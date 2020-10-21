 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 4 Rankings
ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 4 Rankings

Ralph Amsden
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 4 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Benson

3

Morenci

4

Scottsdale Christian

5

Sequoia Pathway

6

Scottsdale Prep

7

St. Johns

8

Chandler Prep

9

Arizona Lutheran

10

Veritas Prep
Others Receiving Votes: Parker, Miami, Willcox, Parker, San Tan Charter
3A Week 4 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Snowflake

2

Yuma Catholic

3

Blue Ridge

4

Valley Christian

5

ALA- Gilbert North

6

Arizona College Prep

7

Safford

8

Sabino

9

Pusch Ridge

10

Round Valley
Others Receiving Votes: Thatcher, Coolidge, Fountain Hills
4A Week 4 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Poston Butte

2

Mesquite

3

Casa Grande

4

Cactus

5

Glendale

6

ALA- QC

7

Canyon del Oro

8

Coconino

9

Marcos de Niza

10

Greenway
Others Receiving Votes: Peoria, Combs, Northwest Christian, Flagstaff
5A Week 4 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Sunrise Mountain

3

Desert Edge

T4

Campo Verde

T4

Cienega

6

Salpointe Catholic

7

Notre Dame

8

Desert Mountain

9

Sunnyslope

10

Ironwood
Others Receiving Votes: Buena, Horizon, Cactus Shadows
6A Week 4 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Highland

4

Casteel

5

Queen Creek

6

Centennial

7

Higley

8

Corona del Sol

9

Pinnacle

10

Mountain View
Also Receiving Votes: Chaparral, Boulder Creek, Liberty, SHadow Ridge, Mountain Ridge

{{ article.author_name }}