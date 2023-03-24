ArizonaVarsity.com Friday Film Session: Trey Smith and Phillip Braxton
Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at ralph@arizonavarsity.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see.
Today I take a look at: 2024 Defensive Backs Trey Smith (Apollo) and Phillip Braxton (Cesar Chavez)
Trey Smith (Apollo)
Last year Apollo had the benefit of having an elite receiver in their defensive backfield. Now, you might pull up Trey Smith's stats and say to yourself, 'what do you mean elite receiver- he didn't play offense.'
No, he didn't, but he did intercept six passes and break up another 14.
The guys at Arizona Varsity suggested that I check out Smith's film, and I'm glad they did. Check out his highlights below and we'll get into what I liked most.
I'm not sure I've seen a better example of situational awareness from a prep defensive back than the highlights below. Trey Smith always has his eyes on the quarterback, positions himself to make a play, and more often than not, gets the job done. This is not the DB that you want to loft a pass up against in hopes your receiver comes down with the ball. The first two interceptions on Smith's film come from his ability to read the QB and understand the situation- and the adjustments he makes to secure the ball on both are extremally impressive.
My favorite highlight in the film below comes at the 1:28-mark. Smith reads the QB, then perfectly times both his hit on the wide-open WR post route to avoid an interference call, and his impact location to disrupt the catch.
Trey Smith's film is going to be what sets him apart from the long list of defensive backs out there that are a shade under 6-feet tall and under 175-pounds.
Phillip Braxton (Cesar Chavez)
Cesar Chavez safety Phillip Braxton returns this year as one of the players in the Phoenix Union High School District with the highest expectations for his senior campaign. The Champions went 2-3 in section play last year, but were 20 total points away from being undefeated. If Braxton and Chavez want to take a step froward this year and have a better seeding in the 6A playoffs, they're going to have to find a way to make a couple of extra stops against some talented offensive players.
I always assume that the plays that are at the front of someone's highlight illustrate the thing they want to emphasize most to college coaches, and Braxton seems to be telling them "PUT ME IN ON KICK RETURN."
Three of his best kick returns came off of balls that he had to track down off the turf.
Braxton is a north-south runner with a nose for the end zone when he gets the ball, and sustains his top speed for a good amount of time when you give him a running lane.
Braxton is listed as a safety but his film shows that he's more than capable in single coverage in cover zero packages (1:45). He's also showing off his ability to support/make up for holes in the run game with his tackles at the 1:26, 1:30, 2:18, and 4:46.
I think it will be interesting to see how Phillip Braxton is used this year, because whether he's on offense, defense or special teams, he has to be accounted for. And at a verified 6-feet tall, he has the type of size that some recruiters hold as a baseline standard for what they're looking for.
