups for the future health of the roster.

Cooper Darling (Williams Field): SIGNED WITH OREGON STATE

Ralph's Take: Cooper Darling fits into Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren's offense like a glove. He's a tenacious run blocker- maybe the best pure-run blocking prospect in the state, and that offense loves to open up holes in the running game. Scouts tend to like offensive line prospects that have a higher ceiling and less immediate output (so they can look smart when a player fills out and starts to produce), otherwise I feel like Darling would be rated a little higher- because he's already exactly what everyone is looking for on the interior of the line.

Bruno Fina (Salpointe): SIGNED WITH UCLA

Ralph's Take: Bruno Fina made the bold move of leaving home when his father is a University of Arizona legend. Fina is a Chip Kelly special- and reminds me of Chaparral's Andre Yrotegena, who signed with Chip Kelly's 2011 Oregon class as a sub-260-pound lineman. Kelly likes his linemen to be athletes first, and giants second. You can build a giant- you can't train up an athlete. I think Fina has the frame and pedigree to make an impact, and certainly has the resume, having blocked for a back who averaged 18 yards a carry this year.

Jaylan Jeffers (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH OREGON

Ralph's Take: Jaylan Jeffers is so tall... and still looks extremely young. I even underwent the embarrassing process of reaching out to Rivals director of recruiting Adam Gorney to tell him that Jeffers was in the 2021 class, only to have to apologize because I was the one in the wrong. In the end- it's a good thing for Oregon, offensive line coaches like their players to come in looking like there's still plenty of room to develop. As a prospect, I think that Jeffers has serious potential as a tackle, and I love his footwork when taking on pass rushing defensive ends. Oregon is remaking itself as the most physical team in the Pac-12 North, and Jeffers should be in for a seriously fun time learning from the best lineman in the country in Penei Sewell.

Dylan Mayginnes (Hamilton): SIGNED WITH WASHINGTON STATE

Ralph's Take: It's so hard to avoid comparing a prospect to their older sibling- especially when they play the same position, and are headed to the same college. I thought Hunter did a great job of reshaping his body and getting college ready once he hit Pullman- and maybe that's the reason that I felt like Dylan Mayginnes started that process a little earlier- because he knows what to expect once he gets there. Dylan had one of the most impressive games of the season, against Chandler. I saw a complete effort from Mayginnes in that game, and some of the better downfield blocking and adjusting of any lineman in the state. Can't wait for the time in the next couple of years when both brothers are starting in that air raid offense.

Andrew Milek (Brophy): SIGNED WITH USC

Ralph's Take: The versatile Andrew Milek is one of the biggest reason's for Brophy's success this season, keeping Brophy's quarterbacks upright and the Broncos offense clicking- even when banged up. From the times I've seen him play, and on the one occasion I was able to interview him, he struck me as a leader- and that's exactly what the Trojans need right now, as they brought in a crop of SIX (!) freshmen offensive linemen in their 2020 recruiting class, and a group that big all coming in on an even playing field is going to need some direction.

Noah Nelson (Williams Field): SIGNED WITH OKLAHOMA

Ralph's Take: OKLAHOMA! Welp, you can't say that Noah Nelson ever backed down from a challenge. He's going to need to bring all that competitive energy and more to his time in Norman, because Lincoln Riley is a relentless recruiter who is already working to replace the guys who haven't arrived on campus yet with the biggest and best he can find. Oklahoma is one of a handful of schools that are the ultimate challenge for the most determined of competitors. Noah moves very well for his size, and he's a gym rat. He's got all the tools to turn this opportunity into an even bigger one somewhere down the line, and and I'm looking forward to seeing how he handles the challenge.

Defensive Line

Sitalingi Havea (Chandler): SIGNED WITH BRIGHAM YOUNG

Ralph's Take: At the high school level, putting Lingi Havea in as a defensive tackle was akin to parking a truck on the field. He's such a load for opposing teams to try and block, that BYU is going to have a serious advantage in the middle against some of their opponents as they bring Havea along and develop his game.

Joquarri Price (Desert Ridge): SIGNED WITH UCLA

Ralph's Take: UCLA took seven players at the DE/LB position in their 2020 class- so what sets Joquarri Price apart? His strength is one asset- as Cody Cameron pointed out, Price already squats 495-pounds and power cleans is 310. This late addition to the Bruins class could end up looking like an absolute steal when it's all said and done.

Damian Sellers (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH UCLA

Ralph's Take: I know he's a four-star recruit, but Damian Sellers has seemingly flown under the radar as a recruit. I was at his signing ceremony as he revealed he's be attending UCLA, and I think its a great fit for the 6-3, 235 pass rusher. While he is versatile enough to play on the outside as a 3-4 linebacker, I think his athleticism and acceleration is best used as a defensive end. The biggest hurdle for Sellers will be the absolutely gorgeous atmosphere he's headed to play college football in- UCLA has missed multiple bowl games in a row despite taking in top-10 recruiting classes four and five years ago. It's going to be on Sellers to go out there, ignore the beach and the breeze, and help work to change the culture.

Regan Terry (Florence): SIGNED WITH ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: Regen Terry is one of the most physically gifted defensive line recruits in Arizona, and that's why I made the drive to go out and scout him in person this year. Terry played against lower level competition, much like Ralph Frias out of Safford (now at Arizona State), and probably had coaches feeling like they were taking a bit of a risk by taking a chance on him to make such a big jump in competition. I think the addition in competition is going to do incredibly positive things for Terry, who doesn't have to worry about entire offenses game planning against him, and can just focus on doing his job. If Terry is ready in 2020, he's going to play- that's how much Arizona needs productive talent on the defensive line- every freshman has a shot. I'm really looking forward to seeing Terry rise to the challenge and claim his reps down in Tucson.

Linebackers

Malik Reed (Chandler): SIGNED WITH WISCONSIN

Here we go now... welcome home @malik_tbc‼️



• Three-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals

• First-team all-state as a senior in 2019 pic.twitter.com/0vHgt18CZc — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: Malik Reed is a human hammer, so if you're worried that he doesn't have Big 10 conference size, you're worried for the wrong person. Worry for the running backs he zeroes in on. The thing that I think will serve Reed best at Wisconsin is his time spent as a defensive end, as he learned to track and take down quarterbacks before dropping back to play linebacker as a senior. He's got the experience and versatility to play multiple positions in multiple schemes, and the Badgers shouldn't have a very hard figuring out how to use his strengths.

Will Shaffer (Saguaro): BLUE SHIRT WITH ASU

Thank you Ralph appreciate it! You always do a great job. I know there was some speculation on what my status was at ASU. All I have to say is if y’all don’t understand my situation don’t comment on it. I AM A SUN DEVIL!🔱‼️ https://t.co/jUWa3S6yPU — Will Shaffer 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@chillwill_8) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: Will Shaffer is in a really cool position to take a year to get physically ready to play before he brings his enormously high football IQ to the Pac-12. If you've seen the way ASU uses former Saguaro LB Kyle Soelle on special teams and in certain packages on defense, you know that Will Shaffer is in good hands (although I secretly want them to make him into a fullback who they make use of in the passing game).

Jeremiah Trojan (Hamilton): SIGNED WITH UCLA

Ralph's Take: I've been watching Jeremiah Trojan for three years. He keeps growing. That has to stop sometime soon, right? I'm sure Chip Kelly doesn't mind, as Trojan joins a UCLA class with 17/23 signees standing at least 6-2. The best part of Trojans' game has been his improved vision- as a sophomore and junior, he'd just crash down on the ballcarrier. Lately, you've seen him take better angles, take away running lanes, shed blockers, and even do some positive things in coverage. I think he'll make for an excellent Bruin, and an incredibly annoying presence for UCS Trojan fans, who will be forced to see his last name printed on the back of their rival school's jersey.

Defensive Backs

Jacobe Covington (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH WASHINGTON

Ralph's Take: If Washington does one thing better than anyone, it's develop defensive backs. This might be new head coach Jimmy Lake's most intriguing and fun challenge yet. I don't think even Jacobe Covington has any idea how good he can possibly be, and in my opinion, he might be the farthest from his peak in the entire in-state 2020 recruiting class. Covington is big, fast, long, aggressive, agile... he's got it all. It's really up to him how far he lets that talent take him, and I'm certainly rooting for him to put the necessary work in.

Micah Harper (Basha): SIGNED WITH BRIGHAM YOUNG

Ralph's Take: This is a nice pull for BYU, who managed to keep Micah Harper from several Mountain West and Military Academy options. Harper has great instincts, is deceptively athletic, and if it were up to him, he'd never leave the field. He reminds me a little of Tre Bugg, who is currently starring at Air Force at the defensive back position. Every athlete I talk to in the east valley respects Harper's game, and that type of endorsement is the one thing that always tells me more than anything I see with my own eyes.

