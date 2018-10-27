ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A 2018 Playoff Projections
Starting at 9am on Saturday, October 28th, the AIA will begin revealing the 2018 playoff brackets for the 2A-6A divisions. Ralph Amsden and Chris Eaton take a crack at predicting what the seedings and playoff pairings will end up being.
2A Playoff Predictions
|Pairings/Seedings
|Ralph Amsden
1 vs 16
Thatcher vs Red Mesa
8 vs 9
North Pointe vs Alchesay
5 vs 12
Phoenix Christian vs Willcox
4 vs 13
Morenci vs Scottsdale Christian
3 vs 14
Round Valley vs Parker
6 vs 11
Arizona Lutheran vs Chandler Prep
7 vs 10
St. Johns vs Benson
2 vs 15
Trivium Prep vs Pima
3A Playoff Predictions
|Pairings/Seedings
|Ralph Amsden
1 vs 16
Northwest Christian vs Sahuarita
8 vs 9
Benjamin Franklin vs Blue Ridge
5 vs 12
Valley Christian vs Pusch Ridge
4 vs 13
Page vs Coolidge
3 vs 14
Snowflake vs Winslow
6 vs 11
Sabino vs Safford
7 vs 10
Wickenburg vs Odyssey Institute
2 vs 15
Yuma Catholic vs Fountain Hills
4A Playoff Predictions
|Pairings/Seedings
|Ralph Amsden
1 vs 16
Salpointe vs Estrella Foothills
8 vs 9
Bradshaw Mountain vs Canyon del Oro
5 vs 12
Sahuaro vs Glendale
4 vs 13
Peoria vs Prescott
3 vs 14
Desert Edge vs Walden Grove
6 vs 11
Greenway vs Seton Catholic
7 vs 10
Cactus vs Mingus
2 vs 15
Saguaro vs Coconino
5A Playoff Predictions
|Pairings/Seedings
|Ralph Amsden
|Chris Eaton
1 vs 16
Centennial vs Maricopa
Centennial vs Maricopa
8 vs 9
Sunrise Mountain vs Marana
Sunrise Mountain vs Marana
5 vs 12
Millennium vs Flowing Wells
Higley vs Ironwood Ridge
4 vs 13
Casteel vs Sunnyslope
Casteel vs Sunnyslope
3 vs 14
Notre Dame vs Ironwood Ridge
Notre Dame vs Flowing Wells
6 vs 11
Cienega vs Horizon
Cienega vs Horizon
7 vs 10
Higley vs Campo Verde
Millennium vs Campo Verde
2 vs 15
Williams Field vs Gilbert
Williams Field vs Gilbert
6A Playoff Predictions
|Pairings/Seedings
|Ralph Amsden (@AZHSFB)
|Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)
1 vs 16
Chandler vs O'Connor
Chandler vs Hamilton
8 vs 9
Red Mountain vs Mountain Pointe
Mountain Pointe vs Red Mountain
5 vs 12
Liberty vs Cesar Chavez
Liberty vs Cesar Chavez
4 vs 13
Desert Vista vs Westview
Perry vs Westview
3 vs 14
Highland vs Chaparral
Desert Vista vs Chaparral
6 vs 11
Perry vs Basha
Highland vs Basha
7 vs 10
Queen Creek vs Brophy
Queen Creek vs Brophy
2 vs 15
Pinnacle vs Boulder Creek
Pinnacle vs Desert Ridge