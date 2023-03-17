ArizonaVarsity.com Friday Film Session: Mardale Rowe and Jaxson Jones
Today I take a look at: Defensive Linemen Mardale Rowe (Brophy) and Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)
Mardale Rowe (Brophy)
Mardale Rowe is a 6-3, 230-pound defensive end playing for Jason Jewell out at Brophy, and has an eye-popping 33.5 tackles for a loss in 23 varsity games. He has offers from half the Pac-12, including both in-state schools, and has visited Cal.
Mardale Rowe Highlights
My favorite highlight starts at the 20-second mark, where Mardale Rowe overpowers the guard to cut off the option handoff. Rowe might have destroyed a slower RB, but the acceleration of #6 gets Rowe off-balance, and the fact that Rowe manages to adjust, and sling the RB for a loss is impressive on several levels. It shows acceleration, leverage, athleticism, agility and strength all in one play. When you combine those attributes, you get a serious playmaker. It's easy to see why so many colleges believe Rowe can be an impact player at the next level.
Some of the best displays of Rowe's athleticism in his junior year highlight are on plays where he didn't make a sack or a stop, but they showcase his spin move and swim move. I wish more prospects were able to identify the "non-highlight highlights" that show athletic capability the way Rowe does here.
Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)
Jaxson Jones is a 6-3, 220 defensive end playing for Rhett Stallworth out at Yuma Catholic. Jones was committed to Washington for a short time, but in early 2023, changed his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks.
Jaxson Jones Highlights
One of the things I find unique about Jaxson Jones as a pass-rusher is the way he uses his length to confuse the tackles he's going up against. He gives tackles a wide target, and doesn't give away his move until it's too late, and then uses elite acceleration to attack his target. The best example of this is at the 15-second mark.
The highlight at the 37-second mark is exactly why Jaxson Jones gives any defense an edge. Even if there had been no offensive line in place, a quarterback in shotgun has enough time to throw a short out- but not with Jones on the hunt.