Kamdan Hightower (Chaparral): SIGNED WITH NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ralph's Take: Getting Kamdan Hightower to flip from UC Davis might be the most important thing NAU did during the early signing period. Tall corners who can cover, play the run, and handle their assignments are all the rage right now, and there aren't enough to go around. Hightower has long arms and solid ball skills, and I'd be shocked if he doesn't spend fall camp pissing off whichever quarterbacks are involved in the battle for the position in 2020.

Dean Jones (American Leadership- Queen Creek): SIGNED WITH BRIGHAM YOUNG

signed. from dreams to reality pic.twitter.com/F9WMjliK6C — Dean Jones (@DEANjones_7) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: I was only able to see Dean Jones in person once this year, but my guys Cody Cameron and Chilly tell me that BYU did the right thing here bringing in the 6-2, 180 safety. Jones is a big hitter, and someone who does a solid job of keeping his eyes on the QB in the passing game. In Provo, having multiple skills at the safety position will keep you on the field, as they play against a wide range of offenses, from triple option to spread.

Gunner Maldonado (Chandler): SIGNED WITH NORTHWESTERN

Last time we went to Chandler, we found a playmaker on offense, so we went back to find one on defense. Welcome to @NorthwesternU, @gjett03!#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/rOqlnPHfb8 — Pat Fitzgerald (@coachfitz51) December 18, 2019

Ralph's Take: Gunner Maldonado is the textbook definition of "football speed." I know there are players in Arizona who can run a faster 40 or 100, but I'm not convinced anyone can do it in pads. Maldonado is amongst the best returners in the country, was probably the most impactful defensive back in the state this year, and had he played offense, would instantly be one of the best wide receivers in the entire southwest. Northwestern is getting a heck of a player, who reminds me a whole lot of former Wisconsin DB Jim Leonard (currently the Badgers DC). I'm not sure he'll be ready to go in and take over on defense at Northwestern as a freshman, but I'd be willing to wager an entire paycheck he'll be out there making the same spectacular plays we've become accustomed to by year 3.

Lathan Ransom (Salpointe): SIGNED WITH OHIO STATE

Ralph's Take: The coolest thing about Lathan Ransom is that he never once complained about the shadow cast by Bijan Robinson's hype and talent. Ransom is ranked the number five safety in the entire country, and spends every postgame making everyone who approaches him feel seen and heard. He's a great talent with a great heart, who doesn't mind at all that he has to share the spotlight. He's going to be a hell of a teammate in Columbus, and a hell of a problem for the opposition. As good of a kid as this is, he's twice the hitter. Ohio State saved a whole bunch of Pac-12 receivers from postgame soreness by getting him away from this conference.

Justin Stinson (Valley Christian): SIGNED WITH NEW MEXICO STATE

Ralph's Take: Justin Stinson is someone I'm definitely going to make it a point to go see at NMSU. I enjoyed watching him play at Valley Christian, and thought that he showed flashes as a junior and senior that he could be much more than just another DB on whatever college roster he ends up on (I mean, he's got the frame to play OLB if he wants to). Stinson's height and athleticism make him a problem for opposing QBs, and with how big receivers are getting at the next level, you might see Stinson matched up against some serious competitors. Just this year, NMSU faced Alabama. Imagine going from 3A to lining up across from Jerry Jeudy...

Special Teams

I don't really have a unique take on the specialists, as far as I've come in my evaluating skills, I'm just like any other regular Joe who only notices when a snap isn't on target, but I wanted to make sure that Jaden Green and Koby Hathcock were recognized for their efforts. Washington and Iowa State are two seriously exciting football programs at the moment, and I hope I have plenty of chances to not notice the two of them at the next level. As far as Parker Lewis- Jason Mohns put is best at his signing ceremony- the ball just makes a different sound off his foot, and people looked forward to seeing him take the field- you can't often say that about a kicker, and he should have plenty of chances to show off his leg in Graham Harrell's offense.

Jaden Green (Mesa): SIGNED WITH WASHINGTON

Koby Hathcock (Desert Ridge): SIGNED WITH IOWA STATE

Parker Lewis (Saguaro): SIGNED WITH USC