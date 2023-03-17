Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at ralph@arizonavarsity.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: Defensive Linemen Mardale Rowe (Brophy) and Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)

Mardale Rowe (Brophy)

Mardale Rowe is a 6-3, 230-pound defensive end playing for Jason Jewell out at Brophy, and has an eye-popping 33.5 tackles for a loss in 23 varsity games. He has offers from half the Pac-12, including both in-state schools, and has visited Cal.

Mardale Rowe Highlights

My favorite highlight starts at the 20-second mark, where Mardale Rowe overpowers the guard to cut off the option handoff. Rowe might have destroyed a slower RB, but the acceleration of #6 gets Rowe off-balance, and the fact that Rowe manages to adjust, and sling the RB for a loss is impressive on several levels. It shows acceleration, leverage, athleticism, agility and strength all in one play. When you combine those attributes, you get a serious playmaker. It's easy to see why so many colleges believe Rowe can be an impact player at the next level. Some of the best displays of Rowe's athleticism in his junior year highlight are on plays where he didn't make a sack or a stop, but they showcase his spin move and swim move. I wish more prospects were able to identify the "non-highlight highlights" that show athletic capability the way Rowe does here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGdpdmUgdGhpcyBnYW1lIGV2ZXJ5dGhpbmcgSSBnb3QuIEkgbG92 ZSBteSBicm90aGVycywgbXkgZmFtaWx5IGFuZCBteSBjb2FjaGVz4p2k77iP ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Zvb3RiYWxsQnJvcGh5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGb290YmFsbEJyb3BoeTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JTVD9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JTVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRJUFY2Q1hDclIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80SVBW NkNYQ3JSPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcmRhbGUgUm93ZSAoQE1hcmRhbGVS b3dlXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJkYWxlUm93 ZV8vc3RhdHVzLzE1OTM4NDYwMzYwODE5NTQ4MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jaxson Jones (Yuma Catholic)

Jaxson Jones is a 6-3, 220 defensive end playing for Rhett Stallworth out at Yuma Catholic. Jones was committed to Washington for a short time, but in early 2023, changed his verbal commitment to the Oregon Ducks.

Jaxson Jones Highlights

One of the things I find unique about Jaxson Jones as a pass-rusher is the way he uses his length to confuse the tackles he's going up against. He gives tackles a wide target, and doesn't give away his move until it's too late, and then uses elite acceleration to attack his target. The best example of this is at the 15-second mark. The highlight at the 37-second mark is exactly why Jaxson Jones gives any defense an edge. Even if there had been no offensive line in place, a quarterback in shotgun has enough time to throw a short out- but not with Jones on the hunt.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHdlZWtlbmQgYXQgdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkg b2YgT3JlZ29uIEkgYW0gaGFwcHkgdG8gc2F5IEkgYW0gY29tbWl0dGVkICEg VGhhbmsgeW91IHRvIGFsbCBjb2FjaGVzIHdobyByZWNydWl0ZWQgbWUgYnV0 IG15IHJlY3J1aXRtZW50IGlzIG5vdyAxMDAlIGNsb3NlZCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU2NvRHVja3M/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNTY29EdWNrczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xjS3lLWUo3WEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M Y0t5S1lKN1hCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpheHNvbiBKb25lcyAoQEpheHNv bkpvbmVzODApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF4c29u Sm9uZXM4MC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxOTc0NzE1MDM5NjgxMzMxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram