ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 4 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 4 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Benson
|
3
|
Morenci
|
4
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
5
|
Sequoia Pathway
|
6
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
7
|
St. Johns
|
8
|
Chandler Prep
|
9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Snowflake
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
3
|
Blue Ridge
|
4
|
Valley Christian
|
5
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
6
|
Arizona College Prep
|
7
|
Safford
|
8
|
Sabino
|
9
|
Pusch Ridge
|
10
|
Round Valley
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Poston Butte
|
2
|
Mesquite
|
3
|
Casa Grande
|
4
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Glendale
|
6
|
ALA- QC
|
7
|
Canyon del Oro
|
8
|
Coconino
|
9
|
Marcos de Niza
|
10
|
Greenway
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
T4
|
Campo Verde
|
T4
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
7
|
Notre Dame
|
8
|
Desert Mountain
|
9
|
Sunnyslope
|
10
|
Ironwood
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Highland
|
4
|
Casteel
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Higley
|
8
|
Corona del Sol
|
9
|
Pinnacle
|
10
|
Mountain View