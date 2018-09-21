Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: Ben Fuenmayor, Will Plummer, Zach Nelson, Brock Locnikar, Jaxon Richards and EJ Hamilton. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2019 O'Connor OL Ben Fuenmayor (6-1, 305)

What I Liked: I see some shades of Chandler/Memphis OL Dustin Woodard in this film. There's some serious upper body strength- especially when he's pushing and extending his arms on some of these incoming defensive linemen while backpedaling. He's definitely an interior lineman, and while there are quite a few occasions of him turning his defender in the running game- there's not a lot of downfield blocking. His strength seems to be exactly that, his strength- plus it helps that he also has good technique and a wide base. I could see Ben Fuenmayor thriving on the interior of a pass-heavy offense like Adams State or an up-and-coming offense like New Mexico Highlands.

2020 Gilbert QB Will Plummer (6-2, 205)

What I Liked: If his older brother Jack was a lower-publicity version of Tyler Shough, Will is a lower-publicity version of Chubba Purdy. He's athletic, stands in and takes punishment, and always keeps his eyes downfield. The tape above is from ONE GAME. There's a serious throw at 1:31 that you absolutely need to see, and the throw at 1:47 shows you that he's able to put enough zip on the ball to make risky throws pay off I'm not sure I've seen a 25-yard red zone jump pass before, but there's one right there at 2:07. As for arm strenghth- how about the 50-yard pass off his back foot at 2:27? The most absurd thing about this film, which, again, is from one game, isn't the massive zone he was in as a passer- it's his display of physicality on his quarterback sack at 2:47. Will Plummer is fun to watch, and he's definitely raw, but after watching this, it's pretty clear that he's someone that will be playing on Saturdays.

2019 Casteel WR Zach Nelson (6-1, 190)

What I Liked: I've seen Zach Nelson in person this year, as has Chilly. There's some Gunner Romney in him and the way he runs after the catch. Check out the way he avoids the diving tackler at :33, followed by stiff-arming another defender into the grass, and leaping a third defender. While that last one might be illegal at the high school level, it's still impressive and shows off his athleticism. He doesn't run the most crisp routes, and his acceleration doesn't his solid top-end speed, but he sure is physical after the catch, and dang near impossible to keep away from making the catch when the ball is in the air without interfering. Someone is going to get themselves a big, strong athlete with great instincts (and an underrated juke move).

2020 Notre Dame Prep LB Brock Locnikar (6-1, 215)

What I Liked: Arizona State linebacker's coach Antonio Pierce preaches making "business decisions," if you can go make the play, go make it. That's what I see when I watch 2020 Notre Dame Prep LB Brock Locnikar's film. This kid makes business decisions, and when he commits, he commits. You don't usually see track-speed acceleration through the gap from a linebacker. I hate breaking this comparison out, because it involves my favorite player I've ever covered over the last 7 years, but Locnikar is from the school of Mountain Pointe alum Wesley Payne. Locnikar gives up his body to get the ballcarrier down, and runs through blocks without getting distracted. One of my favorite plays on this film comes at 3:05, when he reads the RB perfectly, makes the hit, and when the RB spins off him, he slides down and makes the shoestring tackle anyway.

2020 Chaparral DE Jaxon Richards (6-5, 215)

What I Liked: I saw Jaxon Richards on the sideline of the Arizona State/Michigan State game, and as much football as I watch, I hadn't previously heard of him. Richards is a big-framed DE who had six sacks in his first three games this year. I made sure to pay extra attention to Richards out at their game against Saguaro, and he definitely gets off the line of scrimmage like a Power-5 defensive lineman. He's got a bit less weight on him, but it wouldn't be unfair to make a comparison to Liberty's Braxten Croteau, who is now committed to Cal. The one think he'll need to work on, from my perspective, is consistency off the line of scrimmage. Sometimes he gets off very fast, but swings a little too wide and takes himself out of the play, and sometimes he gets off the ball a little late and has to be reactive rather than proactive. He's definitely got the size, aggression, temperament and persistence to be a successful at the next level though.

2019 Brophy DL EJ Hamilton