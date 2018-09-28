Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: Zaach Cullop, Joel Salazar, Timothy Jones, Marcelo Saenz and Rashie Hodge. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2019 Cactus WR Zaach Cullop (6-3, 200)

What I Liked: I've seen Zaach play in person a few times, in and out of pads. One of the things I've grown to like about him is that he goes all out whether the play is headed his way or not. The other thing that it's impossible to not like is that he's physically mature, and has great size fro a wideout. Check out the 0:40 mark to see how he's able to use his size to his advantage. He's not a burner, but his speed has actually improved quite a bit from the first time I saw him. He can make catches in stride, readjust his route, go up high, go down low- there's not much he hasn't shown an ability to do. You'll see a few wildcat formations where he lines up as the ballcarrier, and that provides an in-depth look at what he brings to the table as far as his vision, but it's especially on display on his punt return at 3:48. I don't often go out and brand a guy as "underrecruited," but Cullop is definitely one of those guys. He's got similar athleticism, size and skill to Shadow Mountain's Jalen Williams (at least on the offensive side of the ball), and it wouldn't surprise me to see a school come in and toy with the idea of seeing what the 6-3, 200-pound athlete could do at linebacker.

2019 Santa Cruz ATH Joel Salazar (5-9, 175)

What I Liked: Santa Cruz has produced several athletes that should have been higher-level recruits, whether it be Alec Wyble-Meza or Devin Neal in recent years, or going all the way back to Levi Jones. I was sent this film having only watched Salazar play in person once, and I don't remember hi being as tough to get down as he is here on film (Check out the 1:10 mark, as well as 2:45). I think he's best suited for a slot back role, or potentially a safety if it's the right fit. If Salazar does play defense, it's pretty obvious he'll find a way to be around the football, whether he's making a play on passes (0:50), or coming up to make the tackle (3:20).

2019 Buena LB Timothy Jones (6-1, 230)

What I Liked: I saw Jones in person for the first time last week, and he looked, physically, like he belonged on a college football field instead of playing against high schoolers. The 6-1, 230 MLB is physical and and emotional leader for the Colts team. Look what he does to the lead blocker at 0:50, and still somehow managed to make the tackle. There's violence at the point of contact even on plays where Jones isn't shooting the gap, and instead waiting for the RB to reach the second level. Look at how hard he is to bring down as a fullback (2:05). This isn't the most technically sound football player I've ever had as part of a Friday Film Session, but he's definitely got the "football" part down. The right coach could turn this kid into a monster at LB or FB.

2019 Glendale OL Marcelo Saenz (6-3, 290)

What I Liked: Need a run blocking guard that you can coach up? Saenz is a legit 6-3, 290, is in impressive shape, and drives well through his blocks. I went out to see Glendale last week, and physically, Saenz stood out amongst what looked like a solid starting group of Cardinals linemen. He's raw, but he has the size and frame that can't be taught, and the aggression to turn solid coaching into solid production.

3 for 2 Glendale CC LB Rashie Hodge (5-11, 205)