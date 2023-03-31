Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at ralph@arizonavarsity.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: 2025 Quarterback Jayden Thoreson (Mica Mountain) and 2024 Defensive Back Nate LaDuke (ALA Queen Creek)

Jayden Thoreson (Mica Mountain)

Jayden Thoreson threw 20 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and led Mica Mountain to a 5-0 record in the 4A Kino region- something absolutely no one expected. This year, Mica Mountain won't be taking anyone by surprise, and will be a game that the other schools in their region, especially Canyon del Oro, will have circled on their schedule.

Jayden Thoreson Highlights

Jayden Thoreson's film definitely helped illustrate why Mica Mountain was able to shock so many opponents last year. The way Thoreson sticks around in the pocket and waits for his receivers to find open space shows a maturity at the position most sophomores don't have. At the 32-second mark, I love the way he tricks the safety into coming up by staring down the short route, and then hits the post over the top of the defense for a touchdown. My favorite part of Thoreson's film was the play at 1:15, he seems to have a feel for the fact that he has an unblocked rusher coming from his blind side and evades the pressure to throw a 45-yard TD pass. I look forward to seeing how he progresses during his junior season.

Nate LaDuke (ALA Queen Creek)

Cody Cameron is the one that gave me a heads up on Nate LaDuke being a legitimate D1 defensive back prospect. I'm familiar with his dad's incredible career, but I'd never watched LaDuke's film until Cameron sent it my way. LaDuke had 44 solo tackles in 2022, forced two fumbles, and had two interceptions.

Nate LaDuke Highlights

This kid can play the run with the best of them. His film shows great discernment and vision, and absolutely no hesitation when it's time to come downhill and make a stop on the running back. The play at 55-seconds shows that he has the ability to cover much larger receivers one-on-one, and the play at 1:25 against the same receiver shows his reaction time as he comes up from the safety position and causes an incompletion. American Leadership Academy Queen Creek is fresh of two consecutive Open Division Playoff appearances, and is headed to play at the 6A level, and after watching Nathan LaDuke's film, I'm not sure I know of any 6A offensive players that I'd bet on to get the best of LaDuke. Look at his timing and closing speed on the pass breakup at 3:10. Cody Cameron was right- this kid can flat out play.

