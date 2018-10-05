Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: JD Johnson, Jared Williams, Jihad Marks, Eliye Hill, Austin Scott, Rick Avelar and Jadon Pearson Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2020 Pinnacle QB JD Johnson (6-4, 195)

What I liked: Spencer Rattler swears that JD Johnson is the class of 2020's best in-state quarterback, and there's a chance that statement might be more than just loyalty amongst teammates. Johnson has offers from Colorado State, South Carolina, and Arizona, and in his short spell as the Pioneers' starter this season, he's shown why those offers are rolling in. He's got solid pocket awareness, active feet, and a very live arm. The way he throws the ball on a 50-yard rope at the :30-second mark reminds me of Ryan Kelley. As you can see at 1:10, he's pretty comfortable getting the ball about 60-yards downfield in the air as well. Johnson has a quick release and puts a lot of zip on his short passes, which can allow him to spend a little bit of extra time working through his progressions before checking down. I'm anxious to see more from Johnson in the near future.

2021 Chaparral RB Jared Willams (5-10, 185)

What I liked: I was at the Chaparral game against Saguaro where Darvon Hubbard went down with an ankle injury. Jared Williams came in, took over, and looked like a star in the making. The touchdown run that is highlight starts off with isn't particularly impressive- that was a hole you could drive a bus through, but the way he put that safety on skates and then adjusted to keep the Saguaro defenders from having a proper angle on him on his way to the end zone showed real vision and maturity. The second run on his highlights is the one I really love. Williams goes into a crown, and comes out the other side ready to turn on the jets and eat up yards. He has great instincts when it comes to getting to the open field.

2020 Desert Edge WR Jihad Marks (6-1, 175)

What I liked: Everyone that knows anything about Arizona High school football is aware that Elijah Marks has single season receiving records that are going to be very hard to beat... but what if one of the players that has a realistic shot was Elijah's little brother? Jihad Marks is a talented junior wideout at Desert Edge, and he's just a magnet for the football. I watched him in person against Millennium, and I watched from my phone, in awe, as he pulled down a Hail Mary pass to beat Peoria. The thing that stands out most about Marks is how comfortable he looks on the football field. His vision, his instincts, his demeanor, and his ability to completely change the game as a member of the return team is something that has me believing strongly that we'll see him play on Saturdays. I see Marks as a larger slot wideout who knows how to settle into the holes in zone coverage and make plays after the catch.

2019 Marcos de Niza OL Eliye Hill (6-4, 300)

What I liked: Eliye Hill already does a ton of damage at the point of contact when he's run blocking downhill, but he delivers another level of punishment entirely when Marcos de Niza has him pulling out in front of the runner. The push that Hill gets almost makes me wonder if he'd be more suited for a permanent roll on the interior of a defensive line at the next level. The thing that allows him to dominate in 4A could also end up being the thing that gives him trouble adjusting to craftier competition- Hill leads a lot of his blocks with his head. A skilled defensive lineman might treat Hill like a matador treats a bull if he doesn't make sure his head is up and his hands are out in front on some of these blocks- but other than that, all the physical tools are there to be a special player.

2020 Prescott DE Aaron Greene (6-5, 235)

What I liked: Theres not a lot of film on what I'm calling the White Mountain Braxten Croteau. Aaron Greene is tall, athletic, and stuffing the stat sheet every week. He's already got 5.5, three forced fumbles, and three blocked punts on the year. Even better- Greene is still a junior. The secret about some of the kids in rural areas sometimes doesn't get out until their senior year. What I like, and what I'm sure college coaches will be intrigued by, is that he doesn't look too shabby at his size playing as an outside linebacker. He'd also make an intriguing tight end. As I get more film on him, I'll update his review.

2020 Walden Grove LB Rick Avelar (6-1, 215)

What I liked: I went out and saw this tackling machine and team captain in person a couple weeks ago, and left impressed. Blake Martinez finished at Canyon del Oro around 235-pounds, and while Avelar doesn't have the lateral speed of Martinez, he does have the same nose for the ball. If Avelar can work on his quickness to pair with his field awareness, while adding about 15-pounds of muscle, he'll be a guy you can't ignore in the 2019 season.

