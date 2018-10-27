Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 04:38:01 -0500') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com 2A-6A 2018 Playoff Projections

Ralph Amsden
Starting at 9am on Saturday, October 28th, the AIA will begin revealing the 2018 playoff brackets for the 2A-6A divisions. Ralph Amsden and Chris Eaton take a crack at predicting what the seedings and playoff pairings will end up being.

2A Playoff Predictions

Pairings/Seedings Ralph Amsden

1 vs 16

Thatcher vs Red Mesa

8 vs 9

North Pointe vs Alchesay

5 vs 12

Phoenix Christian vs Willcox

4 vs 13

Morenci vs Scottsdale Christian

3 vs 14

Round Valley vs Parker

6 vs 11

Arizona Lutheran vs Chandler Prep

7 vs 10

St. Johns vs Benson

2 vs 15

Trivium Prep vs Pima

3A Playoff Predictions  

Pairings/Seedings Ralph Amsden

1 vs 16

Northwest Christian vs Sahuarita

8 vs 9

Benjamin Franklin vs Blue Ridge

5 vs 12

Valley Christian vs Pusch Ridge

4 vs 13

Page vs Coolidge

3 vs 14

Snowflake vs Winslow

6 vs 11

Sabino vs Safford

7 vs 10

Wickenburg vs Odyssey Institute

2 vs 15

Yuma Catholic vs Fountain Hills

4A Playoff Predictions  

Pairings/Seedings Ralph Amsden

1 vs 16

Salpointe vs Estrella Foothills

8 vs 9

Bradshaw Mountain vs Canyon del Oro

5 vs 12

Sahuaro vs Glendale

4 vs 13

Peoria vs Prescott

3 vs 14

Desert Edge vs Walden Grove

6 vs 11

Greenway vs Seton Catholic

7 vs 10

Cactus vs Mingus

2 vs 15

Saguaro vs Coconino

5A Playoff Predictions  

Pairings/Seedings Ralph Amsden Chris Eaton

1 vs 16

Centennial vs Maricopa

Centennial vs Maricopa

8 vs 9

Sunrise Mountain vs Marana

Sunrise Mountain vs Marana

5 vs 12

Millennium vs Flowing Wells

Higley vs Ironwood Ridge

4 vs 13

Casteel vs Sunnyslope

Casteel vs Sunnyslope

3 vs 14

Notre Dame vs Ironwood Ridge

Notre Dame vs Flowing Wells

6 vs 11

Cienega vs Horizon

Cienega vs Horizon

7 vs 10

Higley vs Campo Verde

Millennium vs Campo Verde

2 vs 15

Williams Field vs Gilbert

Williams Field vs Gilbert

6A Playoff Predictions  

Pairings/Seedings Ralph Amsden (@AZHSFB) Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

1 vs 16

Chandler vs O'Connor

Chandler vs Hamilton

8 vs 9

Red Mountain vs Mountain Pointe

Mountain Pointe vs Red Mountain

5 vs 12

Liberty vs Cesar Chavez

Liberty vs Cesar Chavez

4 vs 13

Desert Vista vs Westview

Perry vs Westview

3 vs 14

Highland vs Chaparral

Desert Vista vs Chaparral

6 vs 11

Perry vs Basha

Highland vs Basha

7 vs 10

Queen Creek vs Brophy

Queen Creek vs Brophy

2 vs 15

Pinnacle vs Boulder Creek

Pinnacle vs Desert Ridge
