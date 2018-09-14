Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: Stevie Rocker, Kaiden Lansford, Coleman Owen, Deavon Crawford, Andrew Blitzke, Torren Union, Seth Robinson, Chandler Coleman and Eriyon Ward Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2021 Canyon del Oro RB Stevie Rocker (6-0, 185)

What I liked: Stevie Rocker blocks well, uses blocks well, and just understands football. When I talked to him last spring he made sure to let me know that he has no problem with his name being put up there with great running backs of CDO's past, and that he felt like he had the heart to surpass every one of them. Well, three games into his sophomore year, it certainly looks like he's going to be something special. Keep an eye on this kid, for sure.

2020 Shadow Ridge QB Kaiden Lansford (6-3, 208)

What I liked: Shadow Ridge has themselves a passing game. Lansford has multiple TD passes in all four games he's played in this year, and that's what prompted me to check out his film. Lansford has active feet, and makes a lot of plays rolling to his right. Absolutely loved the touch he put on the ball at 1:56. My initial urge when I watched the film was to table it and come back to him later when so many defenses weren't caught off guard by Lansford's arm, and letting receivers run completely free behind the defense- but then I saw him split three defenders on a 50 yard ball at the 2:30 mark and figured it's probably time Arizona knows there's a pretty decent arm out there on the far west side.

2019 Higley WR Coleman Owen (5-11, 170)

What I liked: Lacrosse players make the best skill position players. Chilly and I knew that Coleman Owen was going to have a bunch of catches this year, but what I didn't know is how good he'd be after the catch. There must be something about playing a sport where people swing sticks at you that makes you able to avoid contact. I' not even going to say anything about his film- just click play and enjoy one of the shiftiest, quickest, most intelligent and slippery the state has seen in years.



2020 Chaparral WR Deavon Crawford (5-10, 175)

What I liked: Deavon Crawford is a deep threat with fantastic ball skills. I love that Chaparral has been using him on defense because there's no one better to have patrolling the defensive backfield when an opposing quarterback floats a pass. I'm excited to see how he shows up against Saguaro tonight because he'll have to rely on more than his speed to get the job done on the outside.

2019 Cesar Chavez LB Andrew Blitzke (6-1, 205)

What I liked: Not many teams use a fullback anymore, but anyone that needs one ought to look Blitzke's way. He's a real bully near the goal line with a nose for the end zone, and his acceleration and pad level make him incredibly difficult to stand up even if you square him up out of the backfield. As far as his ability as a linebacker, he's a little on the smaller side for some schools to take him seriously as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, but that's exactly where he excels. He's fast, his reaction time is stellar, and he brings the hammer when he hits.

2019 Marcos de Niza ATH Torren Union (6-1, 175)

What I liked: Torren Union is a fast, physical, and long defensive back who is currently having to do double-duty as Marcos de Niza's quarterback. The offensive highlights are nice, because you get to see some of his instincts when running through a crowd, but make no mistake about it, this is a corner/safety whose strength is man coverage, and has the potential to do some good things at any college that is willing to help him bulk up in the weight room.

2019 Saguaro LB Seth Robinson (6-3, 220)

What I liked: Seth Robinson does exactly what you hope a 6-3, 220 outside pass rushing LB would do- repeatedly make the QB uncomfortable and change complexion of the pocket. He's also pretty darn good in pursuit. The one thing I'd love to see more of is closing the deal- there aren't many better when it comes to pressuring the QB, but on a team that forces the opposition into so many passing downs, he's got to put the quarterback down a little more frequently. He might end up being the X-factor tonight against a Chaparral team that is at its most dangerous when Jack Miller is able to set his feet and throw.

2019 Mesquite RB Chandler Coleman (5-7, 181)

What I liked: I've been wondering who the slotback that Mesquite was running the majority of their offense through was. Now I know. Chandler Coleman might have the best hands of any running back in Arizona (just look at the :40 second mark of the top video- yikes). He's definitely on the shorter side, but he doesn't look small on film- he looks like he's more than able to handle his own against linebackers, and that he's shifty enough to completely embarrass defensive backs in the passing game.

2019 Agua Fria RB Eriyon Ward (5-9, 190)