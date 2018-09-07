Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at azhsfootball@gmail.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: Shane Sunday, Will Shaffer, Rylee Williams, Kevin Daniels, Ryan Guerrero, Jack Littleton, Isaiah Mercado, Brody Tardy, Joshua Maignan and Jakim McKinney Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

2020 Pinnacle TE/DE Shane Sunday, (6-3, 220)

What I liked: I've been checking in on Shane Sunday for the last year, and I'm constantly surprised that his versatility doesn't also translate into a drop-off in play when he's lined up on the outside, or as an inline TE, or when he's on the defensive side of the ball rushing the passer. He's a smooth athlete for his size, and very active. Check out the opening play of his sophomore highlight when he's locked up by a big left tackle- he shakes out of the block and uses the blocker for leverage to whip himself around and get in position for the tackle. Good speed, solid hands, and a lot of room to get stronger. He could be a real asset on the defensive side of the ball at the next level, but his athleticism will probably tempt some to consider him for a role on the offensive side of the ball. The tough reality for most players in Sunday's position is that if they're not 6-4, many colleges won't even give them a look, but an offensive H-back role seems to be the exception.



2020 Saguaro TE/LB Will Shaffer (6-1, 215)

What I liked: Will Shaffer's physicality is fantastic, and having been around him, his football IQ is a major plus as well. Jason Mohns could probably trust Shaffer at 8 different positions on the football field. Shaffer is faster than he looks, and has a violence at the point of contact that definitely contrasts with an easy going personality. I really like him as a LB/FB prospect for his downhill ability, and the pop he delivers.

2019 Cactus DB Rylee Williams (5-10, 165)

What I liked: I've seen Rylee Williams in person a few times, and he always made plays, but when ASU coaches pulled him aside over the summer at one of their camps, I started paying closer attention. The thing that absolutely jumps out in his film is that for a 4A DB, he sure loves to mix it up. He's also among the state's best DBs, along with David Eppinger, at high pointing the ball and making a play while the ball is in the air. He also almost always has his eyes on the QB- check out the play at 1:30, where he snags the INT, and then gets from the 47 to the the 6 yard line in a hurry. The only knock against Williams is probably his size, as more and more schools look for 6-foot corners to counter the influx of 6-3+ wideouts, but Williams surely neutralizes those concerns with his athleticism.

2020 Glendale RB Kevin Daniels (6-2, 225)

What I liked: I keep hearing whispers about a massive RB on the west side, and Daniels is proving, in his third year on varsity, that he won't be a secret for much longer. He had 5 rushing TDs last week (first video). Look, Kevin Daniels film is hilarious. What a bully. He uses the holes opened for him, so you know he's got the type of vision a RB needs to be successful, but once he's past the first level, if a hole isn't there, he makes one. There are very few times on film where Daniels is tackled where it looks like the player who brought him down didn't take the worst of the exchange. I see some real similarities here to former Centennial RB Dedrick Young, who is now entering his third year as a starting LB at Nebraska.

2019 Hamilton LB Ryan Guerrero (6-1, 215)

What I liked: Ryan Guerrero's 6 tackles for a loss against Highland triggered me to rewatch his junior film. I like the way he moves side to side (check out 1:50, important for a linebacker), and that he's not afraid to take on a block in an attempt t get through it instead of taking himself out of the play by trying to get around it. With as much game experience as Guerrero has had at Hamilton over the last two years, I'm expecting a big step forward this season, and his individual results against Highland are a good start.

2020 Casteel LB Jack Littleton (6-1, 200)

What I liked: The experience Littleton has as a sophomore during Casteel's 3A title run will be invaluable as he takes on some serious competition at the 5A level this year, and then comes back in 2019 as one of the only holdovers from a team that will graduate most of its talent. I like the way he shoots the gap and stands up runners. He's got a good frame- his speed and power will develop- these highlights are him as as sophomore, so what matters most is that he's making the right reads.

2020 Shadow Ridge OL Isaiah Mercado (6-4, 275)

What I liked: I love how aggressive Mercado is. He's using his superior size and strength to his advantage to blow people up, but over time, the 2020 prospect will need to figure out how to harness his physical advantages in a way that is technique-driven so that when he meets someone with his size and skill, he's not take out of the play like a bull chasing a matadors cape. I could watch him pancake guys all day though. He's definitely someone colleges need to monitor.

2019 Willow Canyon Brody Tardy (6-2, 240)

What I liked: I watched the first 30 seconds of this highlight five times. Tardy is disruptive. Love his no-nonsense approach. Love his disdain for the ballcarrier, If he got off the line a little quicker, he might be one of the state's 10 toughest defensive linemen to contain. He's got good size, a good frame, and a GPA that lets you know you only have to worry about developing him on the field.

2020 Florence ATH Joshua Maignan (5-10, 188)

What I liked: Florence has produced some great athletes over the years, and Maignan may end up among the best they've had. He's still got nearly two full seasons to play, and his sophomore film provided a pretty great preview of what we're going to get. He's one of the faster players in the far southeast valley, and you can see his speed and acceleration on display at the 1:00 mark of his sophomore film. His ability to do damage out of the option can be seen at 1:35. A prospect like Maignan is probably best suited for the defensive side of the ball, but if he keeps getting in the end zone, I wouldn't blame anyone who tries to use him in the slot or as a running back.

2019 Mountain Pointe RB Jakim McKinney (5-8, 170)